One of ABC's most exciting series, and a series surprisingly based on a true story, The Rookie is anything but its namesake, given its worldwide fanbase and the fact it's about to surpass 100 episodes. Debuting back in 2018, the Alexi Hawley-created series has already picked up two Primetime Emmy nominations, among other accolades, on its way to the inevitable renewal for its upcoming sixth season. This season promises to be the most thrilling yet.

Ever since the Season 5 finale left many on the edge of their seats, the countdown was on for the next episode to arrive. Thankfully, that countdown is about to come to an end, so it's almost time to call for backup, fix your eyes on the target, and indulge in the LAPD fireworks. With all that in mind, here is a guide to watching and streaming The Rookie Season 6.

When Is The Rookie Season 6 Coming Out?

The official release date for The Rookie Season 6 is Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET. The series is typically released during the fall television season but was delayed due to the Hollywood strikes in the Summer of 2023.

Is The Rookie Season 6 Premiering On TV?

Just like all of the previous seasons, Season 6 will exclusively premiere on ABC. For those who cannot make it live, the episodes will also be available to watch on ABC.com and the ABC app. The series joins a stacked Tuesday lineup with Will Trent and The Good Doctor airing the same night.

Is The Rookie Season 6 Streaming Online?

In case you miss it on ABC, all episodes of The Rookie Season 6 will be made available to stream via Hulu the day after their release. All the 98 iconic episodes from the first five seasons of the series are also available to watch on Hulu right now. For new customers without Hulu, the platform is currently running a free trial, with subscription prices subsequently costing $7.99 per month for an ad-supported plan and $17.99 per month for an ad-free plan.

Can You Watch The Rookie Without Hulu?

Although the series is best suited to those with Hulu, it will still be possible to watch the show via other means, with Seasons 1-5 currently available to purchase on Prime Video, a destiny soon awaiting the upcoming sixth season. You can purchase the previous seasons with the button below.

Watch The Rookie Season 6 Trailer

Alongside some other of ABC's hit shows like Station 19 and 9-1-1, the end of January brought around the release of a tense trailer for The Rookie's sixth season, available to watch above.

Promising an action-packed sixth season from the very first frame, this trailer also delivers in the emotional department, with the burning unanswered questions surrounding the intricate relationships of the many characters ready to be answered. The trailer also showcases much of the hard-hitting, explosive action that viewers have come to know and love, with Season 6 perhaps the most adrenaline-fueled outing yet for the LAPD team. From bank heists to bomb detonations and, perhaps even scarier than all, a wedding on the horizon, the anticipation for Season 6 certainly couldn't be any higher.

What's The Rookie Season 6 Episode Schedule?

Although not confirmed, it is heavily rumored that Season 6 will see a slash in the total number of episodes due to last year's summer of strikes. With both Season 4 and Season 5 benefiting from 22-episode runs, Season 6 will likely only see 10, with the potential for this to rise to 13. The premiere date and the synopsis for the first two episodes are listed below.

Episode Number Title Synopsis Release Date 1 "Strike Back" "In the aftermath of the assaults, the team must now try to understand why they were targeted and if there is a bigger plan in place." February 20, 2024 2 "The Hammer" "The team comes together to celebrate John and Bailey's wedding; meanwhile, Celina discovers a discrepancy in her case, leading to a new discovery. Elsewhere, Lucy and Tim's relationship is put to the test." February 27, 2024

If the almost 100 episodes of The Rookie still aren't enough hard-hitting action/drama for you, feel free to feast on these other indulgent offerings.

Grey's Anatomy

A staple of television viewing for millions across its 19-season-run to date, Grey's Anatomy details the ups and downs of the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, in particular a bunch of surgical interns and their superiors. Despite taking place inside an environment usually providing safety and care, Grey's Anatomy has more explosive action and life-threatening set pieces than many action-heavy cop dramas, with its upcoming 20th season ready to be its biggest yet. All of the many episodes of Grey's Anatomy are currently available to stream on Hulu.

Station 19

If you're bored of the police department and medical practitioners having all the fun, it is highly likely you need to watch this Grey's Anatomy spin-off set in the Seattle Fire Department. Starring a plethora of top performers from Jaina Lee Ortiz to Jason George, Station 19, across 6 seasons to date, neatly balances both high-octane action and detailed personal drama between its captivating cast of characters. With many citing it as one of the best series ABC has to offer, the show will soon excitingly premiere its seventh season, although, sadly, this is set to be the last. All six of the current seasons of the show are available to stream on Hulu.

FBI

Another one of Dick Wolf's triumphant creations, this CBS procedural, follows the extraordinary day-to-day lives of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, headed by Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki as Special Agents Maggie and Omar, respectively. With over 100 episodes behind them, the series showcases a breadth of action-packed set pieces and emotional relationships that put it right at the top of many people's 'must-watch' lists. With its sixth season having only just begun, there's plenty to catch up with, with all episodes available right now on Paramount+.

