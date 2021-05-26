The One With Everything You Need to Know About the Reunion

At long last, the Friends reunion special has arrived. This particular reunion has been years in the making, and was originally supposed to serve as one of the main draws when HBO Max first launched in 2020. Alas, the pandemic scuttled plans to film the reunion special, which didn’t go before cameras until March 2021. But now it is finally upon us, as we’re able to witness Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc reunite on the comedy series’ original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot to reminisce about the iconic show and its impact – with some special guests to boot.

But you may have some questions. How do you watch the Friends reunion special, how long will it be streaming, what does it entail, and how do you watch it internationally? What even is the Friends reunion special? We answer these questions and more so you can be sure not to miss this highly anticipated television event, celebrating on one of the best shows ever made.

Watch the Friends Reunion Special Trailer

First, as a primer, check out the official Friends: The Reunion trailer.

What Time Is the Friends Reunion Special Released on HBO Max?

Friends: The Reunion will be made available to stream on HBO Max at 12:00pm PT / 3:00am ET on Thursday, May 27th.

How Long Is the Friends Reunion Special?

The Friends reunion special is not some half-hour cash-grab. It runs a hefty 1 hour and 44 minutes long, so prepare yourself – emotionally and physically.

What Is the Friends Reunion Special?

I mean, it's a fair question. Spoilers have been kept under lock and key for what, exactly, goes on during the Friends reunion special, but the trailer offered some key insight. For one, the cast members reunited on the same soundstage where they shot Friends, on some iconic sets, and reminisced about the show. They also participate in a trivia game about the show, to see which cast members remember the series best.

We also see that the cast members take part in a table read of the Season 4 episode “The One With the Jellyfish,” and there’s an audience component in which the cast members participate in a Q&A moderated by James Corden.

Friends: The Reunion was directed by Ben Winston, who also executive produced alongside Friends showrunners Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane.

Who Are the Friends Reunion Special Guests?

HBO Max has announced a few surprise guests for Friends: The Reunion, some of whom are glimpsed in the trailer. They include former cast members or guests stars like Reese Witherspoon, Tom Selleck, Christina Pickles, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Thomas Lennon, Larry Hankin, Cindy Crawford, and Elliott Gould alongside fans of the show like Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, BTS, Cara Delevingne, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling, and Malala Yousafzai.

How Do You Watch the Friends Reunion Special Internationally?

Since HBO Max is not yet available worldwide, you may be wondering if anyone outside the U.S. can watch it. The answer is yes! Per Variety, here is where you can watch the Friends special internationally:

Canada: Crave

UK and Ireland: Sky and the streaming service Now. It will air on demand from 8am and on Sky One at 8pm on Thursday, May 27th.

Sweden: HBO Nordic

Denmark: HBO Nordic

Finland: HBO Nordic

Spain: HBO España

Central Europe: HBO Portugal and HBO Go

South East Asia: HBO Go

Taiwan: HBO Go

Hong Kong: HBO Go

Australia: Binge

For Latin America, unfortunately fans will have to wait until HBO Max beings its rollout in those territories on June 29th.

Will Friends: The Reunion Leave HBO Max?

Unlike the big Warner Bros. movies that are being released on HBO Max day-and-date with their theatrical debut dates, Friends: The Reunion is an HBO Max original and will remain on the streaming service in perpetuity. In other words, you can watch and rewatch it as many times as you want, for as long as you want.

Where Can I Stream Friends?

And in case you’ve been living under a rock for the past year, HBO Max is also the exclusive streaming home to all 10 seasons of Friends. So if the reunion special has you hankering for a rewatch, you don’t even have to switch to a different streaming service.

