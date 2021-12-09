The 2021 Game Awards are happening today, December 9, and this year’s event promises to bring some big announcements. Besides revealing which games, performers, and e-Sport celebrities will take home this year’s Game Awards, the most significant gaming award of the year, the event will also be packed with the usual trailers, first-look at anticipated titles, and even the reveal of unexpected games — all in a one-night-only event.

While most of the Game Awards announcements are being kept under wraps, its vast cast of presenters and performances gives us a hint at what to look for. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are expected to reveal more about The Matrix Awakens, a new experience set inside The Matrix. Jim Carrey and Ben Schwartz will also present the trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and a new game of the Sonic franchise. The organizer of The Game Awards, Geoff Keighley, also teased a world premiere for a game that’s been on the oven for 2.5 years. Since former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime is a presenter this year, fans speculate it might be the release date for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

Whatever this year's Game Awards have in store, it surely will keep gaming fans glued to their monitor screens since Keighley said we can expect 40-50 games in total to show up at the event, including six to ten games players don’t even know to exist yet. The list of presenters also includes Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu, Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Laura Bailey, Far Cry 6’s Giancarlo Esposito, The Last of Us’ Ashley Johnson, The Mandalorian’s Ming-Na Wen, Death Stranding’s Guillermo Del Toro, YouTube creator Jecksepticeye, and Epic Games’ Donald Mustard. There’ll also be live musical performances from Sting, Imagine Dragons, and The Game Awards Orchestra.

So, if you don’t want to miss gaming’s most important evening, we can tell you exactly how to watch the 2021 Game Awards.

What Time Do the Game Awards Start?

The Game Awards 2021 will begin at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Thursday, December 9.

Are the Game Awards on TV?

No. The event will be streamed online, but no TV network will exhibit it.

Are the Game Awards Streaming Online?

You can watch The Game Awards 2021 online through multiple official channels. However, YouTube and Twitch are the two main places to watch the entire event live.

What's Nominated for the Game Awards This Year?

As usual, The Game Awards highlight the best games of the year, with prizes such as Game of the Year and Best Game Direction and specific prizes for Best Action Game and Best Fighting. In addition, the Game Awards 2021 keeps the event’s trend to put indie developers in the spotlight, with Best Indie and Best Debut Indie awards to be distributed. The event also awards the best content producers, e-sport players, and even games with a positive mental health message.

Below you can check out a complete list of all the categories for the 2021 Game Awards with all the nominees.

GAME OF THE YEAR

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

BEST GAME DIRECTION

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

BEST NARRATIVE

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

BEST ART DIRECTION

The Artful Escape

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

BEST SCORE AND MUSIC

The Artful Escape

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139

BEST AUDIO DESIGN

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

BEST PERFORMANCE

Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)

Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo (Far Cry 6)

Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (Deathloop)

Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)

Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (Deathloop)

GAMES FOR IMPACT

Before Your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Life is Strange: True Colors

No Longer Home

BEST ONGOING

Apex Legends

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Call of Duty: Warzone

BEST INDIE

12 Minutes

Death’s Door

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Inscryption

Loop Hero

BEST MOBILE GAME

Fantasian

Genshin Impact

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Marvel Future Revolution

Pokémon Unite

BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY

Far Cry 6

Forza Horizon 5

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

BEST VR/AR

Hitman 3

I Expect You to Die 2

Lone Echo 2

Resident Evil 4

Sniper Elite VR

BEST ACTION GAME

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry 2

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

Returnal

BEST ACTION / ADVENTURE

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

BEST ROLE PLAYING

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster Hunter Rise

Scarlet Nexus

Shin Megami Tensei 5

Tales of Arise

BEST FIGHTING

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

Guilty Gear -Strive-

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

BEST FAMILY

It Takes Two

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokémon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

WarioWare: Get It Together!

BEST SIM / STRATEGY

Age of Empires 4

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

icrosoft Flight Simulator

BEST SPORTS / RACING

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Riders Republic

BEST MULTIPLAYER

Back 4 Blood

Knockout City

It Takes Two

Monster Hunter Rise

New World

Valheim

CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

DREAM

fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

Grefg

BEST DEBUT INDIE

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Sable

Valheim

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

The Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Starfield

BEST ESPORTS GAMES

Call of Duty

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

League of Legends

Valorant

BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE

Chris "Simp" Lehr

Heo "ShowMaker" Su

Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov

Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

BEST ESPORTS TEAM

Atlanta FaZe (Call of Duty)

DWG KIA (League of Legends)

Natus Vincere (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Sentinels (Valorant)

Team Spirit (DOTA 2)

BEST ESPORTS COACH

Airat "Silent" Gaziev

Andrey "Engh" Sholokhov

Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi

James "Crowder" Crowder

Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun

BEST ESPORTS EVENT

2021 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Stockholm 2021

The International 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

VALORANT Champions Tour: Stage 2 Master

