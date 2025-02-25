When one thinks of the toughest, most thrilling, and best reality series on television, it's easy to think of Survivor. After 47 immersive seasons of high-octane drama, culminating in a staggering 10-and-a-half billion hours of watch time across the world, the series is showing no signs of slowing down, with the once-unfathomable 50th season now a soon-to-be reality.

However, before the 50 season celebrations can begin in earnest, there's the small matter of crowning two more $1 million champions first. The upcoming Season 48 looks primed to be yet another dramatic season of one of reality TV's biggest exports, with 18 wannabe winners struggling to indulge in the beauty of Fiji because of the never-ending interpersonal drama and physically and mentally demanding challenges thrown their way. So, with that in mind, it's time to get cozy on your couch ready to watch strangers suffer. Without further ado, here's how you can watch Survivor Season 48.

When Is 'Survivor' Season 48 Released?

Officially, you can catch the Survivor Season 48 premiere on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. This date also marks the premiere of several new and returning shows, including the brand-new medical drama Berlin ER on Apple TV+ and the debut of Shoresy's fourth season on Hulu.

Is 'Survivor' Season 48 Airing Live on TV?

As usual, you'll be able to catch every episode of Survivor live on CBS, with the upcoming premiere scheduled to air at 8:00 p.m. EST. Premiering with a special two-hour episode, Survivor Season 48 is followed by new episodes of Hollywood Squares and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert for a night of great TV on CBS.

Can You Stream 'Survivor' Season 48?

It will come as no surprise to learn that every episode of the upcoming Survivor Season 48 can be streamed the day after it airs on Paramount+. You can catch up on previous seasons of the game-changing Survivor, including watching 34-year-old graphic designer Rachel LaMont take home Season 47's $1 million prize, right now on Paramount+.

For those without a subscription who will need one for a return to the island, prices start at $7.99/month and can rise to $12.99/month depending on your package, with more information available via the link below.

Paramount+ Prices/Plans

Can You Stream 'Survivor' Season 48 Without Paramount+?

Unless you have access to your local CBS channel via a TV service like YouTube TV or Hulu Live, you'll only be able to stream Survivor's 48th season with Paramount+.

Watch the 'Survivor' Season 48 Trailer

Available to watch above, this first look at Survivor's 48th season certainly sets the tone for what is expected to be another tantalizing season of reality TV. Filmed on the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji, Survivor Season 48 looks set to be both breathlessly action-packed and breathtakingly beautiful. Host Jeff Probst returns to keep his streak of hosting every season alive, with the Emmy Award-winner also now an executive producer and showrunner on the series.

Speaking to CBS, Probst admitted he now has an uncanny ability to know who will make it as a contestant, saying, "I know within 30 seconds, honestly, within 30 seconds, I'm pretty sure you're gonna be on the show or not," he added. "Some people are compelling immediately." So, just who are the 18 plucky hopefuls set to join the island for Season 48?

Split into three tribes, Vula, Lagi, and Civa, the line-up includes:

Tribe: Name: About: Vula Stephanie Berger 38-year-old tech product lead from New York City Vula Saiounia ‘Sai’ Hughley 30-year-old marketing professional from Simi Valley, California Vula Kevin Leung 34-year-old finance manager from Livermore, California Vula Cedrek McFadden 45-year-old surgeon from Greenville, South Carolina Vula Justin Pioppi 29-year-old pizzeria manager from Winthrop, Massachusetts Vula Mary Zheng 31-year-old substance abuse counselor from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Lagi Shauhin Davari 38-year-old debate professor from Costa Mesa, California Lagi Eva Erickson 24-year-old PhD candidate from Providence, Rhode Island Lagi Joe Hunter 45-year-old fire captain from West Sacramento, California Lagi Thomas Krottinger 34-year-old music executive from Los Angeles, California Lagi Bianca Roses 33-year-old PR consultant from Arlington, Virginia Lagi Star Toomey 28-year-old sales expert from Augusta, Georgia Civa Kyle Fraser 31-year-old attorney from Brooklyn, New York Civa Mitch Guerra 34-year-old P.E. coach from Waco, Texas Civa Kamilla Karthigesu 31-year-old software engineer from Foster City, California Civa David Kinne 39-year-old stunt performer from Buena Park, California Civa Charity Nelms Flight attendant from St. Petersburg, Florida Civa Chrissy Sarnowsky 55-year-old fire lieutenant from the South Side of Chicago

What Is the Episode Schedule for 'Survivor' Season 48?

Although not all information is currently known about Survivor's 48th season, we can still predict what an episode schedule might look like. With Season 48 expected to follow the pattern of previous seasons, the upcoming outing is predicted to last for 13 total episodes, with more time dedicated to each installment compared to early seasons in a change first installed to help fill time during the recent industry strikes.

Episode: Title: Release Date: 1 "The Get to Know You Game" Wednesday, February 26, 2025 2 TBC Wednesday, March 5, 2025 3 TBC Wednesday, March 12, 2025 4 TBC Wednesday, March 19, 2025 5 TBC Wednesday, March 26, 2025 6 TBC Wednesday, April 2, 2025 7 TBC Wednesday, April 9, 2025 8 TBC Wednesday, April 16, 2025 9 TBC Wednesday, April 23, 2025 10 TBC Wednesday, April 30, 2025 11 TBC Wednesday, May 7, 2025 12 TBC Wednesday, May 14, 2025 13 TBC Wednesday, May 21, 2025