The highly anticipated new series has arrived and here is how you can watch the latest adventures in the final frontier known as space.

There are few sci-fi franchises that match the brand recognition of Star Trek. More than 50 years have gone by since The Original Series starring William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy unveiled itself to audiences around the world and to this day fans of the intergalactic adventures clamor for more content from the Starfleet. Those appetites were whetted by the latest journey through the final frontier, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Created by Akiva Goldsman (Star Trek: Picard), Alex Kurtzman (Star Trek Into Darkness), and Jenny Lumet (Star Trek: Discovery), this new chapter in the immense world of Star Trek follows Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and his crew aboard the USS Enterprise. They explore new worlds and voyage across the galaxy and encounter exciting new allies and enemies along the way. He is joined by his first officer, Number One (Rebecca Romijn), and the prolific Vulcan himself, Spock (Ethan Peck).

Strange New Worlds takes place a decade before the events of The Original Series. This version of Captain Pike should be familiar to Star Trek fans as the same version of the character from Star Trek: Discovery. Now that the crew of the USS Discovery has jumped into the future, this spin-off picks up from where that show’s Season 2 left off before the time jump and continues the timeline toward where The Original Series began.

Captain Pike and his crew were featured in the second season of Discovery, but their story was just a small part of that show’s arc. This Enterprise crew did make a small comeback in three episodes of Star Trek: Short Treks, but with Strange New Worlds, Pike and the crew of the Enterprise get to shine in the spotlight as they venture onward and add even more richness to the vast Star Trek universe, and here's how you can follow the journey.

Editor's Note: This article was last updated on December 27 with the Season 1 Blu-ray and DVD release date.

Watch the Official Trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Ahead of the Season 1 premiere, Paramount+ went all-in on the marketing for Strange New Worlds. The official trailer was posted to the Paramount+ YouTube page in April 2022. The spectacle on display in the trailer proves this new series is looking to push the boundaries of Star Trek on TV and promises epic new adventures with fan-favorite characters. On April 29, a week ahead of the premiere episode, Paramount+ further built the hype by releasing a 22-minute behind-the-scenes special hosted by franchise vet Will Wheaton detailing how the history of Star Trek led to this new chapter. This clip was released simultaneously with a look at the official intro of Strange New Worlds. Another behind-the-scenes look was released on April 30, giving newcomers to Star Trek a rundown into just how long this new show has been in the works.

Where Is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Streaming Online?

Strange New Worlds is available to stream through Paramount+. The premiere episode was released to Paramount+ subscribers on May 5, 2022, with the following nine episodes released weekly after the premiere and concluding on July 7. Strange New Worlds is exclusive to Paramount+ and joins the extensive catalog of other Star Trek content that comes with the service. It’s the first live-action Star Trek series to have its series premiere episode bow on Paramount+, whereas the show’s predecessors were part of CBS All Access before that service was rebranded to Paramount+.

Can You Watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Without Paramount+?

At the moment, no. Strange New Worlds is a Paramount+ original and exclusive to subscribers of the service. Paramount+ is the home of all things Star Trek, so it’s only fitting this new adventure through space joins the massive catalog of Star Trek content on Paramount+. First-time subscribers will receive a free seven-day trial before being billed for their selected plan. Paramount+ is available in two tiers: supported with ads for $4.99 a month, and ad-free premium viewing for $9.99 a month. Their plans can be paid for through monthly or annual payments, with the annual plan saving you 16% on the monthly price.​​​ Now that said, there is some good news for those who want to watch the series but don't have a Paramount+ subscription.

When Is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Coming Out on Blu-ray and DVD?

That good news we mentioned? Season 1 of Strange New Worlds is getting a DVD and Blu-ray release on March 21, 2023, from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment. And that's not all. A limited edition Blu-ray SteelBook edition of the season is also set to release on the same day as well. The Season 1 Collection also brings with it over 90 minutes of special features, apart from the episodes themselves. Those special features include exclusive cast and crew interviews as well as a gag reel, deleted scenes, and more. Pre-order the collection now with the following link:

What Else Can You Watch on Paramount+?

One of the biggest selling points of Paramount+ is its treasure trove of Star Trek content. Strange New Worlds joins current shows on the service Discovery and Picard as well as the animated comedy Lower Decks and the family-oriented Prodigy, but you can also access just about every other show in the expansive Star Trek universe. Every episode of the classic original series is available, alongside The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, and Enterprise. Add in every single film entry to the franchise, and you have the definitive destination for all things Star Trek.

Paramount+ has plenty of other great TV options outside the Star Trek universe. The streamer is also the home of Halo, the original series based on the hit video game franchise which has already been of massive interest to most sci-fi fans. There’s also classic network content such as Frasier, Twin Peaks, and an extensive selection of classic Nickelodeon shows. Star Trek fans who are nostalgic for the 90s will no doubt find a lot to enjoy on Paramount+ in between your Trek marathons.

What Other Star Trek Projects Are There?

After a successful Season 1, Season 2 of Strange New Worlds is already in production. The next season will further develop the progression towards The Original Series with the casting of Paul Wesley as the next iteration of James T. Kirk, the role William Shatner originally made famous. The new show joins the ever-growing catalog of Star Trek adventures on Paramount+ as part of Alex Kurtzman’s continued efforts to push and expand the Star Trek universe. Strange New Worlds joins other mainline Star Trek shows currently running, including the aforementioned Picard and Discovery. Even apart from these beloved titles, Trek fans have a wealth of options to choose from as there are also fun animated stories unfolding in the Star Trek universe from shows like Lower Decks and Prodigy. Paramount+ makes this a great time to be a Star Trek fan.