The new HBO-Sky Network collab, The Baby, is finally here, and it is going to change everything how you feel about babies. The new horror-comedy show hit the TV screens on April 24 and has created quite a buzz with its unique premise. It follows the story of Natasha (Michelle De Swarte), a carefree 38-year-old woman who lives her life to the fullest, cherishing her freedom. However, a series of horrifying and unexpected turns of events cause her entire world to tumble upside down and change when quite unbelievably, she finds herself literally being left holding a mysterious baby. Her situation gets worse when the baby reveals its true nature, a sadistic demon disguised as an innocent little child that gets its kicks from being manipulative and violent towards Natasha, making sure he is the center of her attention all the time. She had been running away from the idea of becoming a mother all her life, and her nightmares have just come true, in the worst possible way.

Alongside Swarte, The Baby also features the acting talents of Amira Ghazalla (The Rhythm Section), Amber Grappy, Patrice Naiambana, Sinéad Cusack, Shvorne Marks, Isy Suttie, Tanya Reynolds, Seyan Sarvan, Karl Davies, and Divian Ladwa. The series has been created by Siân Robins-Grace and Lucy Gaymer. It is a co-production between HBO and Sky Productions and is produced by Proverbial Pictures and SISTER, who have earlier worked on projects such as Chernobyl, Landscapers, and This is Going to Hurt. The Baby’s executive producers include Robins-Grace, Nicole Kassell, and Jane Featherstone, alongside Carolyn Strauss and Naomi de Pear. Katie Carpenter serves as co-executive producer, with Gaymer also producing. The Baby was announced back in 2020 by HBO and Sky Network as a limited horror-comedy series. Now without further ado, here's when, where, and how you can watch The Baby.

Image via HBO

Related:The Best Movies on HBO Max Right Now

Watch the Trailer of The Baby

HBO and Sky network released the official trailer for The Baby on April 6, 2022. The trailer provides a glimpse of the supernatural and inexplicable occurrences that are linked to a seemingly innocent little baby and the horrors that lay ahead of the audience. HBO had also released a teaser trailer earlier on February 28 for The Baby, which includes a slightly different set of scenes than the full trailer, but the overall theme is the same. Both of them show how the protagonist of the limited series finds herself as the new caretaker of a baby, after a series of funny, mysterious, and terrifying twists.

Where Is The Baby Streaming Online?

The Baby is now available to stream on HBO and HBO Max. The first episode aired on April 24, 10:30 p.m. ET, and the rest of the seven episodes will be streamed weekly at the same time.

Can You Watch The Baby Without HBO Max?

Unfortunately, no. Since The Baby is a Sky Network and HBO collaboration, you can't watch it anywhere else. In case you don't have a subscription to their services, HBO Max offers plans starting at $9.99 per month. You can also get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu if you have not done so already.

Related:'Dead Boy Detectives' Spin-Off Series Ordered at HBO Max

More Shows and Films like The Baby That You Can Watch Now

Image via HBO Max

Just in case you’ve already watched the first episode of The Baby, and are still reeling with the after-effects of the baby fever, here are some more shows and movies that you can watch to continue your cute/horror-loaded binge-parade.

Baby's Day Out: This is one of the most famous comedy films of all time involving a baby, but it may also shock a lot of parents who love their little bundles of joy dearly as the baby performs death-defying stunts. A 9-month-old baby named Bink is kidnapped by a trio of bumbling men who demand a huge ransom from his wealthy parents in return. However, Bink is one adventurous and smart kid, and he escapes his captors over and over again, emulating a bedtime story his mother used to read to him every night. The kidnappers are led through a hilarious and misfortune-filled goose chase as they try to get the baby back and keep him alive, while gradually falling in love with him.

Mr. Pickles: This animated show belongs to the same dark humor/horror genre as The Baby, but instead of a baby, we have a demonic dog named Mr. Pickles. Mr. Pickles is the Goodman family's border collie dog, who roams around the old-fashioned community of Old Town with their 6-year-old son Tommy. However, Mr. Pickles has a dark secret: when no one is looking, he sneaks around Old Town brutally murdering people and resurrecting them in his cave to do his bidding. The only person who knows about the fact is Tommy’s grandfather, who no one takes seriously, taking him for a bumbling old fool.

Mama: Exploring the complex psychology of motherhood, Mama takes a deeper dive into the struggles new mothers face emotionally, mentally, and physically while adapting to their new lives, all the while making you feel sympathetic towards a demonic entity that desperately wants to be a mother. Two young girls are rescued by their uncle in a feral state, having lived for several years in a lonely cabin in the wilderness under the care of a supernatural entity they call ‘Mama’. His girlfriend is initially reluctant about adopting them but slowly begins to develop a bond with them. However, Mama, who is deeply attached to the children, also follows them to their home in a bid to get her children back.

Making Fiends: An animated dark comedy with supernatural elements that first aired on Nickelodeon back in 2003, Making Fiends follows the life of a young girl named Vendetta who has the power to conjure fiendish entities to cause havoc all over her town. She is befriended by the cheerful and gullible new girl at her school named Charlotte, however, the friendship is one-sided. While Charlotte considers Vendetta her best friend, Vendetta develops an intense rivalry and wants to assassinate her using her fiends. However, she fails every single time hilariously due to Charlotte’s amazing luck.

Hell Baby: An American horror-comedy film that was featured at the Sundance Film Festival in 2013, Hell Baby stars Rob Corddry, Leslie Bibb, and Keegan-Michael Key. A pregnant couple moves into a supposedly haunted house in New Orleans, despite several warnings from their neighbors. The hauntings begin when the mother of the child, on the verge of giving birth, begins to cite The Exorcist. And when that happens, the Vatican responds by sending two priests to fend off the possession.

Why 'The Legend of Vox Machina' is the Perfect Balance of Comedy and Horror

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Sayantan Choudhary (27 Articles Published) Writer, tutor, nerd and a training enthusiast. Loves to wander off into the world of fantasy - novels, TV shows, movies, comics, video games, you name it. Writing is first love, yummy food comes close second! More From Sayantan Choudhary

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe