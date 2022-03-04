When Amazon Prime released the first season of The Boys in July 2019, it was clear the streaming giant struck gold with an entertaining superhero satire that was violent, vulgar, and to quote Billy Butcher himself, downright “diabolical”. The latter adjective of course has become the namesake of an upcoming animated anthology series. Officially titled The Boys Presents: Diabolical, the star-studded series has now hit the streaming world, featuring characters both new and old.

While fans of the original show are no doubt anxiously awaiting The Boys Season 3 when it premieres in July, the trailer seems to suggest that this slight detour will feature more than enough gore and vulgarity to keep them sated for a few months. Now, here’s everything you need to know about where, when, and how to watch the latest addition to The Boys franchise.

Where Is The Boys Presents: Diabolical Streaming?

It should come as a surprise to no one that a spinoff for The Boys would be available on the same streaming service. That streamer of course is Amazon Prime, which still feels pretty ironic considering that The Boys is very much a commentary on the dangers of consumerism and corporate overreach, but that’s besides the point.

When Does The Boys Presents: Diabolical Premiere?

The cartoon carnage shall begin on March 4, 2022.

Will All Episodes of The Boys Presents: Diabolical Be Available on the Same Day?

Yes, all eight episodes of the show will be available to watch from beginning to end on March 4. Viewers of the show may remember that there was a bit of a controversy with The Boys when the decision was made to release Season 2 weekly despite the first season previously being available to binge on the day of release.

This release plan is probably not a response to that and is more likely due to the episodes being shorter than thirty minutes each. While the runtimes for each episode have yet to be revealed, this is typically the case for other animated anthology shows such as Star Wars: Visions and Love, Death, and Robots.

Who’s Starring in The Boys Presents: Diabolical?

Probably one of the most exciting aspects of the The Boys Presents: Diabolical is the huge amount of talent behind it, and the cast list is only one example of that.

Big names who are contributing their voice talent to the series include Grey Griffin, Ben Schwartz, Andy Samberg, Kumail Nanjiani, Seth Rogen, Chris Diamantopoulos, Awkwafina, John DiMaggio, Jason Isaacs, Christian Slater, Nasim Pedrad, Aisha Tyler, Randall Duk Kim, Xolo Maridueña, Kevin Smith, Don Cheadle, Caleb McLaughlin, Youn Yuh-jung, Nicole Byer, Justin Roiland, and Kenan Thompson just to name a few (phew).

But wait! There’s more! Some original cast members from the The Boys will also be returning to reprise their roles as well as potentially portray new characters, including Giancarlo Esposito, Elisabeth Shue, Simon Pegg, Chace Crawford, Colby Minifie and last but certainly not least, Antony Starr once again stealing the spotlight as the psychotic Homelander.

Watch the Trailer for The Boys Presents: Diabolical

If all that information has you excited about the latest superhero satire series, perhaps the above trailer can give you just a brief glimpse of the mayhem you'll be witnessing in The Boys Presents: Diabolical.

Who’s Directing and Writing The Boys Presents: Diabolical?

While the cast is already more than promising, the crew behind the camera so to speak should give people even more confidence in the show’s success. The director’s chairs are occupied by numerous animation veterans, including Giancarlo Volpe, Steve Ahn, Matthew Bordenave, Crystal Chesney, Madeleine Flores, Naz Ghodrati-Azadi, Jae H. Kim, Parker Simmons, and Derek Lee Thompson.

The scribes behind the eight episodes are also well worth mentioning. Several members of the voice cast will also be writing their own episodes of the series, those members being Awkwafina, Seth Rogen, Justin Roiland, Andy Samberg, Aisha Tyler, and Eliot Glazer. In addition to the writer/actors, other members of the writing team are Ben Bayouth, Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg, Simon Racioppa, and even author of the original graphic novel The Boys, Garth Ennis.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical Episode Guide

As with any anthology show, each episode is bound to have a variety of differences, not only in terms of plot but also in terms of style. For that reason, certain episodes may appeal to some more than others, and while specific details for each individual episode may be slim, enough information is known where one can get a pretty good idea of what each entry will be like. Still, keep in mind that much of these summaries are still somewhat speculative and may not be entirely representative of the final product:

Episode 1: “Laser Baby’s Day Out”

Directed by: Crystal Chesney and Derek Lee Thompson

Written by: Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen

Starring: Ben Schwartz, Fred Tatasciore, and Jenny Yokobori

Comedic writing partners Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen join forces once again, this time choosing to focus in on the infamous “laser baby” whom Billy Butcher used to kill some Vought goons in Season 1. It seems that Goldberg and Rogen took heavy inspiration from Looney Tunes and Animaniacs, where a mischievous, yet adorable baby gets into some wacky lighthearted shenanigans, only this time with that The Boys inspired coat of blood red paint.

Episode 2: “An Animated Short Where Pissed-Off Supes Kill Their Parents”

Directed by: Parker Simmons

Written by: Ben Bayouth and Justin Roiland

Starring: Grey Griffin, Xolo Maridueña, Caleb McLaughlin, Justin Roiland, Ben Schwartz, Christian Slater, and Kenan Thompson

Though Justin Roiland is just credited as a writer and actor for this episode, the visuals alone seem to clearly be emulating his signature animation style seen in Rick and Morty and Solar Opposites. Plot wise it sounds pretty self-explanatory, though it’ll be interesting to see some dark comedic commentary on the parents of Supes in this world, as anyone whose seen The Boys knows that Supes’ parents aren’t exactly great people.

Episode 3: “I’m Your Pusher”

Directed by: Giancarlo Volpe

Written by: Garth Ennis

Starring: Jason Isaacs, Simon Pegg, Andy Samberg, Giancarlo Esposito, and Antony Starr

This is a very interesting entry for hardcore fans as it appears to be a direct, yet more faithful adaptation of the original graphic novel that The Boys is based on (hence why Garth Ennis was presumably brought on to write). The character designs here look like they were ripped straight from the comics, featuring very different, but far more accurate versions of some of The Boys’s main characters. Even Simon Pegg, who plays Hughie’s dad in the live action show, will be voicing Hughie here since Ennis has made it well known that he based that character on Pegg.

Episode 4: “Boyd in 3D”

Directed by: Naz Ghodrati-Azadi

Written by: Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer

Starring: Chris Diamantopoulos, Eliot Glazer, Colby Minifie, Kumail Nanjiani, and Nasim Pedrad

Follows an average guy as he signs up to be a superhero by exposing himself to Compound V, the drug that gives Supes their powers. What follows seems to be a romance where our hero falls in love with a lady cat Supe, which will certainly go smoothly and won’t lead to any horrible consequences.

Episode 5: “BFFs”

Directed by: Madeline Flores

Written by: Awkwafina

Starring: Awkwafina, Nicole Byer, Chace Crawford, Grey Griffen, and Seth Rogen

Awkwafina makes her animation writing debut in “BFFs”. Not much is known about the general plot other than it follows a young woman named Sky, but either way it’ll be interesting to see how Awkwafina’s comedic style will translate into animation.

Episode 6: “Nubian vs Nubian”

Directed by: Matthew Bordenave

Written by: Aisha Tyler

Starring: Don Cheadle, Aisha Tyler, and John DiMaggio

The title and sequences we’ve seen of the titular characters seem to suggest that this will be a story of a troubled marriage. Focusing on Nubian Prince (a character who is briefly referenced all the way back in the very first episode of The Boys) and his wife Nubia, this will be Aisha Tyler’s first writing credit since her 2010 short film Committed.

Episode 7: “John and Sun-Hee”

Directed by: Steve Ahn

Written by: Andy Samberg

Starring: Randall Duk Kim, Youn Yuh-jung, and Andy Samberg

While the information on all these episodes is limited, info on this one is really limited. From the brief frames and images available, it appears to potentially be a more horror-inspired story of an elderly couple, one of whom gets a destructive super power.

Episode 8: “One Plus One Equals Two”

Directed by: Jae H. Kim and Giancarlo Volpe

Written by: Simon Racioppa

Starring: Antony Starr, Giancarlo Esposito, and Elisabeth Shue

Of all the wacky, unique art styles from the previous episodes, this one seems to be the most traditionally animated, clearly trying to emulate classic super-hero cartoons like Young Justice and Invincible. Judging from some of the lines of dialogue in the most recent trailer, this could be detailing Homelander’s earliest days with Vought and almost serve as an origin story of sorts, potentially making this essential viewing for fans of the main show.

