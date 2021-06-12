The Conjuring movies are back, and this time it's not Annabelle or a demonic nun you need to worry about, the latest entry is an outright sequel in the original franchise with The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga's demon-hunting duo Ed and Lorraine Warren are back, but this time The Curse of La Llorona director Michael Chaves steps in for James Wan at the helm. And in the new Conjuring movie, the Warrens step out of the haunted houses and into a courtroom, where they seek to prove the innocence of man who they believe committed a murder while possessed.

It's an unusual entry in the franchise, to be sure, and if you're looking for a good summer scare, there's good news - you can watch The Conjuring 3 online or in theaters right now. The Warner Bros. film is being released on HBO Max and in theaters on the same day, one of the latest releases in WB's unique dual release strategy, and we’re here to answer every question you have about where to watch The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, how long it’ll be on HBO Max, and where to watch the rest of the Conjuring films.

RELATED: Why the Romance at the Heart of 'The Conjuring' Franchise Is Its Best Secret Ingredient

Is The Conjuring 3 Streaming Online?

Yes, The Conjuring 3 is available to stream on HBO Max for all subscribers as of June 4. Here's the direct link to the landing page, in case you want to bookmark it or get right to streaming it now. And if you don't want to watch the film online in your browser, HBO Max subscribers can view it in the app, which is finally available on Roku, Apple TV, and most major mobile and smart TV platforms.

Image via Warner Bros.

When Does The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Leave HBO Max?

As with the previous day-and-date Warner Bros. streaming releases on HBO Max, The Conjuring 3 is only available for a limited window during its initial launch. You've got 31 days to watch The Devil Made Me Do It on streaming before it expires. The film will leave HBO Max starting July 5, at which time, the film will be available to see only in theaters.

At least until the home video release! Eventually, The Conjuring 3 will arrive on Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD, and a few months later it may return to HBO Max to stream. If you're wondering how long that might take, Wonder Woman 1984 recently made its return to streaming after initially premiering on HBO Max back in December 2020 and The Little Things made its way back to HBO Max in June after premiering in January 2021. So if you want to watch The Conjuring 3 on streaming, you've got a month to do so before you're in for about a several-month wait.

RELATED: 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' Director Discusses the Demon He Cut from Movie - and Why It Had to Go​​​​​​

Is The Conjuring 3 in Movie Theaters?

In the United States, The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It arrived in theaters on June 4 - the same day it arrives on HBO Max. And now that cases are down and the vaccine rollout has expanded in the US, more and more theaters are opening up nationwide to varying capacities. Be sure to check your state's most recent safety guidelines, but if your local theaters are open, folks who feel safe visiting theaters will find The Conjuring 3 available nationwide right now.

Image via Warner Bros.

Are All of The Conjuring Movies Streaming on HBO Max?

Yes! All eight Conjuring-verse movies are currently available to stream on HBO Max. Those films include The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2, and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It; as well as the spinoff films, Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, Annabelle Comes Home, and The Nun. The first two Conjuring movies are also currently streaming on Netflix.

If you're wondering how the heck to watch the entire Conjuring-verse franchise in order, we've got you covered with a complete rundown of how to watch chronologically or by release date.

KEEP READING: The 'Conjuring' Universe Explained: From Demon Nuns to Deadly Dolls

Share Share Tweet Email

First 'The Witcher' Season 2 Clip Teases Ciri's Heroic Journey The road to this found family reuniting is paved with lots of obstacles.

Read Next