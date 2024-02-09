After a grueling 17-game season and exciting playoffs, the NFL season has finally reached its grand finale. The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs are set to have a Super Bowl LIV rematch with the San Francisco 49ers. Can Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce win their third championship in five years? Or will Brock Purdy and George Kittle lead the Niners to their first championship since 1995?

The Super Bowl is a national event and is much bigger than just the game on the field. Here’s where you can watch the game, who’s all performing, and why SpongeBob might be the biggest celebrity in attendance.

What Channel and Time Is Super Bowl LVIII On?

This year, the Super Bowl will air on your local CBS station. This will be CBS’ 22nd Super Bowl broadcast, and kickoff starts at 6:30 pm ET. Veteran play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz, former Dallas Cowboys Quarterback and analyst Tony Romo, and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson will be calling the game.

On the field, 19-year veteran referee Bill Vinovich will lead the refs in this game. He will be accompanied by Umpire Terry Killens, Down judge Patrick Holt, Line judge Mark Perlman, Field judge Tom Hill, Side judge Allen Baynes, Back judge Brad Freeman, and Replay official Mike Chase.

The NFL Today crew will provide pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage. Hosting his 11th Super Bowl pregame, James Brown is joined by analysts Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson, Boomer Esiason and J.J. Watt, and NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

Is Super Bowl LVIII Available on Streaming?

You can stream Super Bowl 58 on CBS’ streaming service, Paramount+. Plans start at $5.99 a month ($59.99 a year) and go up to 11.99 a month (119.99 a year) for the Paramount+ with Showtime package.

Is Super Bowl LVIII on Nickelodeon?

Honestly, the best way to watch the big game is on the alternate telecast, as SpongeBob SquarePants and the Bikini Bottom crew call the game on Nickelodeon. This is the first-ever alternate showing of the big game, and who better to call the historic event than SpongeBob and Patrick Star?

Joining SpongeBob and Patrick in the booth are CBS Sports analyst Nate Burleson and play-by-play commentator Noah Eagle. Sandy Cheeks will be the sideline reporter, and Larry the Lobster will help provide live commentary.

Who is Performing at Super Bowl LVIII?

The game is only a part of the Super Bowl experience. The NFL loves to make events, so they collaborate with A-list musical talent to give us a stellar pregame and halftime show. Here’s everyone performing at Super Bowl 58.

Reba McEntire

Country music legend Reba McEntire will be singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of kickoff. The Queen of Country has won over 80 awards, and a Super Bowl performance is just another moment in an iconic career.

McEntire shared her excitement in an interview:

"I love Las Vegas. My first time here was in ’83 with the Statler Brothers, opening for them at the MGM Grand," said McEntire. "[The Super Bowl has] never been in Nevada, the state of Nevada, so this is a first for a lot of things, and I’m just tickled to pieces to be a part of it.”

Andra Day

Oscar nominee Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday) will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. This marks the third time the song has been performed at the Super Bowl, with Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) and Alicia Keys performing the song in years prior.

The Grammy winner hopes that her performance sticks with people, saying:

"It’s [Lift Every Voice and Sing] a hymn of triumph, and that’s what I want people to encounter when I sing this song. I want them to know that we have victory and we have peace already… It feels like there’s an honor."

Post Malone

Post Malone is having an incredible week. Not only did his song “Sunflower” from Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse just reach double-diamond status, but he’s also performing “America the Beautiful” at Super Bowl 58.

Even with all of his personal success, Malone did admit that performing at the Super Bowl makes him a little nervous. He then said:

"I'm just gonna do my best, just do my best, and give it what I got, "My dad told me, 'You'll never make everybody happy. So just be yourself and do your best at everything you do.' Do it your way and do it with love.”

Squidward’s Band

On Nickelodeon’s alternate broadcast, the Bikini Bottom band will perform “Sweet Victory.” The song became an instant classic after their performance at the Bubble Bowl in the SpongeBob SquarePants episode "Band Geeks."

Surprisingly, this isn’t the first time Squidward and company will be at the big game. Maroon 5 had the sea-dwellers introduce Travis Scott during their halftime performance in 2019.

Usher

Usher will perform this year’s halftime show and will be joined by a few guests. As of now, they’re keeping the guests under wraps. The artist has collaborated with Lil John, Ludacris, Alicia Keys, Justin Bieber, and Beyoncé in the past, so we expect some incredibly talented voices to appear.

In an interview with Billboard, the artist touched on the challenges of putting on a halftime performance:

“There are special guests. And I've considered new songs. But you know, it's 12 to 15 minutes. So it's really hard to determine what moment matters more than others, especially with a new song. But there's the dance, the wardrobe, the lighting, how long you stay in a song, the fact that the audience may sing along … It's a lot. So I'm trying my hardest not to overthink it.”

Usher last performed at the Super Bowl during the Black Eyed Peas performance in 2010.

Will Taylor Swift Be at Super Bowl LVIII?

As you may know, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend is set to play in Super Bowl LVIII. The music superstar is currently on a four-day stop for her Eras Tour on the other side of the globe. As Swift wraps up her stint in Tokyo, Japan, she’ll have to face a 12-hour flight and a 17-hour time difference as she rushes back to the United States.

With that said, don’t worry, she should still make it to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada with time to spare. Unfortunately, the singer will probably not be in the box with Kelce’s family as she was in previous games throughout the season. In an interview with Today, Kelce's mom, Donna, said:

“I have a feeling I'm in the stands. As far as I know, I'm in the stands with everybody else because it is a pricey Super Bowl.”

Box seats will cost nearly $2 million per person.