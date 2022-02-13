Super Bowl LVI is sure to be something special. We have the battle between the AFC and the NFC, the awesome commercials, and of course, the equally fantastic halftime show. Even still, this year's game will be different, with the new options to watch and stream the event, companies competing for ad space, and two teams most didn't think would be playing in the Super Bowl. There's a lot to unpack, but you have nothing to fear because we're here to guide you through it all. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch 2022’s Super Bowl LVI.

Related:'Bel-Air' Drops Musical Super Bowl Ad With Will Smith Ahead of Premiere

When and Where Can I Watch Super Bowl 2022?

Image via Sports Illustrated

Super Bowl LVI will be played on February 13, 2022. The kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT). It will air on your local NBC station and Telemundo. If you'd instead stream the big game, you can! It'll be streaming Peacock (Premium), NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com.

The broadcasters will be the Sunday Night Football crew, Al Michaels, Chris Collinsworth, and Erin Andrews. Before kickoff, expect to see NFL Analysts Mike Tirico, Tony Dungy, Drew Brees, Maria Taylor, Jac Collinsworth, and Rodney Harrison breaking down how these two teams match up.

Related:The 7 Best Post-Super Bowl TV Episodes, Ranked From 'The Simpsons' to 'The Wonder Years'

Which teams are playing in Super Bowl LVI?

This year's bout for the Lombardi trophy will see the Cincinnati Bengals vs. The Los Angeles Rams. Both teams surprised football fans because both were lower seeds entering the playoffs but managed to fight their way to the world's biggest stage.

The Cincinnati Bengals have a regular-season record of 10-7 and won the AFC North, edging out the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1). The Bengals' road to the Super Bowl was hard-fought, winning all three of their playoff games by a combined total of 13 points. Led by the stellar quarterback Joe Burrow, their most significant feat was beating the defending AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs with a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Burrow and the Bengals are on the hunt for the team's first-ever Super Bowl victory, and Super Bowl LVI is the first time they've been to a championship game in 33 years. The Bengals are still underdogs, but that hasn't stopped them yet.

The Los Angeles Rams' path to the Super Bowl is interesting. They won their division, the NFC West, with a record of 12-5. They had to face two of their division rivals in the playoffs, the Arizona Cardinals (11-6) and the San Francisco 49ers (10-7), as they punched their ticket to the big game.

The Rams are technically playing at home as this year's Super Bowl is held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Quarterback Matthew Stafford and Defensive Lineman Aaron Donald look to lead the Rams to their first Super Bowl win since 2000.

Related:Pete Davidson's Super Bowl Ad Against Food Waste Features Him Getting Tackled by Former NFL Star Jerod Mayo

Who's Performing The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show?

The 2022 halftime show will be a massive collaboration between some of the biggest musical icons in the world. Taking the stage for this year's performance will be Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Snoop Dogg. The five artists have a combined 44 Grammies and 22 Billboard albums. This will be the first time they all share a stage, so it is sure to be a treat for audiences.

Here is a press release regarding the halftime performance from the NFL,

"On February 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, CA, in the new SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take center field for a performance of a lifetime, said Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter. They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem, and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige. This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is history in the making."

The Weeknd performed last year's Super Bowl halftime show. The year prior featured J-Lo and Shakira, so it will be fun to see how this group compares to previous shows.

Who's Performing During the Super Bowl Pre-Game?

Country music artist Mickey Guyton will sing the National Anthem, while R&B singer, Jhene Aiko, will perform "America the Beautiful". Sandra Mae Frank will perform both the National Anthem and "America the Beautiful" in American sign language on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf. Lastly, the gospel duo, Mary Mary, will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing", accompanied by the Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles.

In honor of the Air Force's 75th Anniversary, the service will conduct a first-of-its-kind flyover of SoFi Stadium during the national anthem. The Air Force Heritage Flight will be a formation of a P-51 Mustang, A-10C Thunderbolt II, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-22 Raptor, and an F-35A Lightning II.

Related:Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Read Each Other’s Minds In New Super Bowl Ad for Amazon Alexa

What Super Bowl Ads Should We Expect to See?

Super Bowl commercials are some of the most exciting parts of game day. This year is sure to be no different, and we can expect some of the usual companies to participate. Disney will likely have an ad for their streaming service and various films. We’re getting our first official look at Amazon’s upcoming series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Budweiser is back in the game with a new ad as well, and of course, it would be the Super Bowl without a Doritos and Pepsi commercial.

A few Super Bowl spots have already hit the internet, so we have some of them linked down below.

Payton and Eli Manning prepare for the Super Bowl with their NFL friends.

Road to Super Bowl LVI | PepsiCo

Lay’s has two Super Bowl teasers available on YouTube. Their ad features Seth Rogen and is sure to bring the laughs.

Lay’s | “Big Fan” Super Bowl LVI Commercial Teaser #1

Lay’s | “What Are We Doing?” Super Bowl LVI Teaser #2

If you don’t want to wait for Super Bowl Sunday to watch the Doritos TV spot, we got you covered.

Push It | Flamin’ Hot | Super Bowl LVI TV Spot

From 'Super 8' to 'Logan': 7 All-Time Greatest Movie Super Bowl Commercials These Super Bowl movie commercials score a touchdown in several key ways

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email