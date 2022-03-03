It's finally time to continue the adventures of the beloved Jean-Luc Picard now that Star Trek: Picard is back with Season 2. With time travel, alternate histories, and the iconic Q, the Star Trek show promises to be a great watch for long-time fans. The new season of Star Trek: Picard features the return of the Q Continuum and continues to examine the consequences of Picard's earlier actions in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

And if you're as excited as we are about Picard's latest outing, here's a handy guide that'll answer every question you might have about how to watch Star Trek: Picard Season 2, where it's streaming, when new episodes will be released, and more.

Image via Paramount+

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 is set to premiere on Thursday, March 3, 2022, and will run for 10 episodes. After the premiere, the remaining episodes will release weekly on the same day.

Where Is Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Streaming?

Image via Paramount+

Paramount+ is the only possible option to watch Star Trek: Picard in the United States. Luckily, the streaming service is extremely reasonably priced. The base plan has advertisements but is only five dollars a month, and they have several offers as of February 2022 that include 25% off for students.

Just in case you don’t have Paramount+ or do not live in the United States, the new episodes will also be released on Amazon Prime Video with a 24-hour delay across more than 200 countries worldwide. In Canada, the streaming service Crave will be also available for streaming Picard.

Watch the Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Trailer

Paramount+ has released a handful of trailers over the last few months giving us some variety in events that we can observe. These trailers give some insight into the upcoming season of Star Trek: Picard. Although COVID-19 did cause production delays, this allowed for numerous trailers to be revealed over time. The first teaser trailer dropped on April 5, 2021, and has a short runtime of 1:04. The full trailer dropped on January 21, 2022, with a run time of almost 2 minutes. In this trailer, we see Q telling Picard that the route they are taking is the "road not taken" and features most of the characters we are aware of so far.

Who Are the Main Cast Members of Star Trek: Picard?

Image via Paramount+

The famous Sir Patrick Stewart will be returning as the titular character, Jean-Luc Picard. He will be joined by previous season regulars Alison Pill as Dr. Agnes Jurati, Santiago Cabrera as Cristóbal Ríos, Isa Briones as Soji, Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker, and Evan Evagora as Elnor. Additionally, Jeri Ryan’s Seven of Nine will be moving up to a season regular for this next season. Several old faces are also returning in the form of John de Lancie as Q and Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan.

Finally, we have a new face returning as the arch-nemesis of a free Universe. Annie Wersching will be playing the Borg Queen for the first time and is the last of the characters that we are certain will appear in Star Trek: Picard Season 2. That being said, we can always hope for some unexpected familiar faces to show up.

Official Plot Summary of Star Trek: Picard

Image via Paramount+

"Season two of Star Trek: Picard takes the legendary Jean-Luc Picard and his crew on a bold and exciting new journey: into the past. Picard must enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 21st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy’s future – and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes."

This clearly sets up the plot of the show, with several more possible time shifts in the making. With some of the greatest and most powerful enemies in the Star Trek Universe, this season is sure to be quite impactful. Importantly this season has a lot of possibilities for shifting across time and space. Most experts and analysts who have looked over the trailers have identified at least 3 different timelines. The original timeline is the one where we last saw the cast at the end of Season 1, but there is also a dark timeline, and then there is the 21st century on Earth. With Star Trek returning to our own time and even some cars, it certainly is an interesting time for Star Trek.

Where Can You Watch Other Star Trek Favorites?

Image Via CBS

The older shows such as Star Trek: Enterprise, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and others all stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Paramount+, and DirecTV. The newer shows such as Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Picard are all exclusively available on Paramount+.

Some of the Star Trek movies are not available on Paramount+. The original series movies and the Next Generation movies are all on Amazon Prime, Hulu, DirecTV, and Epix just like the other shows, but the Kelvin timeline shows are more particular. Star Trek is on IMDb TV for streaming, Star Trek: Into Darkness is on FX Now, and Star Trek: Beyond is on Amazon Prime, Hulu, DirecTV, and Epix. There is a myriad of other ways to access your favorite content, but most of them have to be paid for individually.

Who Are the Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Showrunners?

Image via Paramount+

The showrunners for the new season of Picard include Terry Matalas and Akiva Goldsman. Terry Matalas is famous for his early work on shows such as Voyager and Enterprise, as well as 12 Monkeys and MacGyver. Some fans are pleased with his coming to the project as they were not completely satisfied with the ending of the first season. Additionally, having more experienced hands with Star Trek experience is helpful in promoting more internally consistent lore. The other main showrunner, Akiva Goldsman, is famous for his work on shows such as Batman & Robin, A Beautiful Mind, and Star Trek: Discovery. He was also the primary writer for the first season of Picard, and he has a response to some of the criticisms faced by the first season.

He said that this season would “Figure out the end earlier. If you're going to do a serialized show, you have the whole story before you start shooting. It's more like a movie in that way — you better know the end of your third act before you start filming your first scene.”

We can see evidence of this in the more solidified narrative arcs seen in the trailers, and with a seemly more focused cast on a specific topic.

