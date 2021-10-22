Written and directed by the incomparable Wes Anderson (The Grand Budapest Hotel), The French Dispatch is an anthology film that serves as a love letter to journalists set in the 20th century. The film has wowed critics at various film festivals over the summer and will finally be released in theaters for the general public to see.

Anderson is known for his unique flair, bringing a sense of style and fun to his films, and The French Dispatch is no different. Various writers narrate the movie as they take us through their stories, taking advantage of the anthology format by giving us multiple short films wrapped up into one movie.

These stories make up a newspaper called The French Dispatch, and each gives the viewer a different perspective on the world we’re watching in an irresistibly charming way. Here, we will be giving you more information on when and where you can watch the latest Wes Anderson film, if it's streaming or in theaters only, and everything else you need to know.

Who’s in The French Dispatch?

A movie of this magnitude will need talented actors to help bring it to life. The highly anticipated film also boasts one of the largest casts of the year, starring: Benicio del Toro, Tony Revolori, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Alex Lawther, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Liev Schreiber, Elisabeth Moss, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Lois Smith, Saoirse Ronan, Christoph Waltz, Cécile de France, Guillaume Gallienne, Jason Schwartzman, Rupert Friend, Henry Winkler, Bob Balaban, Hippolyte Girardot, and Anjelica Huston.

The French Dispatch will hit theaters in limited release on October 22nd, 2021 before going wide a week later on October 29th, 2021. Initially, the film was slated for July 24th, 2020, but due to the pandemic, it was postponed indefinitely, eventually landing on its current release date. The film premiered at Cannes earlier this year, after missing its 2020 debut.

Is The French Dispatch Available on streaming or VOD?

No, the film will be exclusively available in theaters until it’s released on digital and Blu-Ray. We don’t have any official information on the film’s streaming or video-on-demand release date, but we can assume it will be at least 45 days.

Most movies have had shorter theatrical windows since the start of the pandemic. Again, with no official word on the release date, the film can still be released four months after its theatrical date, which is in line with films prior to the pandemic.

Searchlight, a Disney-owned company, has been largely sticking to exclusively theatrical debuts this year, but those films have also mostly ended up available on PVOD in just a few weeks. Keep an eye out, because we'll update this space when we know more!

Wes Anderson Movies Streaming Right Now

Wes Anderson is one of the most unique storytellers in Hollywood, and all of his films are such intriguing watches. If you’re planning on watching The French Dispatch and would like to see more of Wes Anderson’s work, we have a few recommendations for you. Below we have four films that we’d think you’d enjoy as well as where you can watch them.

The Fantastic Mr. Fox

Streaming on Disney+

Released in 2009, The Fantastic Mr. Fox is a stop motion animated comedy based on a children’s book of the same name. Mr. Fox (George Clooney) is a clever and quick creature, and we follow him and his friends as they try to outsmart three farmers who want the animals to leave their property. The film is unbelievably charming and witty, giving us one of the more unique animated films of the last 15 years. The stop motion creates a sense of nostalgia as it's an art form first used in the 1800s. The art style, story, and great characters work in unison, creating an underrated animated classic for all ages.

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Available to rent on all digital platforms.

This Academy-Award-winning film takes us on a murder mystery where M. Gustave (Ralph Fiennes) is suspected of the murder of his mistress. What makes The Grand Budapest Hotel such a fantastic movie is how lively it is. Anderson’s artistic vision is on full display, but it doesn’t distract from the story at all. The film is unbelievably funny, and yet the severe nature of its subject matter is never understated. It is a gorgeous film with an outstanding cast and magnificent set design, giving us one of the most entertaining films in recent memory.

Isle of Dogs

Streaming on Disney+

Wes Anderson takes another step into stop motion with Isle of Dogs. In this movie, dogs are exiled to a dump called Trash Island. A 12-year old boy named Atari (Koyu Rankin) travels to the island searching for his dog, Spots. As Atari odyssey leads him from Japan to Trash Island, he meets other dogs who help him along the way. We meet a bunch of loveable canines, each with distinct traits of their human voice actors. The film is a stop motion picture with most of the cast being animals, but it still has a ton of personality and heart at its center.

Moonrise Kingdom

Streaming on HBO Max

Moonrise Kingdom is a romantic comedy set in the Summer of 1965. Suzy (Kara Hayward) and Sam (Jared Gilman) are two kids who fall in love and decide to run away together. As war approaches their home, it's up to a group of adults, Captain Sharp (Bruce Willis), Scout Master Ward (Edward Norton), and Mr. Bishop (Bill Murray), to find the kids before it’s too late.

This film embodies everything you’d ever want to see from a Wes Anderson film. It has the humor you’d expected, but it undercuts it with real emotion and drama that makes you an emotional wreck. The film crafts a beautiful and heartwarming coming-of-age tale and it’s truly a work of art.

