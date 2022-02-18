If you’ve been looking for a good old-fashioned slasher, then you’re in luck. Texas Chainsaw Massacre is finally here. The new film is a sequel to the original 1974 The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and isn’t in the same continuity as any other previous film in the franchise. Texas Chainsaw Massacre stars Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade) and focuses on a group of young influencers who move to a remote Texas town and inevitably cross paths with Leatherface, the cannibal killer who launched the 70s slasher craze.

Related:New 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Image Reveals First Look At the Return of Sally Hardesty

Is Texas Chainsaw Massacre Streaming or in Theaters?

Image Via Netflix

Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a Netflix original and the streaming juggernaut is the place to watch it. Texas Chainsaw Massacre won’t be out in theaters, so make yourself comfortable on your couch and open up some leftover Valentine’s chocolate. No real clothes or driving are required to watch this one and the only masks required are the ones Leatherface makes out of the skin of his victims.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre was released on February 18, 2022, which is perfect timing for anyone sick of Valentine’s Day sweetness and looking for something a little darker. If you want to watch this gorefest the first chance you get, bookmark this page in your browser and be sure to check in for some “Netflix and kill.”

Watch the Texas Chainsaw Massacre Trailer

The trailer for Texas Chainsaw Massacre has been available for a few weeks now and features a mix of desolately beautiful scenery, terrified young people, and of course plenty of Leatherface with a chainsaw. The shots of Leatherface rising from a field of dead sunflowers is especially effective. Another memorable scene shows influencers threatening to cancel an unimpressed Leatherface whose response consists of attacking with his chainsaw raised.

What Is the Plot of Texas Chainsaw Massacre?

Image via Netflix

In this new movie two sisters, played by Elsie Fisher and Sarah Yarkin, along with some of their friends (Jacob Latimore and Nell Hudson), move to Central Texas and plan to start a new business. Of course, it is only a matter of time before they stumble into the home of Leatherface and his family. Now, after almost 50 years of lying low, Leatherface returns with a vengeance. The young entrepreneurs are assisted by the survivor of the original killings, Sally Hardesty. In this blood-soaked survival horror film, the young influencers and their friends will need all the help they can get.

Related:How 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2' Succeeds By Spoofing the Original

Who Are the Cast and Crew of Texas Chainsaw Massacre?

Image via Netflix

In addition to Elsie Fisher, Sarah Yarkin, Jacob Latimore, and Nell Hudson, the cast also includes Olwen Fouéré as Sally Hardesty. Sally (originally played by the now-deceased Marilyn Burns) was the final girl in 1974’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Leatherface will be played by Mark Burnham in this movie and John Larroquette, the narrator in 1974’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, will be returning for this installment.

Elsie Fisher is best known for her effective and vulnerable performance as Kayla in Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade, and it will be exciting to see what she brings to this genre. Olwen Fouréré has a long history in theater, particularly in her native Ireland.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre is directed by David Blue Garcia and written by Fede Alverez (Don’t Breathe), Rodo Sayagues (Evil Dead), and Chris Thomas Devlin.

Movies like Texas Chainsaw Massacre to Watch Right Now

Image via Lionsgate

If you're still waiting to watch this new slasher, here are a few movies to tide you over until you start on the return of Leatherface.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: This 1974 grindhouse classic directed by Tobe Hooper was instrumental in making the slasher genre what it is today. While you’re waiting to start the newest movie in the franchise, why not watch The Texas Chainsaw Massacre to see how it all started? See “the tragedy that befell a group of five youths” as the opening narration puts it, and learn the history between Sally Hardesty and Leatherface. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is available on Amazon Prime.

Watch it on AmazonHalloween (2018): Much like Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a sequel to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre but not other films in the franchise, 2018’s Halloween is a sequel to 1978’s Halloween and ignores the other previous movies in the franchise. Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), a survivor of Michael Myers’ 1978 killing spree, has spent the years since consumed by the trauma of that night and is more than prepared to fight back when she and her family are once more targeted by the masked killer in this thrilling entry in the franchise. Nick Castle reprises his role as Michael Myers. Halloween is available for rent on Amazon.

Rent it on AmazonScream: Scream rejuvenated the slasher genre when it came out in 1996. By blending horror and humor and featuring genre-savvy characters, Scream proved what a lot of horror buffs already knew: slashers don’t have to be dumb to be fun. When Sidney Prescott (Party of Five’s Neve Campbell) and her friends are being terrorized by Ghostface, a chatty masked killer, they need to use their wits and knowledge of horror films to stay alive. Directed by Wes Craven and written by Kevin Williamson, this love letter to the genre is just as fun now as it was when it came out. Scream is available on Amazon for rent.

Rent it on AmazonI Know What You Did Last Summer: 1997’s teen scream classic I Know What You Did Last Summer, written by Kevin Williamson (Scream), isn’t as iconic as some other films on this list but this tale of characters played by Sarah Michelle Geller (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Jennifer Love Hewitt (Party of Five), and Freddie Prinze Jr. (She’s All That) accidentally hitting a pedestrian with their car and then being terrorized by a man with a fishhook and a raincoat is always a ripping good time. I Know What You Did Last Summer is streaming on Netflix.

Watch it on NetflixThe Cabin in the Woods: If you’re looking for a different take on the slasher genre, then 2012’s The Cabin in the Woods, directed by Drew Goddard (Bad Times at El Royale), may be for you. Starring Chris Hemsworth, Anna Hutchison, and Bradley Whitford, this is a meta masterpiece that deconstructs the tropes of the genre and features more than a few twists and turns. Unlike in Scream, to which this movie owes a debt, both human and supernatural forces are conspiring to kill the naive college students in this twisted tale. The Cabin in the Woods is available for rent on Amazon.

Rent it on Amazon

'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Poster Gives a New Look at Old Man Leatherface The face of madness returns ahead of a new trailer on Monday.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email