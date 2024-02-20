Get those tissues ready, because it's time to say goodbye to Star Wars animation for a while. That's because Star Wars: The Bad Batch is set to conclude with Season 3. A sequel/spin-off of the wildly successful Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: The Bad Batch definitively reveals what happened to the Clone Troopers (Dee Bradley Baker) after they were forced to kill their Jedi companions during Order 66. All of this comes from the perspective of Clone Force 99 - a contingent of Clones with unique genetic differences that give them various advantages over their brethren.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch show how Clone Force 99 went from decorated soldiers of the Republic to freelance mercenaries fighting against the Empire. During their journey, they become the caretakers of Omega (Michelle Ang) - a young female Clone who is relentlessly pursued by the Empire. Over the course of two seasons, the so-called "Bad Batch" faces challenges, loses friends, and encounters new enemies and familiar allies. It's a trend that looks to continue in the third and final season.

To prep for Clone Force 99's final mission, here is when, where, and how to watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch The 'Bad Batch' of elite and experimental clones make their way through an ever-changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone Wars. Release Date May 4, 2021 Creator Jennifer Corbett, Dave Filoni Cast Dee Bradley Baker , Ming-Na Wen , Michelle Ang , Noshir Dalal Main Genre Animation Seasons 3 Studio Disney+ Franchise Star Wars

Is 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Season 3 Premiering on TV?

As of now, neither Disney nor Lucasfilm have announced any plans to release Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 on live TV or cable. Given that neither Season 1 or 2 of the series aired on television either, the prospect of television release is unlikely. However, Disney has recently begun exploring later network premieres for its streaming content, such as when they released Ms. Marvel on ABC this past August.

Is 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Season 3 Streaming Online?

Image via Disney+

As with the past two seasons, Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 will be making its exclusive streaming home on Disney+. The service is already a one-stop shop for all things related to Star Wars, as the streaming service has just about every official movie and show in the Star Wars franchise. This makes Disney+ the place to subscribe to in order to watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch, even though Disney is reportedly planning to merge Disney+ and Hulu by the end of this year.

Watch on Disney+

Disney+ currently has two subscription plans available, Disney+ Basic and Disney+ Premium. To learn more about the pricing of both plans and the benefits of each, look at the chart below:

Plan Features Price Disney+ Basic Entire Disney+ library with ads $7.99 per month Disney+ Premium Entire Disney+ library with no ads and the ability to download content to supported devices $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year

Can You Watch 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Season 3 Without Disney+?

Image via Disney+

Disney has not yet announced any plans to release The Bad Batch Season 3 outside of Disney+ at this time. It will still likely be available on the platform that ends up merging Disney+ and Hulu.

Watch the Trailer for 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Season 3

Disney and Lucasfilm released the first trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 on January 22nd, 2023. The trailer begins with what looks like a pretty normal mission for Clone Force 99, with the clear difference being that the squad is only made up of two Clones now - Hunter and Wrecker. That's because by the end of Season 2, Omega and Crosshair are in Imperial custody, Echo is committing espionage with Rex, and Tech sacrifices himself to save the team. While trying to find their remaining teammates, Hunter and Wrecker are on the run from the Empire, with even Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) himself allocating resources to their capture. In their quest this season, the Bad Batch will reunite with familiar faces, such as the skilled bounty hunter Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) and the ruthless gunslinger Cad Bane (Corey Burton). Most shocking of all, though, is the return of redeemed Sith assassin Asajj Ventress (Nika Futterman), but whether she'll be friend or foe to the Clones remains to be seen.

What's the 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Episode Schedule?

Close

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 will begin with a three-episode premiere on Wednesday, February 21st, 2024. Synopses for the episodes haven't been announced, but the episode titles have. Read below for the complete episode guide for Season 3:

Episode Title Release Date 1 "Confined" February 21, 2024 2 "Paths Unknown" February 21, 2024 3 "Shadows of Tantiss" February 21, 2024 4 "A Different Approach" February 28, 2024 5 "The Return" March 6, 2024 6 "Infiltration" March 13, 2024 7 "Extraction" March 13, 2024 8 "Bad Territory" March 20, 2024 9 "The Harbinger" March 27, 2024 10 "Identity Crisis" April 3, 2024 11 "Point of No Return" April 3, 2024 12 "Juggernaut" April 10, 2024 13 "Into the Breach" April 17, 2024 14 "Flash Strike" April 24, 2024 15 "The Cavalry Has Arrived" May 1, 2024

More Animated 'Star Wars' Shows You Can Watch Right Now

Image via Lucasfilm

Star Wars: Clone Wars (2003-2005): Not to be confused with the later CG-animated series (we'll get to that one in a moment, Genndy Tartakovsky's Star Wars: Clone Wars is somehow the most influential and most underrated Star Wars story out there. Much like the later show, the micro-series follows an anthology format as the Galactic Republic fights an ongoing battle with the Separatist Alliance. The show also features the debut of Asajj Ventress, making it even more relevant to The Bad Batch Season 3 despite no longer being canon. Star Wars: Clone Wars is streaming now on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+

Image via Lucasfilm

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008-2020): Star Wars: The Bad Batch wouldn't exist without Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and not just because Clone Force 99 was introduced in Season 7. Widely considered to be one of the best Star Wars shows out there, Star Wars: The Clone Wars has stood the test of time for its brilliant stories and phenomenal characters. Star Wars: The Clone Wars is streaming now on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+

Star Wars: Rebels (2014-2018): If Star Wars: The Clone Wars is a prologue to Star Wars: The Bad Batch, then Star Wars: Rebels is a sequel. Taking place not long before the events of A New Hope, Star Wars: Rebels sees a ragtag group of rebellious freedom fighters take on the Empire head-on. Star Wars: Rebels is streaming now on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+