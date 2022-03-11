If you love sci-fi, family drama, adventure, saving the world, and Ryan Reynolds, then The Adam Project is just the movie you need to watch. The sci-fi adventure follows Adam Reed, played by Reynolds, who travels from the future to the present day to save his love, the world, and in the process, himself.

Billed as one of the top titles to look out for in Netflix’s 2022 movie calendar, The Adam Project comes from director and producer Shawn Levy, who had previously worked on Free Guy with Reynolds. Written by Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin, The Adam Project is produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, as well as Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds.

Besides Reynolds in the lead role, the adventure movie also stars Walker Scobell as a younger Adam Reed, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, Catherine Keener, and Alex Mallari Jr. in major roles. A star-studded cast, action-adventure, and classic futuristic sci-elements; this movie has got everything that you need for all-rounded entertainment. So, without further ado, here's how you can watch The Adam Project.

Related:Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy on ‘The Adam Project,’ Their Working Relationship, and What Would Surprise People About Making a Movie

Watch The Adam Project Trailer

Netflix released the first official trailer of The Adam Project on February 10, 2022. The first trailer gives an initial look into the movie, featuring Ryan Reynolds as an adult Adam Reed and Walker Scobell as his 12-year-old version. We also a get a quick look at Jennifer Garner playing Adam’s mom, Mark Ruffalo as Adam’s dad, and Zoe Saldana as adult Adam’s love interest.

A week later, an extended four-minute trailer was released. In this video, the dynamics between the two Adams are explored more. It’s obvious from the trailer that the adult and the younger version don’t get along and keep bickering. But somehow, they manage to team up and set out on a crazy adventure through time and space. This was followed by yet another trailer released on March 1, 2022. Collectively, the trailers of The Adam Project promise a high-speed, sci-fi action-adventure and lots of entertainment for the whole family.

Is The Adam Project Streaming online?

The Adam Project releases on Netflix on Friday, March 11, 2022.

Is The Adam Project in Movie Theaters?

Since the movie is a Netflix original, The Adam Project will be exclusively available for streaming on Netflix. However, you will need to be signed up with Netflix to be able to watch the movie. If you don’t have a subscription with Netflix, you can easily get one for $9.99 for the Basic Plan. There is also a Standard Plan for $15.99, and a Premium Plan for $19.99 available.

Related:10 Netflix Films to Look Forward to in 2022

What Is The Adam Project about?

Image via Netflix

The Adam Project is about a man from the future who travels back in time to save the love of his life, and also save the world by changing the course of time and space. In his attempt to do so, he must come to terms with his past, find his father in a previous timeline, and also deal with his younger self, which he absolutely dislikes.

Although developed on the premise of a sci-fi adventure, The Adam Project also explores the relationship between a father and son. His father’s death has been the most difficult thing for Adam while growing up. While the grown-up Adam might have learned to deal with that, the younger version of him still feels the pain. On his trip back in time, the older Adam must work things out, so his younger version can have a better future.

But these are the smaller things that Adam Reed has to face in his past. His journey to an earlier timeline is primarily aimed at finding his father and together, eliminating the threat that could destroy the world.

Other Time Travel Movies You Can Watch on Netflix Right Now

Image via Netflix

Here are some popular time travel titles on Netflix for you to watch before or after you catch The Adam Project:

Looper: Looper is set in the far future, where time travel is possible but illegal. The plot follows Joe (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a hitman hired by criminal organizations who execute victims in the past, so they don’t become a problem for the mobs in the future. Everything seems to work fine until Joe discovers that his future self has also become their target. Written and directed by Rian Johnson, Looper features Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bruce Willis, and Emily Blunt in lead roles.

About Time: A perfect combination of love story, time travel, and comedy, About Time follows a family where the men have an uncanny gift of traveling through time. Tim Lake (Domhnall Gleeson) discovers his time travel ability on his 21st birthday. He uses his gift to find love, work on his relationship with his father and also evolve as a person. But every time Tim travels through time, he finds a different result of his actions. Sweet and funny, this romantic comedy takes the concept of time travel to a very different level. About Time stars Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams, Bill Nighy, Tom Hollander, and Margot Robbie in major roles.

Mirage: Titled Durante La Tormenta in Spanish, this sci-fi movie explores time travel but not as you would expect. The story involves a series of disturbing and mind-bending events that go back and forth in time. On a stormy night, Vera Roy (Adriana Ugarte) connects with a teenager in 1989 through an old TV set and discovers that he is in danger. When she wakes up the next morning, she discovers that her daughter is missing, and everything in her life has changed. Mirage stars Álvaro Morte, Adriana Ugarte, Chino Darín, Javier Gutiérrez Álvarez, and Nora Navas in major roles.

Midnight in Paris: A perfect movie for lovers of art, literature, and the Jazz Age, Woody Allen’s Midnight in Paris is dreamy, funny, with an undertone of time travel. Screenwriter Gil (Owen Wilson) is in Paris with his fiancée, for vacation and to finish his debut novel. He falls in love with the city and with an alternate reality every night, where he goes back in time and meets with literary icons, only to discover how materialistic and different his real life has become. The star-studded cast also includes Kathy Bates, Adrien Brody, Carla Bruni, Marion Cotillard, Rachel McAdams, Michael Sheen, Tom Hiddleston.

When We First Met: Imagine finally meeting the love of your life and then finding out that they want to be “just friends”! But what if you had the opportunity to go back in time and change that, not just once, but over and over? When We First Met follows Noah (Adam DeVine) who gets the perfect night with the girl of his dreams only to find out she wants to stay friends. He finds a time machine to travel back in time in order to alter the circumstances of that night and change his fate.

The romantic time-travel comedy movie stars Adam DeVine, Alexandra Daddario, Shelley Hennig, Andrew Bachelor, and Robbie Amell in major roles.

‘The Adam Project’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Filming Details and Everything We Know So Far Ryan Reynolds….and Kid Reynolds?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Maddie Panigrahi (16 Articles Published) Maddie is a freelance Resource Writer at Collider. She is also a content marketing consultant and works with lifestyle brands. When not working, Maddie is often found baking, improvising on recipes, and managing her newfound Instagram store. More From Maddie Panigrahi