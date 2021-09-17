A biography and a period drama, The Eyes of Tammy Faye touches upon all the idiosyncrasies of the “Me Decade”. Set in the backdrop of the 1970s, the story follows the rise and fall of the eponymous American televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker and her husband Jim Bakker. The husband-wife duo created the largest religious broadcasting network only to get entangled in a financial scandal that would mark the end of it all.

Jessica Chastain plays Tammy Faye Bakker, who was known for her flamboyant personality, distinguishing style and singing, and most importantly her indelible eyelashes. Besides Chastain, Andrew Garfield takes on the role of Jim Bakker, Tammy Faye’s husband. Other cast members of the biographical drama include Chandler Head, Cherry Jones, Vincent D'Onofrio, Fredric Lehne, Louis Cancelmi, Sam Jaeger, Gabriel Olds, Mark Wystrach, Jay Huguley, and more.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye is directed by Michael Showalter (Wet Hot American Summer, The Baxter) and written by Abe Sylvia (Dead to Me). The movie is based on the works of Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato. It’s an interesting film with a great cast so we’ve put together this guide to answer every question you have about where to watch The Eyes of Tammy Faye, whether it’s streaming online, and if it’s coming to theaters.

Is The Eyes of Tammy Faye Streaming Online?

The answer, sadly, is no. Distributed by Searchlight Pictures, The Eyes of Tammy Faye is going to be exclusively in theaters. The movie could eventually end up on streaming but that’s unlikely to happen very soon. So, for now, the only way to watch the movie when it releases is to get out of your home and head to the nearest theater.

When Will The Eyes of Tammy Faye Arrive on Digital or VOD?

There has been no official word from Searchlight Pictures about the home release of The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Though the movie is getting an exclusive theatrical release, it is possible that it could soon end up on Digital or VOD after its initial release. On average it can take anywhere between one and nine months for a movie to make the transition from the big screen to VOD so it may be a bit of a wait.

As an example of what that wait time might look like, Searchlight's most recent theatrical release, The Night House, arrived in theaters on August 20 and will arrive on Digital and VOD on October 5, followed by a Blu-ray/DVD release on October 19.

Is The Eyes of Tammy Faye in Movie Theaters?

The Eyes of Tammy Faye had its world premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival on September 12, 2021. The movie will be released in theaters across the United States on September 17, 2021, followed by other countries at later dates.

Although the pandemic situation has seemed like it was under control for a while, the number of COVID-19 cases is still surging, owing to the new delta variant. This might cause local theaters to return to safety protocols like wearing masks and distanced seating, at least for the time being, unless otherwise specified. Hence, always observe necessary caution and follow your state/city’s guidelines when booking tickets and visiting the theater.

What Is The Eyes of Tammy Fae About?

The Eyes of Tammy Faye is based on and inspired by a documentary of the same name released back in 2000. It was a film depiction of the real-life scandals and collapse of the multi-million-dollar ministry empire built by Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker.

In the 1970s, the Bakkers rose from their humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network- The PTL Club, and Heritage USA theme park. Tammy Faye became famous for her distinctive eyelashes and her colorful on-screen persona. But soon, financial scams and scandals threatened her stardom, bringing her empire down. The biopic, however, only focuses on the lives of the Bakkers.

The movie also takes a candid look at Tammy Faye – the woman behind it all and her faith, personal relationships, and family life, while exploring 70s and 80s conservative politics and religion.

