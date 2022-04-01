Find out where to watch Judd Apatow's new comedy about the trials and tribulations of shooting a movie during a pandemic.

If you’re ready to watch a comedy that has the pandemic front and center, then we have the movie for you. Judd Apatow’s The Bubble will be available to watch beginning on April 1st. Set in 2020, the movie is centered around the production of a blockbuster franchise movie called Cliff Beasts 6 and looks at the way COVID-19 impacts the project, with hilarious consequences. While a pandemic comedy may be a hard sell, The Bubble’s talented cast and crew and amusing premise may just win you over.

Where and When Can You Watch The Bubble?

The Bubble is Apatow’s first film for Netflix and will be released on the streaming service on April 1, 2022. The movie was also released in select theaters on March 25, 2022.

Of course, we don’t know how the fictional film Cliff Beasts 6 would be released in the story yet. Jurassic World: Dominion, the film whose production inspired The Bubble, was originally scheduled to be released in theaters in the summer of 2021 but was delayed to June 2022 due to the pandemic. Perhaps a similar fate awaits Cliff Beasts 6.

What Is The Bubble About?

The Bubble takes place in October 2020 and focuses on the cast and crew of Cliff Beasts 6. It is the latest in the (fictional) blockbuster Cliff Beasts series and despite the pandemic, filming must go on. Of course, the pandemic massively impacts how the movie can be made, so to decrease the risk of Covid, producers opt to create a “bubble” with all the cast and crew in a posh European hotel with no physical contact with the outside world.

As you can imagine, the actors can only make so many TikToks and have so many Zoom calls with family before this pressure cooker environment inevitably boils over with drugs, an influenza outbreak, and isolation pushing the cast and crew past their limits. The mix of fame-hungry stars, a studio desperate to make a movie, and a director who is convinced that his summer popcorn flick is in fact high art that the world needs to see, could be funny even without the backdrop of pandemic-enforced isolation. We’re curious to see how this all comes together and whether The Bubble will join the pantheon of Apatow classics.

The concept of a comedy about filming an action movie during the pandemic was inspired by the true trials and tribulations the Jurassic World: Dominion cast and crew dealt with during that film’s 2020 production.

Who Are the Cast and Crew of The Bubble?

The Bubble could reasonably be described as a star-studded affair. Judd Apatow directs and is one of the cowriters. Apatow is best known for films like Step Brothers, Bridesmaids, and Anchorman. Apatow’s cowriter for The Bubble is Pam Brady. Brady has worked on shows including South Park and the Maria Bamford vehicle Lady Dynamite. Speaking of Maria Bamford, the Lady Dynamite and Human Resources actress has a small role in The Bubble as well.

Top billing in The Bubble goes to Karen Gillan. The Doctor Who and Guardians of the Galaxy actress plays Carol Cobb, one of the actresses in Cliff Beasts 6.

The star of Cliff Beasts 6 is Dustin Mulray, played by David Duchovny. Other stars of the fiction film are Krystal Kris played by Iris Apatow, Sean Knox played by Keegan Michael Key, Lauren Van Chance played by Leslie Mann, Dieter Bravo played by Pedro Pascal, and Howie Frangopolous played by Guz Khan. The crew of Cliff Beasts 6 are played by Fred Armisen as the director and Kate McKinnon as the studio head. Maria Bakalova plays Anika, who created the Cliff Beasts movie poster.

Is There a Trailer For The Bubble?

Netflix released a trailer for The Bubble on March 4, 2022. The trailer opens as if it’s a trailer for Cliff Beasts 6, before pulling back the curtain of special effects to show the actors in flying harnesses, emoting in front of a green screen. The trailer quickly establishes the movie’s premise as the cast and crew are informed of the required precautions for filming during a pandemic and we see them submit to the now ubiquitous nasal swabs that were still a rather novel concept in the fall of 2020.

The trailer shows how things quickly begin to go off the rails as drugs, boredom, and an influenza virus disrupt the shooting. The trailer also makes clear that, like many Apatow flicks, this movie might not be a film for people squeamish about bodily fluids. In the words of one of the green-screened cliff beasts, “should we be concerned about, you know, this level of vomit?”

The trailer shows that eventually the actors rebel against their enforced isolation and attempt to leave the bubble. We have it on good authority that “there is some crazy shit going down on the Cliff Beasts set right now.”

More Comedies Like The Bubble You Can Watch Now

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy: If you’ve somehow missed out on seeing this 2004 laughfest, don’t despair, it’s streaming on Paramount+. Directed by Adam McKay, and produced by Judd Apatow, Anchorman tells the story of Ron Burgundy, played by Will Farrell. Burgundy is a top news anchor in San Diego in the 1970s, but his boy’s club of a newsroom is upended when a female anchor played by Christina Applegate is hired. Yes, things do escalate quickly. With Steve Carell, Fred Willard, Fred Armisen, Chris Parnell, Seth Rogen, and Danny Trejo rounding out the cast, we’re sure San Diego will be staying classy in this classic comedy.

Galaxy Quest: If the meta-humor inherent in a movie about movie and television stars is what you love about The Bubble, then Galaxy Quest could be the film for you. This 1999 film follows a group of washed-up actors working the convention circuit years after their sci-fi show about people exploring space has gone off the air. In a bizarre turn of events, it turns out that real extraterrestrials have been watching the show and have interpreted it as fact, kidnapping the actors to get them to help in a space war. The cast, which includes Tim Allen, Alan Rickman, Sigourney Weaver, and Tony Shalhoub, are fantastic and this affectionate send-up of Star Trek and the people who love it is a timeless classic. Galaxy Quest is streaming on AMC+.

Hail, Caesar!: This 2016 Coen Brothers film takes place during the filming of a swords and sandals epic similar to Ben-Hur. Exhausted studio boss and “fixer” Eddie Mannix (who really did work for MGM in the 1920s through early 1960s), balances multiple projects and must locate his missing leading man who has been kidnapped by communist screenwriters. This star-studded deadpan send-up of old Hollywood and the studio system includes thinly fictionalized references to many scandals of the time and is a must-watch for film buffs. Josh Brolin plays Eddie Mannix. The cast also includes George Clooney, Channing Tatum, Alden Ehrenreich, Scarlett Johansson, and Jonah Hill. Hail, Caesar! is streaming on Netflix.

