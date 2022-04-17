Find out where to catch this gripping historical drama, following the lives of three first ladies who changed the role for future generations.

This American anthology series follows the personal and political lives of three first ladies, Betty Ford, Eleanor Roosevelt, and Michelle Obama. The series focuses on both the events that led to them becoming first ladies and their experience while in the White House. The First Lady provides a glimpse into the private lives of these three impressive women. Each of whom brought something different to the role to make it their own, influence public policy, and change the role of first ladies for future generations. The show features an impressive lineup of talented American actors, including Michelle Pfeiffer, Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson, Kiefer Sutherland, Aaron Eckhart, and O. T. Fagbenle. Whether you're a history buff, a drama fan, or just generally interested in America's past, this is a show you've got to check out. Here's how you can watch The First Lady.

Watch the Trailer For The First Lady

The trailer offers a sneak-peek into each woman's path to the White House. Highlighting the difficulties they faced when they got there and how hard each first lady worked to champion the issues they cared deeply about.

When Is The First Lady Premiering?

The First Lady will debut on Showtime on Sunday, Apr 17 at 9 PM ET/PT. Subsequent episodes will air on a weekly basis.

Is The First Lady Streaming Online?

The First Lady is available exclusively via Showtime. That means you can watch it either on TV or through Showtime's streaming service. Here's the link to the show's landing page on the site so you can bookmark it and come back every week to watch new episodes.

Who Is the Creator of The First Lady?

The First Lady was written, produced, and created by Aaron Cooley. Cooley has written many screenplays throughout his career, which started as a childhood actor. He's also an accomplished author. For The First Lady, he's teamed up with director Susanne Bier. She is best known for directing hit dramas like The Night Manager and The Undoing.

The First Lady Episode Guide

The First Lady will feature 10 episodes in its first season, with future seasons predicted to focus on other first ladies throughout America's political history. Here are all the episode details we have so far:

Episode 1: "That White House"

Release date: April 17, 2022

Eleanor shows her commitment to her husband's uncertain political future. Betty unexpectedly becomes Second Lady when Gerry is nominated for Vice President. Meanwhile, Michelle Obama struggles with the impact of her husband becoming the first African-American President of the United States.

Episode 2: "Voices Carry"

Release date: April 24, 2022

Eleanor encourages her husband, Franklin D. Roosevelt, to take more action against the Great Depression facing the country. After President Nixon resigns, Betty finds herself as the First Lady, just days before a state dinner. Michelle finds herself in opposition to the White House transition team after Barack's inauguration ceremony.

Episode 3: "Please Allow Me"

Release date: May 1, 2022

Eleanor holds the first all-female press conference in the White House, showing her authority. She also develops a friendship with journalist Lorena Hickock. Betty makes a public announcement about her breast cancer, and Michelle works to prompt the introduction of new legislation.

Episode 4: "Cracked Pot"

Release date: May 8, 2022

Episode 5: "See-Saw"

Release date: May 15, 2022

Episode 6: "Shout Out"

Release date: May 22, 2022

Episode 7: "Nadir"

Release date: May 29, 2022

Episode 8

Release date: June 5, 2022

Episode 9

Release date: June 12, 2022

Episode 10

Release date: June 19, 2022

More Shows Like The First Lady That You Can Watch Next

The Crown (Netflix): The Crown is a historical drama that focuses on the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. In the first season, the series explores a young Elizabeth (Claire Foy), including her marriage to the Duke of Edinburgh (Matt Smith) and becoming Queen at such a young age. The second season focuses on her early years of managing life as a mother and Queen. In contrast, the third season sees a more experienced Queen (played by Olivia Colman) tackle various issues that occurred between 1964 and 1977. The latest season focuses on the marriage between Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor) and Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin). In addition, it introduces Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson). It's reported to be one of the most expensive television series made.

Mrs. America (Hulu): Mrs. America is a historical drama series created and co-written by Davhi Walle. The series follows the story of the unsuccessful political movement in the 1970s to pass the Equal Rights Amendment, including the backlash led by conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly. Featuring a large ensemble cast of highly talented actors, the show received widespread critical acclaim when it first aired and many nominations for Primetime Emmy Awards. Starring Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne, Uzo Aduba, Elizabeth Banks, Margo Martindale, John Slattery, Tracey Ullman, and Sarah Paulson, the American Film Institute named it as one of the top 10 TV shows of 2020.

Madam Secretary (Netflix): Madam Secretary is a US political drama starring Téa Leoni as a former CIA analyst who becomes the Secretary of State. Created by Barbara Hall, who was also a co-producer of the hit political drama Homeland, it features 120 episodes. In addition to following her political decisions and how she negotiates worldwide issues, the series also provides a glimpse into the characters' personal life. This offers an interesting insight into some common challenges faced by many women worldwide, such as how she navigates her role as a working mother.

Gaslit (Starz): This isn't a show you can watch just yet but it is something you can look forward to. Gaslit is due to premiere on Starz on April 24 and is a political thriller based on the podcast Slow Burn by Leon Neyfakh. The season follows the Watergate scandal, focusing on some untold stories, including the whistleblowers responsible for bringing the scandal to light. Starring Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, Dan Stevens, and Betty Gilpin, the story centers on Martha Mitchell, an Arkansas socialite and the wife of Richard Nixon's Attorney General. Despite her husband's loyalty, she is the first person to publicly signal the alarm about Nixon's involvement in Watergate.

