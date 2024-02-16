As one of the greatest cop shows of the 1980s, The Equalizer, originally starring British icon Edward Woodward (The Wicker Man), earned itself millions of fans across its four-year run thanks to an innovative eye for breaking boundaries in a genre well-worn by 1980s television. Upon its cancelation in 1989, and for the 25 years that followed, countless lovers of the series cried out for a reboot, which originally came in the form of the Denzel Washington-led movie trilogy that wrapped up its third installment in 2023. For many, this was a refreshing take on the source material, but, for others, the small screen was this story's true home.

Finally, prayers were answered in 2021 when Queen Latifah and co took to the streets of New York City in a full television reboot of The Equalizer. Now three years on, the show has officially been renewed for its fourth season, with that upcoming outing just days away. So, with that in mind, here is exactly where you can watch The Equalizer Season 4.

The Equalizer (2021) An enigmatic figure who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. Release Date February 7, 2021 Creator Andrew W. Marlowe, Terri Edda Miller Cast Queen Latifah , Tory Kittles , adam goldberg , Liza Lapira Main Genre Crime Seasons 4

When Is 'The Equalizer' Season 4 Coming Out?

The Equalizer Season 4 officially premieres on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET.

Is 'The Equalizer' Season 4 Premiering On TV?

The Equalizer Season 4 will be airing live on CBS, and will also be available on the CBS app and CBS.com. The first episode will air for 60 minutes and be followed by a new episode of the brand-new CBS series Tracker starring Justin Hartley.

Is 'The Equalizer' Season 4 Streaming Online?

If you're one of the unfortunate ones who cannot make it to the live premiere of The Equalizer Season 4, fear not, as episodes will be available to stream the very next day on Paramount+. If you can't wait until the next day (and let's be honest - who can?), subscribers to Paramount+ Premium will be able to stream the same day as the premiere.

Can You Stream 'The Equalizer' Season 4 Without Paramount+?

Sadly, this remains an impossibility for US fans of the series. However, for fans in the UK, The Equalizer Season 4 will be available on NOW TV, as are all three of the previous seasons of the show.

Is There a Trailer for 'The Equalizer' Season 4?

A 15-second Super Bowl spot was also released during Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024.

How Many Episodes Will There Be In 'The Equalizer' Season 4?

As it stands, it has been confirmed that, due to last year's WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Season 4 of The Equalizer will see a reduced episode count down to between 10 and 13 episodes. This is down from the 18 episodes in Seasons 2 and 3, although this number matches Season 1, which only had 10 episodes.

What's 'The Equalizer' Season 4 Episode Schedule?

Although it is not yet known how many episodes there will be in Season 4, we do know that episodes will be released weekly, with both episodes 1 and 2 currently having specific information regarding them. Here is what the schedule will most likely look like:

Episode 1: "Truth for a Truth" - February 18, 2024

"McCall races to save the team after they're put into extreme danger by her former CIA colleague Michelle Chambers; McCall discovers the truth behind the CIA withdrawal in Venezuela that led to the death of one of her friends."

Episode 2: "Full Throttle" - February 25, 2024

Episode 3: *Title Unknown* - March 3, 2024

Episode 4: *Title Unknown* - March 10, 2024

Episode 5: *Title Unknown* - March 17, 2024

Episode 6: *Title Unknown* - March 24, 2024

Episode 7: *Title Unknown* - March 31, 2024

Episode 8: *Title Unknown* - April 7, 2024

Episode 9: *Title Unknown* - April 14, 2024

Episode 10: *Title Unknown* - April 21, 2024

Where Can You Watch All Seasons Of 'The Equalizer'?

If you just can't wait to get your fix of the Queen in all her high-octane action, Paramount+ is currently your one-stop destination for Seasons 1-3 of The Equalizer.

More Shows Like The Equalizer You Can Watch Right Now

CBS is home to a plethora of exciting cop procedurals and tense dramas for you to feast your eyes on. Whilst you wait for The Equalizer Season 4, here are three alternative viewing options:

'Blue Bloods'

Debuting back in 2010, this Tom Selleck-led cop show focuses on the Reagan family, headed by New York Police Commissioner Frank, as they track down and convict the city's most dangerous criminals. However, with a family almost all heavily involved in this line of work, will the hardest job be catching crooks, or will it be working alongside each other? Blue Bloods is about to enter its remarkable fourteenth season, although sadly, it will be its last.

'NCIS'

This long-running procedural follows Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) as he and his specialized team at the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) do battle with a whole host of dodgy criminals and slimy villains as they solve crimes related to Navy and Marine Corps personnel. Perhaps one of modern television's most loved crime series, NCIS is about to enter its incredible 21st season and, alongside its spin-offs, the franchise shows no signs of slowing down.

'FBI'

One of Dick Wolf's newer creations, FBI stands to this day as one of the most highly rated procedurals to have debuted in the past decade, and it's easy to see why. With a fast-paced style dedicated to high-octane drama and fist-pumping action, viewers are treated to the inner workings of the Federal Bureau of Investigation as they hunt down the most dangerous criminals in America in style. With a rapidly growing fanbase, FBI is about to enter its sixth season on February 13, 2024.

