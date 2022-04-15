Exposing Hollywood bullies and their ambitious underlings is what the Roku Channel’s Swimming with Sharks is all about. Though not based on any specific story or person, this show engages a self-reflexive element aiming to expose the true underbelly and mistreatment within Hollywood. While this is not a new storytelling concept in either films or television, it is always juicy and provides audiences with a look-in to an otherwise highly glamorized industry.

Adding to this show’s appeal and contributing to the fresh re-imagining of unhealthy working environments, is the unsettling and almost obsessive fascination and connection, that intern Lou (Kiernan Shipka) has with her boss Joyce (Diane Kruger). After a rollercoaster couple of years getting the show produced and finished, Swimming with Sharks premiered at the SXSW festival for creative media, in Austin, Texas, in the middle of March. This was Roku’s first featured work at this festival.

If you’ve been waiting for a spicy drama with complicated work dynamics, here’s how and when you can get into Swimming with Sharks.

Where Is Swimming With Sharks Season 1 Streaming in the US?

As a Roku Channel original scripted drama series, Roku has the exclusive rights to Swimming with Sharks, with it unlikely to cross platforms. This show is premiering for audiences with access to Roku on April 15, 2022.

Is Swimming With Sharks Streaming Internationally?

Currently, the Roku Channel is not available for audiences outside of the US. Therefore, at least for a while, Swimming with Sharks is only available for American audiences. As this show gains more attention and audience interest, however, Roku may pair with another platform or service to aid its global release.

What Is Swimming With Sharks About?

Based on George Huang’s 1994 film of the same name, Swimming with Sharks is a contemporary re-imagining that critiques the systems within Hollywood that enable and perpetuate the mistreatment of its workers. The original film starred Kevin Spacey as a demanding executive producer and Frank Whaley as his doting but equally ambitious assistant.

In this updated version, the role of controlling boss is now personified in Joyce, a Hollywood studio CEO whose focus is remaining in power with as much control over all the events that surround her as possible. Secondary to this, Joyce is also concerned by her deteriorating personal relationships that have been neglected as a result of her career ambition. Up-and-comer Lou is, on the surface, a young inexperienced, and awestruck girl attempting to get a toe in the door of the life and career that she dreams of.

Having admired and fantasized about becoming someone like Joyce, Lou is much more conniving and manipulative for her own benefit than others around her recognize. This motivation and drive, no matter the means, suggests that Lou is similar to what Joyce would have been when she was younger as well. The main characters’ gender swap was an integral choice in the story’s reimagining for modern audiences and the show’s intriguing social commentary, according to writer and showrunner Kathleen Robertson (Northern Rescue).

While this show is clearly not condoning abusive behavior in workplaces, the audiences are encouraged to feel empathy for the damaged and complex characters whose upbringings have left them ill-prepared and starved for healthy examples of achieving success. It is because of the dysfunctional relationships with people in their lives that characters like Joyce and Lou make the destructive decisions that they do with little remorse. For more details, check out the trailer above.

Swimming With Sharks Episode Guide

Swimming With Sharks Season 1 has been confirmed for six episodes. Fortunately for audiences, there will be no waiting for weekly drops to answer nail-biting questions, since all of the episodes will be released together on April 15, 2022. Here are the episode descriptions:

Episode 1: "Chapter One" - Fresh-faced Lou Simms seems like a naïve Hollywood newbie when she starts interning for studio CEO Joyce Holt; motivated by a dark obsession with Holt, Lou quickly proves herself capable of holding her own.

Episode 2: "Chapter Two" - Lou is on the outs, until her after-hours overachieving yields fruitful results; an anticipated power transfer doesn't go as planned; as Lou's star rises, things don't go as well for her co-workers.

Episode 3: "Chapter Three" - Lou gets promoted in the wake of tragedy, and Travis grows suspicious of her; the Fountain Pictures executives exchange barbs, and Joyce's dreams of motherhood hang in the balance.

Episode 4: "Chapter Four" - Facing personal losses, a vulnerable Joyce relies on Lou's care; they escape to Malibu, and Lou incites Joyce's sexual explorations; back at the office, Lou's schemes make her even more indispensable.

Episode 5: "Chapter Five" - Joyce struggles for control, both personally and professionally; Lou masterminds an unbreakable bond between Joyce and herself; Travis digs into Lou's past, uncovering dark secrets, and darker deeds.

Episode 6: "Chapter Six" - The revelation of her deception and obsession sends Lou into a tailspin; Lou recalls her tragic upbringing, while Joyce distances herself and focuses on her career.

Want to Watch Something Similar to Swimming With Sharks?

If you’re in the mood for demanding bosses and workplace dramas like Swimming with Sharks, here are three movies with similar themes available to watch now:

Swimming with Sharks (1994): The most obvious place to start is the original dark comedic thriller of the same name. Though Kevin Spacey himself has been distanced from Hollywood since this work, the film is still notable for the speculated biographical elements from its writer and director, George Huang. This film uses comedic elements to diffuse the tense scenes and behavior of abuse that the film features. As mentioned before, the film surrounds an abusive boss, Buddy, who enjoys overextending and berating his assistant, Guy. While at the beginning Guy takes it all in his stride, the extent of his inner evil is exposed when he begins to turn on Buddy and the abusive roles are reversed.

Bombshell (2019): Based on the true story of toxic work environments at Fox News, Bombshell is the story of how the then CEO, Roger Ailes, was exposed for his sexual harassment and misconduct to many of the workers. Featuring a star-studded cast including Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie, this film is a slow-burn, that captures the way that sexual abuse within workplaces can be excused and overlooked as simply part of the industry. The wider discussion that this film creates is a look into the mechanisms that organizations employ as a way of protecting their employees from offensive behavior and the politics that can limit this. Bombshell is a more realistic look at the way that people in positions of workplace power can abuse it and the overwhelming emotional toll that it can cause. These feelings are arguably what spurs shows like Swimming with Sharks to be produced, as a fantastical representation of the dark thoughts people have in their abused situations.

The High Note (2020): If a less intense musical drama takes your fancy a bit more, The High Note directed by Nisha Ganatra (Late Night) is a great choice. This film follows Maggie (Dakota Johnson), a personal assistant to a renowned R&B singer Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross) who got stuck in an assistant role for years, despite actually wanting to pursue her dreams of producing music instead. Maggie is faced with the dilemma of unhappily staying in her assistant position forever, or try, though she may not succeed, at going after the job that she truly enjoys and brings her happiness. While this movie isn’t as dark as Swimming with Sharks the two works focus on the point of a career where uncomfortable decisions that have the ability to set the course and the change individual permanently must be made.

