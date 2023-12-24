Based on Alice Walker’s 1982 novel of the same name, The Color Purple is returning to the big screen this winter. Almost 40 years after Steven Spielberg directed the original adaptation, which starred Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover, and Oprah Winfrey, director Blitz Bazawule (Black Is King) brings the story to life once more with a musical twist.

Quincy Jones, Spielberg, and Whoopi Goldberg have returned as producers for the new adaptation of The Color Purple, along with the stage musical version’s producer, Scott Sanders. The new film is not a remake of the 1985 movie, but an adaptation of the stage musical version based on the original novel, starring Cynthia Erivo as Celie. In November 2018, it was announced a new film was under development by Warner Bros. Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, the same production companies that backed the 1985 film.

The premise will continue to tell the story of the lifelong struggles of an African-American woman living in the South during the early 1900s. As a young girl, Celie (Phylicia Pearl Mpasi) and her younger sister, Nettie (Halle Bailey), are separated shortly after the death of their mother when their father sells Celie to Alber “Mister” Johnson (Colman Domingo) to become his new wife. Upon separation, the two sisters vow to keep in touch with each other no matter where they are. While Celie is originally compliant and subservient to Mister, she is eventually introduced to other women who are much more outspoken and fiery in their interactions with men.

Sofia, who is played by Orange Is the New Black’s Danielle Brooks, is the first of these women. Sofia marries Mister’s eldest son, Harpo (Corey Hawkins). Sofia bosses Harpo around and shows defiance to Mister, something Celie has never seen before. Later, Celie meets Shug (Taraji P. Henson), Mister’s long-time mistress and a talented singer at jazz clubs. Shug is confident and commands the attention of everyone in the room wherever she goes. Fiercely independent, she refuses to settle down with Mister, despite his best attempts to keep her with him.

As all three women experience extreme ups and downs throughout the story, Celie’s main focus is finding and reuniting with her younger sister. The adult version of Celie is portrayed by singer and actress Fantasia Barrino, while the adult version of Nettie is portrayed by pop star Ciara. With a stacked cast full of talented actors and musicians, the movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple is guaranteed to be a huge hit. This article will tell you when and where you can watch the rebirth of an iconic classic.

When Does ‘The Color Purple’ Come Out?

The Color Purple will have an exclusive theatrical release on December 25, 2023. The film will be opening up against an impressive crop of films including George Clooney's The Boys in the Boat, Michael Mann's Ferrari, Illumination's Migration, the superhero sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the wrestling drama The Iron Claw, and the R-rated romantic-comedy Anyone But You.

Find Showtimes for 'The Color Purple':

You can check out the link below to find showtimes at a theater near you.

Watch the Trailer for ‘The Color Purple’

The first official trailer for The Color Purple was released back in May 2023 by Warner Bros. Pictures. You can watch the trailer above to get an idea of what to expect!

Where Can I Watch the Original 'Color Purple'?

If you want to refresh your memory while you await the release of the new musical, the original The Color Purple from 1985 is currently available to stream on Max if you have a subscription. The movie is also available for rental or purchase on other streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime, YouTube, Apple TV, Vudu, and Google Play. You can click the link below to go to the original film’s landing page on Max below!

What Else Can You Watch While You Wait?

If you’re a fan of period dramas that highlight the obstacles that African-American women have had to endure and overcome throughout the decades, such as racism, sexism, and systematic oppression, there are a multitude of options to choose from. However, these two movies include some closer connections to The Color Purple.

Hidden Figures (2016)

Taraji P. Henson starred in the 2016 biographical drama, Hidden Figures, alongside Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe as NASA mathematicians Katherine Gobel Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson, respectively. Set in 1961, the three women work for NASA during the Space Race, but are dismissed as “human computers.” When Johnson (Taraji P. Henson) discovers a flaw in a heat shield calculation, the head engineer (Kevin Costner) is initially dismissive but eventually learns to see her value as a scientist and colleague. The film is available to watch on Disney+ and is available to rent or purchase on other popular streaming platforms.

The Help (2011)

Image Via Disney

Octavia Spencer, who co-starred with The Color Purple’s Taraji P. Henson in Hidden Figures, also co-starred in the 2011 period drama, The Help. The movie also features Viola Davis, Jessica Chastain, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sissy Spacek, Emma Stone, and Allison Janney. Set in 1963, in the heat of the Civil Rights movement, the film follows Aibileen (Viola Davis) as a domestic worker in Jackson, Mississippi. She and her best friend, Minny (Octavia Spencer), who works for a neighboring family, struggle to deal with constant mistreatment from their employers and society in general. Progressive and optimistic Eugenia “Skeeter” Phelan (Emma Stone) returns home after graduating from college as an aspiring writer after being rejected by a New York publishing house. She asks Aibileen and Minny to help her write a book based on the housekeepers’ experiences, titled “The Help,” which will undoubtedly cause strife in the rural town they live in. The Help is currently available to watch for free on Tubi and is also available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime and other streaming platforms.

