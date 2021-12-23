A deadly virus spreads across the Earth, bringing human society to a breaking point. No, I'm not talking about the COVID-19 pandemic, that's the premise of Station Eleven.

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel, Station Eleven is a sci-fi post-apocalyptic miniseries that offers a message of hope in a dystopian setting. Developed by Patrick Somerville, the show stars Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, David Wilmot, Nabhaan Rizwan, Philippine Velge, Daniel Zovatto, and Lori Petty in the lead roles.

We're now years into the COVID-19 pandemic so the premise of the show hits pretty close to home. And the sense of hope that the miniseries seems to present is definitely something we could all use. So we've put together this handy guide that answers every question you might have about how to watch Station Eleven including where it's streaming online, when it premieres, and more.

Related:Himesh Patel on 'The Luminaries', Understanding 'Tenet', and Telling a Pandemic Story in 'Station Eleven'

Where Is Station Eleven Streaming Online?

Image via HBO Max

Station Eleven will be available for streaming exclusively on HBO Max. You can use this link to go directly to the series’ landing page on the streaming service so that you can bookmark it ahead of the premiere. And if you prefer to watch shows on the go without the restrictions of your browser, the streaming service is currently available as a handy mobile app. You can now find it on Roku, Apple TV, and pretty much all the major mobile and smart TV platforms.

Can You Watch Station Eleven Without HBO Max?

Unfortunately, no. If you are planning on watching Station Eleven you will need to have a subscription to HBO Max. Until September 2021, Amazon Prime Video subscribers had the option of getting HBO Max through that service but this has now been discontinued.

You can still bundle HBO Max with Hulu or YouTube TV but that costs an additional $14.99 every month on top of your existing subscription. An HBO Max subscription, on the other hand, would cost you $9.99 a month if you go for the basic option with ads. If you want to get it without ads, the cost is $14.99 per month.

What Is Station Eleven About?

Image via HBO Max

Station Eleven's premise is terribly current for the post-COVID world. The bulk of the series is set twenty years after a flu pandemic brought human civilization as we know it to an end. In this dystopian world, the show follows a group of survivors who make a living as traveling performers. When this group comes in contact with a violent cult, things take a turn for the worse, especially as the cult is led by a man with past ties to a member of the troupe. The story itself has a non-linear narrative, moving between points in time.

Here's the official synopsis from HBO Max:

"A limited series based on Emily St. John Mandel’s international bestseller, Station Eleven is a post-apocalyptic saga that follows survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what's been lost."

Watch the Station Eleven Trailer

www.youtube.com/watch?v=25ECFdDHTFw

www.youtube.com/watch?v=RaAG-SwEa7k

The first teaser for Station Eleven was released on November 2, 2021. The two-and-a-half-minute clip introduces many of the key characters and features now-familiar scenes of overwhelmed hospitals and bulk buying at a supermarket.

The full-length trailer for the show dropped a month later on December 2, 2021. It goes into greater detail about the protagonists, a group called the Travelling Symphony, and reveals a key location called the Museum of Civilization. It also gives a warning: "Beware the prophet. Beware the children who follow him." Color me intrigued!

When Did Station Eleven Premiere?

The first three episodes of Station Eleven arrived on HBO Max on December 16, 2021. After that, new episodes will be added two at a time every week until the finale.

How Many Episodes Does Station Eleven Have?

Station Eleven will have 10 episodes in total. The titles of the episodes haven't been revealed yet but we do know who's worked on them.

The first episode has been directed by Hiro Murai, acclaimed director of Atlanta and Guava Island. The episodes have been written by Patrick Somerville, Shannon Houston, Nick Cuse, Cord Jefferson, Sarah McCarron, Kim Steele, and Will Weggel.

When is Station Eleven's Finale?

The tenth and final episode of Station Eleven is currently set to arrive on the service on January 13, 2022. Since this is a miniseries, that should be the series finale, unless HBO Max gives the show a surprise second season.

Similar Shows like Station Eleven that You Can Watch Now

Image via FX Networks

Station Eleven is hardly the first post-apocalyptic show with a virus as its premise. For fans of the dystopian genre, there's a lot of great stuff out there that you can stream right now. And if you're looking for something else like Station Eleven to watch now, here are five of the best shows with strong similarities to the series that are currently available for streaming:

Y: The Last Man: Based on the acclaimed graphic novel series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, Y: The Last Man is set in a post-apocalyptic world where a cataclysmic event kills off every mammal with a Y chromosome except for one cisgender man and his pet monkey. The show follows the adventures of the survivors in this world who struggle to build a better world. Y: The Last Man originally aired on FX on Hulu and was canceled after its first season.

Watch it on Hulu

The Walking Dead: Set in the aftermath of a zombie apocalypse, The Walking Dead is centered on a group of survivors who struggle to find resources, evade the undead, and build a new life, all while competing with rival factions who are ought to cement their own place in this brave new world. Originally airing on AMC, TWD is currently in its eleventh and final season.

Watch it on Netflix

The Stand: Based on Stephen King's 1978 novel of the same name, The Stand is a post-apocalyptic fantasy series centered on a classic battle of good and evil. After a man-made plague decimates humanity, a handful of survivors must fight to protect the remnants of society from a nefarious sorcerer known as Randall Flagg. The miniseries features an ensemble cast including James Marsden, Odessa Young, Owen Teague, Alexander Skarsgård, and Whoopi Goldberg.

Watch it on Paramount Plus

The Last Ship: This action-drama series ended a full year before the COVID-19 pandemic became a global threat, making its story somewhat prophetic. The Last Ship, based on a novel of the same name by William Brinkley, follows the crew of the American naval ship the USS Nathan James. After over 80% of the world's population is wiped out by a viral pandemic, the crew of the USS Nathan James must find a cure and save humanity while struggling with their own internal tensions. The Last Ship aired for five seasons from 2014 to 2018 on TNT.

Watch it on Hulu

Snowpiercer: A series adaptation of Bong Joon-Ho's acclaimed 2013 movie of the same name (as well as the French graphic novel Le Transperceneige that inspired it), TNT's Snowpiercer is set in a world where the Earth is blanketed in a new Ice Age. The remnants of humanity survive aboard a perpetually moving train called the Snowpiercer, where class tensions and social inequality lead to revolution. The show's third season is currently scheduled to premiere on January 24, 2022, on TNT.

Watch it on TNT

Keep Reading:Chris Cooper and Mackenzie Davis on 'Irresistible' and Working with Jon Stewart

Joan Didion, Legendary Author and Screenwriter, Dies at 87 The essayist was responsible for the screenplays behind films like 'A Star is Born' and 'The Panic in Needle Park'.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email