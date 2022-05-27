The hit animated FOX sitcom Bob's Burgers, created by Loren Bouchard, is finally joining the list of animated series that jumped to the silver screen with its film adaptation, very imaginatively titled The Bob’s Burgers Movie. The Bob’s Burgers Movie brings in all the main characters of the show. The show is centered on Bob Belcher (H. Jon Benjamin), a third-generation restaurateur. Bob runs a hamburger restaurant called Bob's Burgers with his eccentric wife Linda (John Roberts), his quirky daughter Tina (Dan Mintz), his off-beat son Gene (Eugene Mirman), and his mischievous daughter Louise (Kristen Schaal). The Bob’s Burgers Movie will follow these characters as they try to save their family restaurant from closing when a sinkhole forms in front of it. Bob's friend and handyman Teddy (Larry Murphy), Tina's frenemy Tarmy Larsen (Jenny Slate), and some other recurring characters from the show will also be in the movie. The Bob’s Burgers Movie was co-written, co-directed, and co-produced by the show’s creator, Loren Bouchard. This is Bouchard’s directorial debut and he directed the movie alongside Bernard Derriman.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie has been in development for years. It was first announced in 2017 by 20th Century Fox and was slated to be released on July 17, 2020. On March 20, 2019, the Walt Disney Company acquired 20th Century Fox, raising questions about whether the new owners would go ahead with the movie. But, it was the pandemic that eventually affected the film’s release date. After the COVID-19 pandemic hit, The Bob’s Burgers Movie was pushed to April 9, 2021. Then in January 2021, the movie was removed from Disney’s schedule due to the impact of the pandemic on theatrical releases. All hope seemed lost until September 2021, when Disney unveiled a teaser poster for the movie containing its new release date, May 27, 2022.

Now, The Bob’s Burgers Movie is finally hitting our screens so here’s a handy guide that will tell you when, where, and how to watch this much-awaited movie.

Watch the Official Trailer for The Bob’s Burgers Movie

There are two trailers for The Bob’s Burgers Movie. 20th Century Studios released the first trailer on January 11, 2022. It didn’t reveal much about the plot. But, there were lots of oohs and ahhs from the characters, so we knew something exciting was coming.

The second trailer was released on April 4, 2022, and gave us a clearer look at what the movie would be about. In the trailer, we meet a frustrated Bob who has been given seven days to make his payments or he could lose his business. To make things worse, a giant sinkhole appears in front of the restaurant. Of course, the mischievous Louise drags her siblings to explore the sinkhole while Bob and Linda try to keep the business going. We even catch a glimpse of Sergeant Bosco (Gary Cole) so it seems like some criminal activity is happening in the movie as well.

Is The Bob’s Burgers Movie in Theaters?

The Bob’s Burgers Movie will be released exclusively in cinemas on May 27, 2022. You can book your tickets for the movie right here.

Is The Bob’s Burgers Movie Streaming Online?

As of now, there has been no announcement on whether The Bob’s Burgers Movie will be released on a streaming service. But, since the show is streaming on Hulu, it seems likely that the movie will end up on that service eventually.

It's also possible that the movie could arrive on Disney+ after its exclusive theatrical window. For international release, if the film follows the schedule of other 20th Century films like The King’s Man (2021) and Death On The Nile (2022), we could possibly see The Bob’s Burgers Movie on Disney+ internationally after 45 days.

Where Can I Stream the Bob’s Burgers Show?

You can get yourself familiar with the characters of Bob’s Burgers by streaming all 12 seasons of the show on Hulu. Don’t have Hulu? You can subscribe to their ad-supported plan at $6.99 per month or their no-ads subscription plan for $12.99 per month.

More Animated Films Like The Bob's Burgers Movie That You Can Watch Now

Looking for more adult animation adaptations to get you pumped up for The Bob’s Burgers Movie? Here are a few you can check out:

Beavis and Butt-Head Do America (1996): Beavis and Butt-Head Do America is an animated comedy film based on the MTV animated television series, Beavis and Butt-Head. Mike Judge, the show's creator, co-wrote and directed the film. The film follows the life of Beavis and Butt-Head (both voiced by Mike Judge), whose journey to finding their stolen television causes them to travel across the country and encounter different situations that cause them to unknowingly become fugitives. Beavis and Butt-Head Do America stars Mike Judge, Demi Moore, Robert Stack, Bruce Willis, and Cloris Leachman. You can stream Beavis and Butt-Head Do America on Paramount+.

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999): South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut is an animated musical comedy film based on the animated sitcom, South Park. Trey Parker, who created the show, directed the movie based on a screenplay by Parker and the other co-creators of the show, Matt Stone and Pam Brady. The movie follows the main character, Stan Marsh (Trey Parker), and his friends Kyle (Matt Stone), Cartman (Trey Parker), and Kenny (Matt Stone) who start swearing after sneaking into an R-rated film starring a Canadian comedy duo and their parents blame Canada. South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut stars Trey Parker, Matt Stone, Mary Kay Bergman, Isaac Hayes, George Clooney, Mike Judge, and Eric Idle. You can stream South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut on Paramount+.

The Simpsons Movie (2007): The Simpsons Movie is an animated comedy film based on the long-running animated sitcom, The Simpsons. The film follows the main character, Homer Simpson, who irresponsibly pollutes the town's lake. This causes the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to imprison the town under a giant glass dome. The film stars regular cast members from the show such as Dan Castellaneta, Nancy Cartwright, Hank Azaria, and Julie Kavner. The Simpsons Movie was nominated for many awards including a Golden Globe Award for Best Animated Feature. You can stream The Simpsons Movie on Disney+.

