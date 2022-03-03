Did you know that there are more than 700,000 active podcasts (as of 2021)? And the number only keeps rising. Some of these podcasts have become so popular that they have moved from the listener’s imagination to the screen (both big and small). With a whole bunch of podcasts being made into television shows, it was only a matter of time, before The Dropout became one and now, here it is.

Based on the original podcast hosted by Rebecca Jarvis, the drama series narrates the story of Elizabeth Holmes, founder and owner of the biotech giant Theranos. The Dropout follows the true events surrounding the young and successful entrepreneur and how she defrauded millions of people with a false claim. The drama miniseries is helmed by Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia!), who stars in the leading role of Elizabeth Holmes, followed by Naveen Andrews (Lost) as Sunny Balwani, Elizabeth’s boyfriend, business partner, and also the CEO of Theranos.

The Dropout comes from showrunners Elizabeth Meriwether who is known for her previous work in New Girl, Single Parents, and Bless This Mess. Liz Heldens, Liz Hannah, Katherine Pope, Michael Showalter, Jordana Mollick, Rebecca Jarvis, Taylor Dunn, and Victoria Thompson also serve as executive producers while Seyfried is a producer on the show.

Apart from Seyfried and Andrews, The Dropout also boasts a star-studded cast, including William H. Macy, Laurie Metcalf, Elizabeth Marvel, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Stephen Fry, Sam Waterston, Michel Gill, Michael Ironside, and Bill Irwin among many others. And with this handy guide, you can find out how you can watch this drama based on real-life, where to stream it, and more.

Is The Dropout Streaming Online?

Image via Hulu

The Dropout is a Hulu original series. This means that the show will exclusively stream on Hulu. You can bookmark this link on your browser and head directly to the show’s landing page when it premieres. Otherwise, if you don’t plan to watch it on your browser, you can also download the streaming service app on your smartphone or other devices. Hulu is available for downloads on Android, Roku, Apple TV, and pretty much all major mobile and smart TV services.

When did The Dropout Premiere?

Image via Hulu

The Dropout starts streaming on Hulu on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The series is also available on Disney+ in other countries where Hulu is not available.

How Many Episodes Does The Dropout Have?

Image via Hulu

The Dropout has eight episodes in total. The first three episodes premiere on the same day on Hulu on Thursday, March 3, 2022. And after that, every following episode will release weekly on the same day. Michael Showalter will be directing multiple episodes in the series.

Can You Watch The Dropout Without Hulu?

Image via Hulu

Unfortunately, no. The Dropout is a Hulu original miniseries and will be streaming exclusively on Hulu in the United States. But in countries where Hulu is not available, the series will be available to stream on Disney+ (and on Star+ in Latin America).

Also, you’ll need a subscription with Hulu to be able to watch The Dropout or any Hulu original series or movies. You can opt for a basic subscription, which starts at $6.99 per month. The basic plan comes with ads. For ad-free streaming, you can get the $12.99 plan. Alternatively, you can subscribe to Hulu with a plan that will include Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ and all for a package deal of $69.99/month.

Watch The Dropout Trailer

Hulu released the official trailer for The Dropout on February 7, 2022. The two-and-a-half-minute clip shows Amanda Seyfried as the starry-eyed, ambitious Stanford student. She wants to make some breakthroughs in biotechnology and decides to drop out of college and invent a technology where people can do blood tests at home. But her work is not solid enough to make it public and available to people. She faces a lot of resistance from her friends and mentors, but she seems hellbent on starting her own business, no matter what she has to put at stake, morals, money, and even the lives of other people. In the trailer, we also get a quick look at other characters played by Naveen Andrews, Sam Waterston, Stephen Fry, William H. Macy, and many others.

When is The Dropout Finale Streaming?

Image via Hulu

The final episode of The Dropout will stream on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at midnight ET, only on Hulu.

What Is The Dropout About?

Image via Hulu

The Dropout is based on the real corporate scandal surrounding the biotech company Theranos and its founder and owner, Elizabeth Holmes. A 19-year-old Stanford University dropout, Elizabeth founded Theranos with the idea of making blood testing simpler and easier, so people can do them at home. So, she invented a system that can yield results with as little as one drop of blood. She claimed it to be an innovative technology that could change the healthcare system for good, but her research had gaps and flaws. But that did not stop her from going ahead and building a million-dollar company and raising nearly $10 billion of funding, thus defrauding her investors and putting common people at risk. When the media, medical authorities, and patients started challenging the company’s authenticity, Elizabeth’s life and her business empire fell like dominoes.

An adaptation of real-life events with an intense, dramatic narrative, The Dropout is a story of ambition, greed, and deception.

Other Popular Drama Series to Watch on Hulu Right Now

Image via Hulu

While you wait for The Dropout to drop on Hulu, here are a few other popular drama series on the streaming network that you might like.

Pam and Tommy: An entertaining and exciting biopic, Pam and Tommy is based on the real-life story of Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and Motley Crue drummer, Tommy Lee whose honeymoon sex tape was leaked in the 90s. Created by Robert Siegel, the series stars Lily James as Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee in the lead roles, along with Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, and Andrew Dice Clay, among others. Since its release, Pam and Tommy has received positive reviews for great performances from James and Stan.

Dopesick: Another true-crime series, Dopesick deals with opioid addiction across the United States and focuses on some families and individuals affected by the addiction, and the legal case against Purdue Pharma, the company behind OxyContin. The story also addresses what happens when a miracle medicine becomes an addictive substance and the aftermath. Created by Danny Strong, Dopesick features an ensemble cast of Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, Kaitlyn Dever, and Rosario Dawson, in prominent roles.

Nine Perfect Strangers: A remote wellness retreat, nine guests and one woman who brings out their innermost selves. Based on the eponymous bestseller by Liane Moriarty, the miniseries follows Masha, an enigmatic Russian healer on a mission to revive the tired minds and bodies of her nine guests through unconventional methods. Created by David E. Kelley, Nine Perfect Strangers boasts a star-studded canvas with Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Regina Hall, and Bobby Cannavale, among others.

