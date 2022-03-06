The Circus is back in town for its seventh season, and while the people in the White House may have changed, the show must go on! The critically acclaimed political documentary series has shifted its focus a number of times throughout its six-year run and shows no signs of slowing down as the country sees a change of government. But where and when does it air? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch The Circus Season 7.

Related:The Best Documentaries of 2020

What Is The Circus?

Image via Showtime

A weekly docu-series based on the American political establishment, The Circus is a real-time look at the madcap goings-on in the White House and on Capitol Hill. Regular co-hosts Mark McKinnon, John Heilemann, Alex Wagner, and Jennifer Palmieri lift the curtain on political movements in Washington DC through numerous interviews, discussions, and footage taken on the ground at rallies, protests, and other political events. Initially depicting the 2016 Presidential Election process, the focus of The Circus has shifted numerous times as the changing political landscape demanded, spanning from Donald Trump’s time in office to the 2020 election, up until the present day, with a behind-the-scenes look at Joe Biden’s term in office.

When and Where Can You Watch The Circus Season 7?

The first episode of Season 7 is set to air on Sunday, March 6 at 8 pm ET/PT on Showtime. Subsequent episodes will air weekly up until a three to four-month break in the middle of the year. Look for it wherever you get your cable, as you can catch it on Showtime. This includes FuboTV and Hulu, as well as more traditional cable providers. And if you're looking to stream the show, you can watch it on the Showtime app or through the Showtime add-ons available from Hulu and Amazon.

How Many Episodes Are There in The Circus Season 7?

16 episodes are planned for the new season, which would keep it in line with previous seasons. These episodes will air in two parts of eight each, with a hiatus in between.

Related:Exclusive: HBO Developing Ivanka Trump Series Based on NY Mag's 'Tabloid' Podcast

Watch The Circus Season 7's Trailer

Showtime dropped a trailer in late January, which shows snippets of some of the protests, rallies, and interviews that are expected to be depicted on the show this season. It also features a number of political figures from both sides of the political spectrum, including Kamala Harris, Dan Crenshaw, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Catch the 40-second teaser in the player above.

What Can We Expect From The Circus Season 7?

The series stays as current as possible with the socio-political times, so whatever happens next is dependent on the way our politicians act! The first episode of the season will dive right into the Ukrainian crisis with an in-depth analysis. The pilot episode will also take a look at President Biden's first State of the Union address. What happens after that? We'll just have to wait and see.

Related:Yellowstone National Park 150th Anniversary Documentary Taps Kevin Costner as Narrator

More Shows like The Circus You Can Watch Now

Image via BBC

There aren’t many well-regarded shows that capture the compelling political landscape of the current US administration, barring perhaps the four-part BBC miniseries The Trump Show, so your best bet is to seek out one of the many documentaries that depict similar or concurrent events. One great example is Weiner, an intimate, real-time portrait of former New York Congressman Anthony Weiner’s self-implosion as numerous sexual scandals derailed his political career, as well as his marriage to current Democratic power player Huma Abedin. Much like The Circus, it makes for some difficult, compelling viewing.

There is also some insight to be found in Knock Down The House, a documentary following the primary campaigns of four progressive Democrats running for Congress, including Ocasio-Cortez, Amy Vilela, Cori Bush, and Paula Jean Swearengin. But if you’re interested in seeing where a lot of modern political strategy started to form, consider checking out The War Room, a documentary that follows Bill Clinton’s initial campaign for election to the White House, as well as his communications advisors James Carville and George Stephanopoulos.

As Season 7 progresses, there’s sure to be plenty to talk about, so keep up with Collider for all the information you’ll need on The Circus!

LeBron James-Produced Jackie Robinson Documentary Underway at History Channel The film has some big names attached to it including LeBron James and Maverick Carter

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Daniel Pollock (3 Articles Published) Daniel Pollock is a freelance feature writer for Collider. He also works in film and television when a producer takes sufficient pity on him. He likes to think of himself as a man of letters - mostly of the angry, "to the editor" variety. More From Daniel Pollock