When one thinks of the toughest, most thrilling, and best reality series on television, it's easy to think of Survivor. After 47 immersive seasons of high-octane drama, culminating in a staggering 10-and-a-half billion hours of watch time across the world, the series is showing no signs of slowing down, with the once-unfathomable 50th season now a soon-to-be reality.
However, before the 50 season celebrations can begin in earnest, there's the small matter of crowning two more $1 million champions first. The upcoming Season 48 looks primed to be yet another dramatic season of one of reality TV's biggest exports, with 18 wannabe winners struggling to indulge in the beauty of Fiji because of the never-ending interpersonal drama and physically and mentally demanding challenges thrown their way. So, with that in mind, it's time to get cozy on your couch ready to watch strangers suffer. Without further ado, here's how you can watch Survivor Season 48.
When Is 'Survivor' Season 48 Released?
Officially, you can catch the Survivor Season 48 premiere on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. This date also marks the premiere of several new and returning shows, including the brand-new medical drama Berlin ER on Apple TV+ and the debut of Shoresy's fourth season on Hulu.
Is 'Survivor' Season 48 Airing Live on TV?
As usual, you'll be able to catch every episode of Survivor live on CBS, with the upcoming premiere scheduled to air at 8:00 p.m. EST. Premiering with a special two-hour episode, Survivor Season 48 is followed by new episodes of Hollywood Squares and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert for a night of great TV on CBS.
Can You Stream 'Survivor' Season 48?
It will come as no surprise to learn that every episode of the upcoming Survivor Season 48 can be streamed the day after it airs on Paramount+. You can catch up on previous seasons of the game-changing Survivor, including watching 34-year-old graphic designer Rachel LaMont take home Season 47's $1 million prize, right now on Paramount+.
For those without a subscription who will need one for a return to the island, prices start at $7.99/month and can rise to $12.99/month depending on your package, with more information available via the link below.
Can You Stream 'Survivor' Season 48 Without Paramount+?
Unless you have access to your local CBS channel via a TV service like YouTube TV or Hulu Live, you'll only be able to stream Survivor's 48th season with Paramount+.
Watch the 'Survivor' Season 48 Trailer
Available to watch above, this first look at Survivor's 48th season certainly sets the tone for what is expected to be another tantalizing season of reality TV. Filmed on the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji, Survivor Season 48 looks set to be both breathlessly action-packed and breathtakingly beautiful. Host Jeff Probst returns to keep his streak of hosting every season alive, with the Emmy Award-winner also now an executive producer and showrunner on the series.
Speaking to CBS, Probst admitted he now has an uncanny ability to know who will make it as a contestant, saying, "I know within 30 seconds, honestly, within 30 seconds, I'm pretty sure you're gonna be on the show or not," he added. "Some people are compelling immediately." So, just who are the 18 plucky hopefuls set to join the island for Season 48?
Split into three tribes, Vula, Lagi, and Civa, the line-up includes:
|
Tribe:
|
Name:
|
About:
|
Vula
|
Stephanie Berger
|
38-year-old tech product lead from New York City
|
Vula
|
Saiounia ‘Sai’ Hughley
|
30-year-old marketing professional from Simi Valley, California
|
Vula
|
Kevin Leung
|
34-year-old finance manager from Livermore, California
|
Vula
|
Cedrek McFadden
|
45-year-old surgeon from Greenville, South Carolina
|
Vula
|
Justin Pioppi
|
29-year-old pizzeria manager from Winthrop, Massachusetts
|
Vula
|
Mary Zheng
|
31-year-old substance abuse counselor from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|
Lagi
|
Shauhin Davari
|
38-year-old debate professor from Costa Mesa, California
|
Lagi
|
Eva Erickson
|
24-year-old PhD candidate from Providence, Rhode Island
|
Lagi
|
Joe Hunter
|
45-year-old fire captain from West Sacramento, California
|
Lagi
|
Thomas Krottinger
|
34-year-old music executive from Los Angeles, California
|
Lagi
|
Bianca Roses
|
33-year-old PR consultant from Arlington, Virginia
|
Lagi
|
Star Toomey
|
28-year-old sales expert from Augusta, Georgia
|
Civa
|
Kyle Fraser
|
31-year-old attorney from Brooklyn, New York
|
Civa
|
Mitch Guerra
|
34-year-old P.E. coach from Waco, Texas
|
Civa
|
Kamilla Karthigesu
|
31-year-old software engineer from Foster City, California
|
Civa
|
David Kinne
|
39-year-old stunt performer from Buena Park, California
|
Civa
|
Charity Nelms
|
Flight attendant from St. Petersburg, Florida
|
Civa
|
Chrissy Sarnowsky
|
55-year-old fire lieutenant from the South Side of Chicago
What Is the Episode Schedule for 'Survivor' Season 48?
Although not all information is currently known about Survivor's 48th season, we can still predict what an episode schedule might look like. With Season 48 expected to follow the pattern of previous seasons, the upcoming outing is predicted to last for 13 total episodes, with more time dedicated to each installment compared to early seasons in a change first installed to help fill time during the recent industry strikes.
|
Episode:
|
Title:
|
Release Date:
|
1
|
"The Get to Know You Game"
|
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
|
2
|
TBC
|
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
|
3
|
TBC
|
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
|
4
|
TBC
|
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
|
5
|
TBC
|
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
|
6
|
TBC
|
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
|
7
|
TBC
|
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
|
8
|
TBC
|
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
|
9
|
TBC
|
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
|
10
|
TBC
|
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
|
11
|
TBC
|
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
|
12
|
TBC
|
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
|
13
|
TBC
|
Wednesday, May 21, 2025