After many, many delays, Matt Reeves’ The Batman is finally hitting theatres everywhere on March 4. Stacked with an impressive cast of talent including Robert Pattinson (Good Time) in the title role, Zoe Kravitz (High Fidelity) as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano (There Will Be Blood) as The Riddler, Colin Farrell (The Killing of a Sacred Deer) as The Penguin, and Jeffrey Wright (The French Dispatch) as James Gordon, it is clear as to why the anticipation and expectations for this Batman movie is at an all-time high.

The Batman, unlike Batman Begins, will tell the story of Bruce Wayne’s “second year” as the Caped Crusader. The film will detail Batman’s attempt to stop the Riddler, a dangerous new adversary who is targeting Gotham City’s elite. On this exciting journey, Batman will be joined by Catwoman and James Gordon, as the three attempt to understand what Riddler’s endgame really is and how the city of Gotham will be affected by it.

If that genuinely exciting and unique synopsis was not enough for you, the movie is being directed by Matt Reeves, the mastermind behind such hits as Cloverfield and War for the Planet of the Apes. In the development of the film, Reeves was allegedly inspired by the 1990s Batman: The Animated Series as well as Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale’s ground-breaking graphic novel, Batman: The Long Halloween. Speaking as a lifelong Bat-fan, The Batman has all the makings of a superhero masterpiece. With all that said, here is our guide on how you can watch The Batman.

Is The Batman Streaming Online?

Unlike last year’s Warner Bros. films (Dune, The Matrix Resurrections, The Suicide Squad, etc.), The Batman will not have a day-and-date streaming release on HBO Max. However, in 2021, WarnerMedia announced that it would be moving to a “45-day theatrical window” in 2022. With The Batman hitting theaters on March 4, that means that the film should be available to stream on HBO Max on April 19, 2022, but this hasn't officially been confirmed.

The day-and-date release schedule financially hurt nearly every Warner Bros. film of last year, except for Dune (which grossed more than $400 million worldwide) and Godzilla Vs. Kong. Hopefully, this is a positive sign for the box office potential of The Batman.

Will The Batman Be in Movie Theaters?

Yes, it will. As previously established, The Batman is set to open everywhere on March 4, with fan screenings beginning in various cities across the United States on March 1. The film is also playing in IMAX theaters, which Matt Reeves himself highly recommends. Much like nearly every movie released since 2020, The Batman has been rescheduled more times than I can count! Thanks to the Pandemic, we have had to wait over a year further than the originally scheduled release date for the film – June 2021.

While the pandemic is still going on, most theaters are accommodating such a predicament. As such, expect some social distancing at your screening for The Batman among other basic and simple safety precautions.

Watch The Batman Trailer

There has been a number of trailers for the movie so far. You can check out the moody and yet incredibly exciting main trailer for Matt Reeves’ The Batman now.

Unlike previous Batman films, The Batman, from the trailer at least, looks to really understand the overall vibe of Batman. Everything from the brutalist aesthetic of Gotham, to the creepiness of the Riddler, to the simple fact that the movie is showing the ‘World’s Greatest Detective’ side of Batman, this film cannot release soon enough!

When Will The Batman Arrive on Digital and VOD?

There has been no official date scheduled for the digital and VOD release of The Batman so far. Typically, DVDs and Blu-rays are released 12-16 weeks after the movie’s theatrical release. So, if we were to do some quick math, that would be sometime in June 2022. But, as previously said, 45 days after its theatrical release, The Batman will be streaming on HBO Max.

What Is The Batman About?

As per the official synopsis from Warner Bros goes:

Batman ventures into Gotham City's underworld when a sadistic killer leaves behind a trail of cryptic clues. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans become clear, he must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued the metropolis.

The Batman is a reboot of the Batman franchise, with Robert Pattinson stepping into the title role, replacing Ben Affleck from the DCEU. As we have said before, Reeves’ movie looks to really adapt the comic book version of the character, painting a portrait of Gotham that we really have not seen since the Tim Burton films from the late 80s/early 90s. This interpretation of Batman is meaner, rougher, and, more dangerous than any previous incarnation, and Pattinson looks to be having an absolute blast with it.

Other Robert Pattinson Films You Can Watch Right Now

With Pattinson taking on the leading role in The Batman, why not get a better look at the new Batman with these films here?

Good Time: Here is a fun fact for you, Good Time was the film that Matt Reeves saw that convinced him that Robert Pattinson was the perfect choice for his upcoming Batman reboot. Directed by Josh and Benny Safdie (who would go on to make Uncut Gems), Good Time is a vicious, ‘into the night’ narrative that follows a bank robber (Pattinson) who stops at nothing to free his brother from prison. You can stream Good Time on Hulu now.

High-Life: Directed by Claire Denis, High-Life is a fascinating and existential space-set drama. Pattinson leads a great cast including Suspiria star Mia Goth. The movie is creepy and fascinating. The less known about High-Life going in, the better. Trust us, you will enjoy it. You can stream High-Life on Hulu now.

The Devil All The Time: Looking for an eviller performance from R.Patz? Well, Antonio Compos’ The Devil All The Time should have you covered. Co-starring Tom Holland, Sebastian Stan, and Bill Skarsgard, the movie follows a young man (Holland) who must face off corruption and sinister characters in a small post-war town. You can stream The Devil All The Time on Netflix now.

'The Batman's Colin Farrell Reveals He Went to Starbucks as The Penguin and What He Ordered Plus: John Turturro talks about working with cinematographer Greig Fraser and what shots impressed him.

