Desperate times call for desperate measures and in Chris Pine’s new movie, the measures his character takes land him in even deeper waters. Initially titled Violence of Action but renamed The Contractor in November 2021, this action thriller follows James Harper, a discharged U.S. Special Forces Sergeant, who is dismissed with no pension and no funds to care for his family. James turns to a black ops operation for some quick cash but when the operation goes south, he soon finds himself on the run, fighting to stay alive.

From the producers of John Wick and Sicario, comes another action thriller to keep you at the edge of your seat. The Contractor is written by J.P. Davis and directed by Tarik Saleh and stars Chris Pine, Gillian Jacobs, Kiefer Sutherland, Eddie Marsan, and Ben Foster. If you can’t wait to see Pine’s character dodge bullets while trying to provide for his family, you’ve come to the right place. This handy guide will help you find out how, when, and where to watch The Contractor.

Image via Paramount Pictures

Related:7 Best Chris Pine Movies That Aren't 'Star Trek'

Is The Contractor in Movie Theaters?

The Contractor was earlier scheduled to be released in movie theaters in December 2021 but was delayed to March 18, 2022, and now, it is set to be released on April 1, 2022.

While visiting theaters, bear in mind that the ongoing pandemic could lead to some restrictions, and you could be required to exercise caution and follow health guidelines to reduce the spread of the virus.

Is The Contractor Streaming Online?

Not at the moment. The Contractor is currently in limited theaters in the United States and is expected to be coming to Paramount Plus and Showtime later in the year. If you're really keen on watching the movie at home, however, The Contractor is also getting a premium Video-On-Demand release on the same day it comes to theaters.

Watch the Official Trailer for The Contractor

Paramount Movies released the official trailer for The Contractor on February 16, 2022. The 2:34-minute trailer kicks off at a family dinner where we get an insight into James and Mike’s (Ben Foster) relationship. They are both soldiers who looked after each other during battle.

We’re then thrown into James’ new world when the army kicks him out with no pension and no healthcare. James is faced with overdue bills, and he begins to worry about how he will cater to his family’s needs. This is when he meets a fellow veteran (Kiefer Sutherland) who is part of an underground military force.

Mike encourages James to join them, listing cash and getting a down payment on a house as benefits, and even tells James there is nothing dangerous about the job. James’ wife, (Gillian Jacob) is hesitant, but James insists that he needs to be able to take care of his family and accepts the job.

While carrying out an operation, things predictably go sideways and soon, we see James fighting off the people he was once on the same side with and his biggest motivation is to survive and get back home to his family. The best part of the trailer is how quickly things go awry for James and this throws us into the high-speed chases and fight scenes we love to see in action thrillers.

Related:‘All the Old Knives’: Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton's Spy Thriller Movie Sets April Release Date on Prime Video

What Is The Contractor About?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Here's the official synopsis of The Contractor, as revealed by Paramount:

“Chris Pine stars in the action-packed thriller as Special Forces Sergeant James Harper, who is involuntarily discharged from the Army and cut off from his pension. In debt, out of options and desperate to provide for his family, Harper contracts with a private underground military force. When the very first assignment goes awry, the elite soldier finds himself hunted and on the run, caught in a dangerous conspiracy and fighting to stay alive long enough to get home and uncover the true motives of those who betrayed him. Also starring Kiefer Sutherland, Ben Foster, Gillian Jacobs and Eddie Marsan.”

Who Are the Main Cast and Crew Members of The Contractor?

The producers behind The Contractor are no strangers to action thrillers. They gave us John Wick in 2014 and Sicario in 2015 and both movies became franchises. The main cast is also not new to the action scene.

Chris Pine has previously worked on Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014) and Outlaw King (2018). He also worked with co-star Ben Foster in Hell or High Water (2016). You might also know Ben Foster from the action thriller The Mechanic (2011).

Gillian Jacobs plays James Harper’s wife, and you probably know her from her role as Britta in the sitcom Community. The veteran who introduces James to black-ops is played by Kiefer Sutherland, who has starred in hit TV shows like 24 (2001) and Designated Survivor (2016).

Related:Chris Pine to Star in His Directorial Debut, 'Poolman,' Alongside Danny DeVito and Annette Bening

More Movies Like The Contractor You Can Watch Now

Image via CBS Films

Black ops? Bullets? Fighting for one’s life? And family? Here are some other movies with a combination of those you can feast your eyes on before The Contractor comes out this Friday.

Hell or High Water (2016): Chris Pine and Ben Foster had previously united for this 2016 neo-Western crime film about two brothers who are carrying out a series of bank robberies to save their family ranch while two Texas Rangers are hot on their trails. Like The Contractor, Hell or High Water also tugs at your heartstrings through the power of family. Hell or High Water received four Oscar nominations at the 89th Academy Awards including Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture. You can stream Hell or High Water on Netflix. You can also buy it from Apple iTunes or Google Play Movies.

Ava (2020): This movie follows the story of an assassin called Ava, (Jessica Chastain), who works for a black ops organization. But, after a botched mission, she finds herself fighting off her peers to stay alive. Like The Contractor, Ava has to fight her own people to stay alive because a job went dangerously wrong. Ava stars Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell, and John Malkovich. You can stream Ava on Netflix and Kanopy. You can also buy it from Apple iTunes or Google Play Movies.

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014): This 2014 action flick follows Jack Ryan, a young lieutenant embedded in the US Marine Corps, who travels to Russia for work but ends up uncovering a dangerous terrorist plot to crash the U.S. economy. Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit also stars Chris Pine as well as Kenneth Branagh, Kevin Costner, and Keira Knightley. You can buy or rent Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit on Amazon, Apple iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu.

Exclusive: Chris Pine Calls 'Dungeons & Dragons' Movie a Mix of ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Princess Bride’

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

CL Staff