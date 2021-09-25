Here's where you can binge every episode of the best show about the 70s that was made in the 90s.

That ‘70s Show is one of the most beloved teen sitcoms of the 1990s. The Wisconsin-bound misadventures of the geek Eric Forman (Topher Grace), his friendly neighbor Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon), relentless troublemaker Steven Hyde (Danny Masterson), loveable loser Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), spoiled rich girl Jackie Burkhart (Mila Kunis), and foreign exchange student Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) provided entertaining nostalgic laughs for eight seasons set between late 1976 and 1979.

The bickering duo of Eric's perpetually grump father Red (Kurtwood Smith) and cheerful, overprotective mother Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) allowed That '70s Show to diversify its cast with equally engaging adult characters. The Forman parents are forced to endure the dysfunctional relationship between Donna's parents, clueless bargain shop owner Bob (Donn Stark) and unfulfilled housewife Midge (Tanya Roberts).

Is That 70s Streaming?

Fans had enjoyed bringing the show on Netflix, but the show left the streaming platform last September. It was a tough loss; Nielsen had reported that the series was among the top performing titles on the service. Unfortunately, it's not currently streaming for free on another platform. Those looking to catch up on the hilarious series will have to head over to Amazon Prime Video in order to pay for full seasons or individual episodes.

Where to Watch That '70s Show Online

A complete collection of seasons 1, 3, 5, 6, and 7 of That ‘70s Show can be purchased for $30.99 in HD or SD. The first season features the iconic Star Wars-centric episode "A New Hope," in which the gang attend the May opening of the original film. The entire cast dressed up in Star Wars cosplay during Eric's dream sequence. The episode aired on March 14, 1999, just as The Phantom Menace mania was sweeping the world and early tickets began to go on sale.

A complete collection of season 2 of That ‘70s Show can be purchased for $31.99 in HD or SD. The second season saw a recurring role for Eric's older sister Laurie (Lisa Robin Kelly), who torments her younger brother with a series of cruel pranks and deceits, yet always seems beloved in the eyes of her father.

A complete collection of season 4 of That ‘70s Show can be purchased for $32.99 in HD or SD. Season 4 featured a recurring apperance by Tommy Chong as Leo, a dazed hippie stoner that owns the Foto Hut. Hyde doesn't have to work hard in order to trick Leo into basically working for free, but gains some interesting insights from his boss's wild experiences. Leo claims to have been awarded the Purple Heart, but never seems to remember the details of his wartime service (or remember anything for that matter).

A complete collection of season 8 of That ‘70s Show can be purchased for $32.99 in HD or SD. First time watchers may want to skip this season, as Grace left the show, resulting in Eric’s abrubt departure. Josh Meyers joinined the lead cast as Hyde’s laid-back record store employee Randy Pearson. Kelso only appears in the first four episodes, though both Grace and Kutcher returned for the series closer “That ‘70s Finale.”

All individual episodes of That 70’s Show can be purchased for $2.99 in HD, although the SD asking price is a cheaper $1.99.

Unfortunately, That ‘70s Show isn’t currently available for purchase or rental from any other services. Suddenly the ‘70s aren’t quite as groovy.

