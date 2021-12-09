The 2021 Game Awards are happening today, December 9, and this year’s event promises to bring some big announcements. Besides revealing which games, performers, and e-Sport celebrities will take home this year’s Game Awards, the most significant gaming award of the year, the event will also be packed with the usual trailers, first-look at anticipated titles, and even the reveal of unexpected games — all in a one-night-only event.
While most of the Game Awards announcements are being kept under wraps, its vast cast of presenters and performances gives us a hint at what to look for. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are expected to reveal more about The Matrix Awakens, a new experience set inside The Matrix. Jim Carrey and Ben Schwartz will also present the trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and a new game of the Sonic franchise. The organizer of The Game Awards, Geoff Keighley, also teased a world premiere for a game that’s been on the oven for 2.5 years. Since former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime is a presenter this year, fans speculate it might be the release date for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.
Whatever this year's Game Awards have in store, it surely will keep gaming fans glued to their monitor screens since Keighley said we can expect 40-50 games in total to show up at the event, including six to ten games players don’t even know to exist yet. The list of presenters also includes Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu, Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Laura Bailey, Far Cry 6’s Giancarlo Esposito, The Last of Us’ Ashley Johnson, The Mandalorian’s Ming-Na Wen, Death Stranding’s Guillermo Del Toro, YouTube creator Jecksepticeye, and Epic Games’ Donald Mustard. There’ll also be live musical performances from Sting, Imagine Dragons, and The Game Awards Orchestra.
So, if you don’t want to miss gaming’s most important evening, we can tell you exactly how to watch the 2021 Game Awards.
What Time Do the Game Awards Start?
The Game Awards 2021 will begin at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Thursday, December 9.
Are the Game Awards on TV?
No. The event will be streamed online, but no TV network will exhibit it.
Are the Game Awards Streaming Online?
You can watch The Game Awards 2021 online through multiple official channels. However, YouTube and Twitch are the two main places to watch the entire event live.
What's Nominated for the Game Awards This Year?
As usual, The Game Awards highlight the best games of the year, with prizes such as Game of the Year and Best Game Direction and specific prizes for Best Action Game and Best Fighting. In addition, the Game Awards 2021 keeps the event’s trend to put indie developers in the spotlight, with Best Indie and Best Debut Indie awards to be distributed. The event also awards the best content producers, e-sport players, and even games with a positive mental health message.
Below you can check out a complete list of all the categories for the 2021 Game Awards with all the nominees.
GAME OF THE YEAR
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
BEST GAME DIRECTION
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
BEST NARRATIVE
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
BEST ART DIRECTION
- The Artful Escape
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
BEST SCORE AND MUSIC
- The Artful Escape
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deathloop
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139
BEST AUDIO DESIGN
- Deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
BEST PERFORMANCE
- Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)
- Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo (Far Cry 6)
- Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (Deathloop)
- Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)
- Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (Deathloop)
GAMES FOR IMPACT
- Before Your Eyes
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- No Longer Home
BEST ONGOING
- Apex Legends
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
- Call of Duty: Warzone
BEST INDIE
- 12 Minutes
- Death’s Door
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
BEST MOBILE GAME
- Fantasian
- Genshin Impact
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Marvel Future Revolution
- Pokémon Unite
BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY
- Far Cry 6
- Forza Horizon 5
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
BEST VR/AR
- Hitman 3
- I Expect You to Die 2
- Lone Echo 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Sniper Elite VR
BEST ACTION GAME
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry 2
- Deathloop
- Far Cry 6
- Returnal
BEST ACTION / ADVENTURE
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
BEST ROLE PLAYING
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Scarlet Nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei 5
- Tales of Arise
BEST FIGHTING
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles
- Guilty Gear -Strive-
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
BEST FAMILY
- It Takes Two
- Mario Party Superstars
- New Pokémon Snap
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- WarioWare: Get It Together!
BEST SIM / STRATEGY
- Age of Empires 4
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Humankind
- Inscryption
- icrosoft Flight Simulator
BEST SPORTS / RACING
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Riders Republic
BEST MULTIPLAYER
- Back 4 Blood
- Knockout City
- It Takes Two
- Monster Hunter Rise
- New World
- Valheim
CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR
- DREAM
- fuslie
- Gaules
- Ibai
- Grefg
BEST DEBUT INDIE
- The Artful Escape
- The Forgotten City
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Sable
- Valheim
MOST ANTICIPATED GAME
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- The Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Starfield
BEST ESPORTS GAMES
- Call of Duty
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Valorant
BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE
- Chris "Simp" Lehr
- Heo "ShowMaker" Su
- Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov
- Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev
- Tyson "TenZ" Ngo
BEST ESPORTS TEAM
- Atlanta FaZe (Call of Duty)
- DWG KIA (League of Legends)
- Natus Vincere (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Sentinels (Valorant)
- Team Spirit (DOTA 2)
BEST ESPORTS COACH
- Airat "Silent" Gaziev
- Andrey "Engh" Sholokhov
- Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi
- James "Crowder" Crowder
- Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun
BEST ESPORTS EVENT
- 2021 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- The International 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
- VALORANT Champions Tour: Stage 2 Master
