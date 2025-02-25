When one thinks of the toughest, most thrilling, and best reality series on television, it's easy to think of Survivor. After 47 immersive seasons of high-octane drama, culminating in a staggering 10-and-a-half billion hours of watch time across the world, the series is showing no signs of slowing down, with the once-unfathomable 50th season now a soon-to-be reality.

However, before the 50 season celebrations can begin in earnest, there's the small matter of crowning two more $1 million champions first. The upcoming Season 48 looks primed to be yet another dramatic season of one of reality TV's biggest exports, with 18 wannabe winners struggling to indulge in the beauty of Fiji because of the never-ending interpersonal drama and physically and mentally demanding challenges thrown their way. So, with that in mind, it's time to get cozy on your couch ready to watch strangers suffer. Without further ado, here's how you can watch Survivor Season 48.

When Is 'Survivor' Season 48 Released?

The Vula Tribe on 'Survivor 48' includes Stephanie, Sai, Justin, Mary, Cedrek, and Kevin.
Officially, you can catch the Survivor Season 48 premiere on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. This date also marks the premiere of several new and returning shows, including the brand-new medical drama Berlin ER on Apple TV+ and the debut of Shoresy's fourth season on Hulu.

Is 'Survivor' Season 48 Airing Live on TV?

The Lagi Tribe on 'Survivor 48' includes Star, Bianca, Joe, Eva, Thomas, and Shauhin.
As usual, you'll be able to catch every episode of Survivor live on CBS, with the upcoming premiere scheduled to air at 8:00 p.m. EST. Premiering with a special two-hour episode, Survivor Season 48 is followed by new episodes of Hollywood Squares and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert for a night of great TV on CBS.

Can You Stream 'Survivor' Season 48?

The Civa Tribe on 'Survivor 48' includes David, Kamilla, Kyle, Mitch, Charity, and Chrissy.
It will come as no surprise to learn that every episode of the upcoming Survivor Season 48 can be streamed the day after it airs on Paramount+. You can catch up on previous seasons of the game-changing Survivor, including watching 34-year-old graphic designer Rachel LaMont take home Season 47's $1 million prize, right now on Paramount+.

For those without a subscription who will need one for a return to the island, prices start at $7.99/month and can rise to $12.99/month depending on your package, with more information available via the link below.

Paramount+ Prices/Plans

Can You Stream 'Survivor' Season 48 Without Paramount+?

The castaways of 'Survivor 48.'
Unless you have access to your local CBS channel via a TV service like YouTube TV or Hulu Live, you'll only be able to stream Survivor's 48th season with Paramount+.

Watch the 'Survivor' Season 48 Trailer

Available to watch above, this first look at Survivor's 48th season certainly sets the tone for what is expected to be another tantalizing season of reality TV. Filmed on the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji, Survivor Season 48 looks set to be both breathlessly action-packed and breathtakingly beautiful. Host Jeff Probst returns to keep his streak of hosting every season alive, with the Emmy Award-winner also now an executive producer and showrunner on the series.

Speaking to CBS, Probst admitted he now has an uncanny ability to know who will make it as a contestant, saying, "I know within 30 seconds, honestly, within 30 seconds, I'm pretty sure you're gonna be on the show or not," he added. "Some people are compelling immediately." So, just who are the 18 plucky hopefuls set to join the island for Season 48?

Split into three tribes, Vula, Lagi, and Civa, the line-up includes:

Tribe:

Name:

About:

Vula

Stephanie Berger

38-year-old tech product lead from New York City

Vula

Saiounia ‘Sai’ Hughley

30-year-old marketing professional from Simi Valley, California

Vula

Kevin Leung

34-year-old finance manager from Livermore, California

Vula

Cedrek McFadden

45-year-old surgeon from Greenville, South Carolina

Vula

Justin Pioppi

29-year-old pizzeria manager from Winthrop, Massachusetts

Vula

Mary Zheng

31-year-old substance abuse counselor from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lagi

Shauhin Davari

38-year-old debate professor from Costa Mesa, California

Lagi

Eva Erickson

24-year-old PhD candidate from Providence, Rhode Island

Lagi

Joe Hunter

45-year-old fire captain from West Sacramento, California

Lagi

Thomas Krottinger

34-year-old music executive from Los Angeles, California

Lagi

Bianca Roses

33-year-old PR consultant from Arlington, Virginia

Lagi

Star Toomey

28-year-old sales expert from Augusta, Georgia

Civa

Kyle Fraser

31-year-old attorney from Brooklyn, New York

Civa

Mitch Guerra

34-year-old P.E. coach from Waco, Texas

Civa

Kamilla Karthigesu

31-year-old software engineer from Foster City, California

Civa

David Kinne

39-year-old stunt performer from Buena Park, California

Civa

Charity Nelms

Flight attendant from St. Petersburg, Florida

Civa

Chrissy Sarnowsky

55-year-old fire lieutenant from the South Side of Chicago

What Is the Episode Schedule for 'Survivor' Season 48?

Jeff Probsts welcomes the three new tribes to 'Survivor 48.'
Although not all information is currently known about Survivor's 48th season, we can still predict what an episode schedule might look like. With Season 48 expected to follow the pattern of previous seasons, the upcoming outing is predicted to last for 13 total episodes, with more time dedicated to each installment compared to early seasons in a change first installed to help fill time during the recent industry strikes.

Episode:

Title:

Release Date:

1

"The Get to Know You Game"

Wednesday, February 26, 2025

2

TBC

Wednesday, March 5, 2025

3

TBC

Wednesday, March 12, 2025

4

TBC

Wednesday, March 19, 2025

5

TBC

Wednesday, March 26, 2025

6

TBC

Wednesday, April 2, 2025

7

TBC

Wednesday, April 9, 2025

8

TBC

Wednesday, April 16, 2025

9

TBC

Wednesday, April 23, 2025

10

TBC

Wednesday, April 30, 2025

11

TBC

Wednesday, May 7, 2025

12

TBC

Wednesday, May 14, 2025

13

TBC

Wednesday, May 21, 2025
