After debuting at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival in January, Summering is finally getting a theatrical release. The film, a tender story of four friends spending their last summer together before going into middle school, is set to hit theaters on August 12. The four young actresses starring in Summering are Lia Barnett (Angelyne), Sanai Victoria (Diary of a Future President), Madalen Mills (Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Story), and Eden Grace Renfield (Our Flag Means Death). Despite their young ages, all the stars seem prepared to bring their A-game to the challenging and emotional material as their characters cope with growing up and having their first experiences with death and mortality. Director and co-writer James Ponsoldt, who is known for The Circle and End of Tour, told Collider's Perri Nemiroff that the film focuses not just on the events themselves, but also on “the way that children use imagination to process trauma in a way that’s different than adults.”

This processing is apparent in the film as the girls deal with the trauma of finding a dead body by desperately seeking the person’s identity and family. The film’s similarities to classic coming-of-age films like Stand By Me aren’t accidental, as Ponsoldt noted that some of the inspiration for the movie was watching films with his daughter and hearing her ask, “Where are the girls in these stories? Where are the girls in these movies? Where is a version of me and my friends…?”

The adult cast of Summering is just as talented as the younger cast, with Sarah Cooper, Ashley Madekwe (Umbrella Academy’s Detective Eudora Patch), Lake Bell (the voice of Ivy in the animated Harley Quinn Series), and Megan Mullally (Karen from Will & Grace) all playing important roles. Here's how you can watch the movie.

Image via Bleecker Street

Related:When and Where to Watch the Best of Sundance 2022

Is Summering Coming to Movie Theaters?

Summering is getting a theatrical release on August 12, 2022, so be sure to check if it’s in a theater near you. With a run time of only 87 minutes, watching this film in an air-conditioned theater could be the perfect way to beat the summer heat. You can check for tickets at a theater near you using this link.

Is Summering Going to Be Streaming Online?

Summering’s streaming plans have not yet been announced, but if it follows the path of other Bleecker Street films, it will likely be available to stream on their website and app or to rent or buy very soon.

Watch the Summering Trailer

The trailer for Summering was released by Bleecker Street on July 12, 2022. From the moment the trailer opens to the sound of kids humming the old children’s rhyme "Miss Mary Mack", to the end of the trailer’s use of Electric Youth’s “Without You,” the clip is drenched in a feeling of summer nostalgia.

When Will Summering Arrive on DVD?

A DVD release date for Summering has not yet been announced but based on other Bleecker Street movies, it shouldn’t be too long for it to be out on physical media. Their previous film, Mr. Malcolm’s List, was released on streaming in late July and will be out on DVD on August 23, 2022.

Related:'Mr. Malcolm's List' Author Suzanne Allain on the Regency Romance's Journey From Script to Screen

More Summer Films Like Summering That You Can Watch Now

Image via Columbia Pictures

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants: This classic summer story follows a group of four best friends (played by Amber Tamblyn, America Ferrera, Blake Lively, and Alexis Bledel) who all go their separate ways for the summer, with some overseas, some at camp, and some staying local. They stay connected by mailing back and forth a pair of pants that somehow are the perfect fit on all of them, despite their different sizes. The movie follows their four individual but interconnected stories of growth and change as they tackle dating, changing family relationships, and new friendships. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is streaming on HBO Max and on Roku.

Stand By Me: Few stories encapsulate that late summer feeling quite like Stand By Me. This 1986 film, based on a novella by Stephen King, stars Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, and Jerry O’Connell as four boys who embark on an adventure to see if a rumor of a dead body on the train tracks near their house is true. Partly out of curiosity and partly out of a desire to escape their difficult home lives, the boys follow the tracks, bonding, squabbling, and joking in a painfully realistic depiction of middle school friendships. The movie’s quietly heartbreaking conclusion and final line of "I never had any friends later on like the ones I had when I was twelve. Jesus, does anyone?" stays with viewers, especially young ones, for years to come. The talented young actors, Richard Dreyfuss’ drolly touching narration, and Rob Reiner’s skilled direction combine to make this film a perfect summer watch, though the R-rating due largely to language and some gross-out humor may prevent younger viewers from watching. Stand By Me is available for streaming on fuboTV and Tubi TV.

The Baby-Sitters Club: This classic 1995 film is based on the iconic book series of the same name by Ann M. Martin. In this film, Kristy and the other babysitters decide to host a summer camp for the kids in their neighborhood. In addition to working together on the camp, the girls also have their separate struggles, with Stacey starting to date, Claudia struggling through summer school, and Kristy trying to reconnect with her absentee and unreliable father. While the girls’ friendship is tested, they always come together to support each other when it really matters. The Baby-Sitters Club is available to rent on Amazon.

The Sandlot: Another summer classic, 1993’s The Sandlot is set in the early 60s and follows an awkward boy named Scott Smalls who moves to a new town with his mother and stepfather. There, he begins to make friends with the other kids in town, whose summers revolve around playing baseball in an old sandlot. Of course, it’s not all fun and games when Scott accidentally loses his stepfather’s prized baseball that was signed by Babe Ruth, The Sultan of Swat and King of Crash himself. With the ball in the yard of a mean old neighbor played by James Earl Jones and guarded by his massive dog known as the Beast, the boys will have to work together to recover the ball before it’s too late. The Sandlot is streaming on Disney+ and Prime Video.