The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have endured for over 40 years, cementing themselves as icons. From their gritty indie comic book origins, various animated interpretations, and live-action appearances, the Heroes in a Half-Shell have evolved into one of the world's most recognizable brands.

This leads us to the next film in the Ninja Turtles franchise, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. With nearly 40 years of TMNT adaptations, Mutant Mayhem sees the turtles return with a new animation style while returning to the boys' teenage antics. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is a film fans have been looking forward to for many months, and it’s finally here. We’re breaking down how to watch the radical movie in theaters.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Release Date 2023-08-02 Director Jeff Rowe, Kyle Spears Cast Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen, Giancarlo Esposito, Jackie Chan, Paul Rudd Main Genre Animation Genres Animation, Adventure, Action

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will hit theaters worldwide on August 2, 2023. The film has already had several advanced showings and has opened up to critical acclaim. Collider's own Ross Boniame praised the film, saying:

Mutant Mayhem is an excellent return for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, with an approach to these characters that just feels right. [Jeff] Rowe and co-director Kyler Spears are able to make this world action-packed, exciting, abnormal, and humorous in equal measure, and by focusing on making these TEENAGE Mutant Ninja Turtles into authentic youths, Mutant Mayhem takes characters we’ve seen over and over again and makes them fresh once more.

Will TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Be Streaming or in Theaters?

Like the previous Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films, Mutant Mayhem will only be available in theaters. The movie looks to pick up where Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Elemental left off and hopes to become another animated hit of the summer. With the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles being one of the most popular franchises in the world, Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon (the studios behind the film) will want to keep it in theaters as long as possible.

TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Showtimes:

You can purchase Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem tickets and find showtimes near you at most major theater chains and ticketing vendors, including but not limited to:

With that said, there is a chance that the film will be available on Paramount+ a few months after the theatrical release. The streamer is set to be the exclusive home for all things Turtles, and fans will soon be able to stream every Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series on the service. We don't currently have a streaming date for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, but we will update this section as soon as we have more information.

Watch the Trailer for TMNT: Mutant Mayhem

The final trailer highlights the boys' longing for acceptance. This film leans into their mutant nature and why society rejects them, making for a touching story about the young teens finding their place in the world.

Check out the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Synopsis:

After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers. Their new friend, April O'Neil, helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

Do You Need to Have Seen the Other TMNT Shows and Movies?

Every version of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles exists in its own timeline and seldom requires you to have seen a previous iteration of the story. The events of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem are standalone, and the film can be enjoyed without prior knowledge of the larger TMNT universe. Just know that a sequel has already been greenlit, and a spin-off series is coming to Paramount+.

More Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movies You Can Watch Right Now

If you're looking for more Mutant Mayhem, these films are for you. You can stream more radical TMNT adventures to your living room and have an excellent time for the whole family.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990) - Their first cinematic debut, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990) sees Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael battle against the Shredder as the evil Foot Clan attempts to take over New York City. In this film, the four brothers must learn to work together and put aside their difference to save their city. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990) takes the mature themes of the original comic book and blends them with the pizza-loving fun of the 80s animated series, crafting a fantastic film that stands the test of time.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Secret of the Ooze (1991) - The second film, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Secret of the Ooze, takes us back to the sewers as we pick up right after their battle with the Shredder. This film focuses on the Turtles' origins and the mysterious mutagen (or Ooze) that created them. On top of that, the turtle boys must deal with the foot clan attempting to create mutants, including the formidable Tokka and Rahzar. It's a bit sillier than the first film, but Secret of the Ooze is still entertaining and will leave you saying, "Go Ninja! Go Ninja! Go!"

Batman vs. the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2019) - In this animated movie Leo, Mikey, Raph, and Donnie travel to Gotham City because the Shredder has teamed up with the Ra's al Ghul and the League of Assassins. Batman and his sidekicks, Robin and Batgirl, must work with the Turtles since their rogues are getting mutant power-ups. Batman vs. the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is a crossover we didn't know we needed, and it ends up being one of the better DC animated films. The dynamic between the Bat Family and the TMNT is a joy, and seeing Batman go toe-to-toe with the Shredder is a dream come true.

