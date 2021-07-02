The Boss Baby and his brother Tim are back in action and here’s where you can catch their latest adventure.

Craving a good old-fashioned animated comedy? Well, crave no more because Alec Baldwin’s diapered genius is coming back to your screens with the release of The Boss Baby 2, officially titled The Boss Baby: Family Business. Based on the picture books by Marla Frazee and directed by Tom McGrath (The Boss Baby, Madagascar), the film will see Tim Templeton and Boss Baby Ted Templeton, now estranged grown-ups, being pulled back together for an all-important mission. Westworld star James Marsden will be voicing Tim, taking over from Tobey Maguire and Miles Bakshi. The animated sequel also features the talents of Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow, Eva Longoria, Ariana Greenblatt, and Jeff Goldblum. Plus, Amy Sedaris stars as Tim’s infant daughter Tina, who is the latest new executive at BabyCorp.

DreamWorks Animation’s The Boss Baby was one of the most popular animated movies of 2017. The film followed the adventures of Tim Templeton and his supersmart baby brother Ted, who prefers to be called the Boss. With a ton of spy-style hijinks, a secret war between babies and puppies, and the kind of fun, imaginative plot you only get in animation, the movie was an instant hit. Since then, The Boss Baby has spawned a follow-up series called The Boss Baby: Back in Business and now a sequel movie.

The Boss Baby: Family Business is being released on Peacock and in theaters on the same day, which seems to be the trend for new releases in 2021, and we’re here to answer every question you have about where to watch the movie, how long it’ll be on Peacock, and when it arrives in theaters.

Is The Boss Baby: Family Business Streaming Online?

Image via DreamWorks

Yes, The Boss Baby: Family Business will be available to stream on Peacock for all Premium subscribers at no extra cost, starting on Friday, July 2, 2021. You can use this link to head to the movie’s landing page, so you can bookmark it and stay prepared for the coming release.

And in case you prefer watching movies on the go, the freemium streaming service is available as a handy mobile app, which is available on Roku, Apple TV, and pretty much all the major mobile and smart TV platforms.

The Boss Baby: Family Business will become available for streaming at the same time as its theatrical release date, continuing the 2021 dual rollout trend. Popularized by Warner Bros. projects that arrive simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, this does look like the way forward for most new movie releases in 2021. However, there’s a limited window during which fans will be able to catch The Boss Baby: Family Business online.

When Does The Boss Baby: Family Business Leave Peacock?

Image via DreamWorks

Unlike Warner Bros. titles, which are only available to stream for 31 days during the initial release window, The Boss Baby: Family Business will be sticking around on Peacock for a while longer. The movie’s streaming window will last 60 days from the release date and it will leave Peacock on August 31. That’s a generous amount of time but most people would probably want to watch the film as soon as it drops anyway.

Of course, that doesn’t mean it’ll stay gone. The Boss Baby: Family Business will probably get an eventual release on Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD, and it may return to Peacock again in a few months. But that could be a rather long wait.

The first movie was released in theaters in March 2017 but it didn’t have its digital release until July of the same year. And that was before lockdowns and shutdowns started messing up release schedules so it could take even longer for The Boss Baby 2 to arrive online for good. So if you’re not going to stream it within the release window, heading to the theaters might be your best bet.

Is The Boss Baby: Family Business in Movie Theaters?

Image via DreamWorks

In the United States, The Boss Baby: Family Business arrives in theaters on July 2 - the same day it arrives on Peacock. The movie is being distributed by Universal Pictures and will be released in RealD 3D and Dolby Cinema. The sequel was originally set to arrive on March 26, 2021, but the date was pushed to September 17 of the same year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now with cases dropping and the vaccine rollout being expanded in the US, theaters are finally open nationwide — with a few restrictions in place, of course. With any luck, you should be able to catch the movie at your local theater. That said, make sure to check your state's most recent safety guidelines before you book your tickets for the show.

Are The Boss Baby 1 and The Boss Baby: Back in Business Streaming on Peacock?

Image via DreamWorks

Want more of the Boss Baby franchise? Well, you can always catch the first movie or stream the subsequent animated series ahead of the upcoming release. In fact, The Boss Baby: Family Business is a direct continuation of The Boss Baby: Back in Business so if you want to have a dedicated binge, then both the first movie and the show ought to be on your checklist.

Unfortunately, you won’t find either of those on Peacock. In fact, there isn’t any single site where you can watch the whole franchise together.

If you’d like to watch The Boss Baby, the animated comedy is available to stream on fuboTV, FXNOW, and DIRECTV. You can also rent or buy it from most major online video-on-demand stores including Amazon, Google Play Movies, and Vudu.

The spinoff series, The Boss Baby: Back in Business is exclusively available for streaming on Netflix. JP Karliak voices the Boss Baby and Pierce Gagnon is the voice of Tim in the series, subbing in for Alec Baldwin and Miles Bakshi respectively. With four seasons and one special, The Boss Baby: Back in Business covers pretty much everything that happens between the first and second movies so this is where you can get backstory for The Boss Baby: Family Business ahead of its release. You can also rent or buy the show from YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play.

