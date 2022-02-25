It is not every day that you get to write about a supernatural horror comedy starring Dave Grohl, and the Foo Fighters. Directed by Hatchet III’s B.J. McDonnell, and co-starring Whitney Cummings (The Female Brain), Jenna Ortega (Scream), and Jeff Garlin (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Studio 666 follows the fictional story of the Foo Fighters’ attempt to record their tenth studio album, Medicine at Midnight. While on paper, this all sounds completely made up, Studio 666 is indeed real and looks to be an absolute riot of a film.

Of course, the Foo Fighters have appeared in films before. In 2011, the band was the subject of the ‘rockumentary,’ Foo Fighters: Back and Forth, which recounted the process the band went through in recording their seventh studio album, Wasting Light. However, Studio 666 marks the very first time the band will appear in a fictional feature film. From the trailer (which you can view below), the movie promises a tongue-in-cheek, witty, and rocking horror film that sets the iconic band against insidious ghouls and record label deadlines.

If that wasn’t enough for you, the band’s frontman, Dave Grohl, also had a major hand in the writing of the film. Grohl has been given a ‘story by’ credit on the film. In keeping with the tone and narrative of the film, Grohl and the rest of the band actually produced a “thrash” album, which they plan on releasing in the next few weeks. The movie was actually shot entirely in secret, with rumors of its existence springing up online in November of last year, a whopping 12 months after filming concluded.

Is Studio 666 Streaming Online?

As of right now, Studio 666 is not available to stream online. Grohl confirmed back in November that the movie will be a “theatrical exclusive,” which seems fairly definitive. While no streaming option or date has been announced as of right now, with the pandemic still in full swing, theatrical exclusive movies tend to pop up on VOD/Streaming services a good month or so after its initial theatrical run.

Is Studio 666 In Theaters?

Unsurprisingly, Studio 666 is indeed releasing in theaters. The film is set to release worldwide on February 25. Depending on where you live, you can actually check out showing times via the movie’s official website which can be linked here. As previously said, the band recorded an entire metal album under the fictional band name, Dream Window. Grohl has confirmed that the album will “hopefully” be released on February 25, the same day Studio 666 opens worldwide. On The Howard Stern Show this week, Grohl remarked:

“I mean, I work fast, but fuck, this deadline is going to kill me. Yes, I’ll get it out for the movie. By February 25th, there will be a Dream Widow record.”

While the pandemic is still going on, most theaters are accommodating such a predicament. As such, expect some social distancing at your screening for Studio 666 among other basic, simple, and safe precautions.

Watch the Studio 666 Trailer

You can check out the hilarious, and yet kinda creepy, trailer for Studio 666 now!

The little tease does a great job at setting the tone of the film, while not ruining any major scares, jokes, or surprises. Grohl and his bandmates can be really proud of this one if the trailer is anything to go by.

When Will Studio 666 Arrive on Digital and VOD?

As of writing this, there has been no confirmed release date for Studio 666 on digital or VOD. That said, films are typically released on DVD and Blu-ray 12-16 weeks after the movie plays in theaters. So, if we were to use some simple math, we can estimate that Studio 666 will arrive on digital/VOD sometime in June.

What Is Studio 666 About?

As per the movie’s official synopsis, which can be found on its website:

In STUDIO 666, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock history to record their much anticipated 10th album. Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band.

As previously said, Studio 666 looks to be a rocking-good time. Made in honor of schlocky b-movies from the 1980s, the movie looks to really understand what made that decade of horror truly special. As a fan of the Foo Fighters, I cannot wait for February 25 to roll around.

Other Foo Fighters Films You Can Watch Right Now

While this is indeed the first feature film to feature the band in on-screen roles, there have been previous films/documentaries to feature the Foo Fighters, and some members of the iconic band.

Foo Fighters: Back and Forth: As previously mentioned, this 2011 documentary film tracks the production of the band’s seventh studio album, Wasting Light. The film uses footage from over 1,000 hours of historical and new footage and interviews with current and former members of the band including William Goldsmith and Franz Stahl. The film went on to win the Grammy Award for ‘Best Long Form Music Video’ in 2012.

Foo Fighters: Sonic Highways: In 2014, HBO produced a docu-series about the production of the Foo Fighters’ eighth studio album, Sonic Highways. Grohl described the series as a “love letter to the history of American music,” with each episode (eight in total) taking place in a different American city.

Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny: While this project isn’t technically about the Foo Fighters, the band’s frontman, Dave Grohl, has a leading role in the film as Satan himself! Written by and starring Jack Black and Kyle Gass, the film is a hysterical adventure, which has spawned something of a cult following. Here’s a fun-fact for you, Grohl actually played the drums on the soundtrack album of the film, which he also did for the band’s debut album, Tenacious D (2001).

