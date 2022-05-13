There are a lot more horrifying things in life than ghosts and paranormal things, things that make you question your faith, make you obsessed, to the point of losing your mind. See it for yourself in the new Apple TV+ series, The Essex Serpent.

The Essex Serpent is set in the 19th century, in the east of England, in Essex (as is obvious from the title). The period drama follows a widow who comes to town in search of a mythical creature and changes the lives of the townsfolk. She befriends the local pastor and seeks his help. But her hunt causes disruption in the local community as well as in the life of the pastor, who develops feelings for her and finds himself torn between the hunt and his responsibility towards the villagers.

The series is based on the 2016 bestseller of the same name by Sarah Perry. Directed by Clio Barnard, the period drama stars Claire Danes as Cora Seaborne and Tom Hiddleston as Will Ransome in leading roles. The cast also includes Frank Dillane, Hayley Squires, Clémence Poésy, and Jamael Westman in major roles. And if you're wondering how you can watch The Essex Serpent and where to stream it, check out this handy guide for all the details.

Image via Apple TV+

Is The Essex Serpent Streaming Online?

Image via Apple TV

Yes, The Essex Serpent is an Apple TV+ original show, so it’s available for streaming on Apple TV+. You can bookmark this link to the show’s landing page on the Apple TV+ website and directly visit the page when the show releases. Otherwise, if you want to skip using the browser and would rather watch it elsewhere, you can use the mobile app of Apple TV+ on your smartphone and other devices.

The Essex Serpent releases globally on Friday, May 13, 2022, only on Apple TV+. The first two episodes premiere on the same day of the release.

When Is the Finale of The Essex Serpent Streaming?

The final episode of The Essex Serpent will stream on Friday, June 10, 2022.

How Many Episodes Does The Essex Serpent Have?

Image via Apple TV+

The drama series consists of six, hour-long episodes. The first two episodes stream together on May 13 followed by one episode every week.

Here’s the schedule of all episodes for The Essex Serpent:

Episode 1: May 13, 2022

Episode 2: May 13, 2022

Episode 3: May 20, 2022

Episode 4: May 27, 2022

Episode 5: June 3, 2022

Episode 6: June 10, 2022

Can You Watch The Essex Serpent Without Apple TV+?

You can’t watch The Essex Serpent without Apple TV+ because it’s an original show by the streaming service and exclusive to this channel. However, you can subscribe to Apple TV+ to watch a host of new and older shows, movies, original productions, and more.

When you sign up for the Apple TV+ mobile or web app, you can get a 7-day trial offer. After the free trial is over, you can opt for a regular subscription. The plans for the streaming service start at $4.99 per month and $49.99 per year. Also, if you buy any Apple device or get an Apple TV subscription, the streaming service comes free for three months. You can download the streaming app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and MacBook.

Watch the Official Trailer of The Essex Serpent

Apple TV+ released the official trailer of The Essex Serpent on April 26, 2022, and looking at the clip, we can say that it has got the right balance of drama, horror, and history. It’s definitely a show worthy of your time and a great addition to your watchlist.

First up, the trailer introduces the lead characters, Cora Seaborne (Claire Danes) and pastor Will Ransome (Tom Hiddleston). We see that Cora and Will form a very cordial relationship at the beginning. Then situations around them get complicated and intense, with uncanny events and angry villagers questioning her presence in the village. Will, on the other hand, seems like a responsible family man and a pastor, who cares about his wife and children, as much as he cares about the villagers he serves. But when things get scary and disturbing for everyone, he finds himself struggling with his faith and loyalty.

The highlight of The Essex Serpent's trailer, however, is the beautiful but mysterious and dark setting of the countryside of Essex in 19th century England. The sweeping, rustic landscape and the traditional Victorian backdrop are definitely a treat for the eyes. Coupled with the visuals, there’s a touch of horror in every scene. Although we never see what exactly is that seems frightening, you can get the terrifying vibe from the characters and their actions, and powerful emotions, performed by the cast. The gray, melancholic tone, which is classic to English period stories, only accentuates the horror factor, suggesting the complex nature of the storyline.

What Is The Essex Serpent About?

Here's the official synopsis from Apple TV+ for The Essex Serpent:

“The Essex Serpent follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Claire Danes) who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms a surprising bond of science and skepticism with the local pastor (Tom Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature.”

The story, as adapted from the original novel, takes off in 1893, when a widow moves from London to the tiny hamlet of Aldwinter, Essex after her husband’s death. Once there, she learns about this local myth about a serpent, called the Essex Serpent, and finds herself intrigued. She meets the pastor and seeks his help with her hunt. When they start to investigate, much to the dislike of the locals, unpleasant and inexplicable things start happening. That’s just the beginning of the real story though and we're not going to spoil anything so watch it to find out more.

The Essex Serpent is a series about finding that fine line between obsession and curiosity. It is also about asking yourself what to believe – your faith or hard facts? The series will bring to light complex topics like loyalty, desire, and religious fanaticism, and explore the endless conflict between divinity and science.

