After 18 long years, the beloved Garcia family will finally be back on your television screens. The hit Nickelodeon sitcom The Brothers Garcia has been adapted into a revival entitled The Garcias.

Siblings Larry, George, Carlos, and Lorena are all grown up now and each have families of their own that they are raising. However, the entire familia will all be under one roof again, as the whole clan will be vacationing with their parents at a luxurious beach house all summer long in Mexico. For four seasons, from 2000 to 2004, the groundbreaking and heartwarming show captured the hearts of international audiences everywhere. You may remember the 2003 made-for-TV movie The Brothers Garcia: Mysteries of the Maya as well. Most notably, The Brothers Garcia was hailed as the first English-language sitcom to have a full Latino cast and creative team. Original co-creator and producer Jeff Valdez is behind the helm of The Garcias, this time under the banner of Valdez’s company, New Cadence Productions.

In the original show, Larry was just eleven years old, and his older self shared the details of the shenanigans and misadventures of his proud Latino-American family, and what it was like to grow up in San Antonio, Texas. Raised by a history professor and a hardworking hairdresser running her own salon business out of their home, there was never a quiet moment in the Garcia household. Larry struggled to find his identity amongst his athletic, intelligent brothers and his attention-seeking twin sister. While some things promise to remain true to the original series, HBO intends to introduce a few new spins to the sitcom. While The Brothers Garcia was narrated strictly from an adult’s perspective (John Leguizamo), it appears that a young, insightful daughter will be narrating The Garcias instead. Joining the original cast is Oliver Alexander, Nitzia Chama, Paul Rodriguez, Jr., Maeve Garay, Elsha Kim, Ayva Severy, and Trinity Jo-Li Bliss. Between the reunion of the cast and the tender and hilarious moments, this revival looks will make your eyes water as if you’ve just eaten spicy grasshoppers. So how can you watch The Garcias, you ask? Read on for all the details.

Where Is The Garcias Streaming Online?

The Garcias is now available exclusively on HBO Max as of Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Can You Watch The Garcias Without HBO Max?

If you don't have a subscription to HBO Max, you can add it to Hulu as an add-on but obviously that only works if you already have a Hulu subscription. In case you'd like to subscribe to HBO Max, their plans start at $9.99 per month for the most basic plan.

How Many Episodes Does The Garcias Have?

The Garcias has ten episodes in its first season. Here are all the episode titles:

Episode 1: "Helicopter Dads"

Episode 2: "The Compromise"

Episode 3: "Sonia's Secret"

Episode 4: "Guess Who's Coming To Breakfast, Lunch And Dinner"

Episode 5: "Just Trying To Help"

Episode 6: "Hurricane Schmurricane"

Episode 7: "Two Peas In A Chultun"

Episode 8: "Truth Hurts"

Episode 9: "Back To The Roots"

Episode 10: "Renewal"

Watch the Trailer For The Garcias

The official trailer, dropped back in November 2021, shows the extended Garcia family coming together for a short-term vacation, 15 years later after the series finale, in the beautiful Riviera Maya. Suddenly, on their last night before departure and returning home, the matriarch Sonia Garcia (Ada Marris) announces her plans for retirement and declares that the vacation is being extended for another two months.

"We can enjoy some sunsets. You can finish your book,” Sonia encourages her husband Ray (Carlos Lacamara) as they relax with the family in a glamorous living room. "And besides, maybe it’s time I actually retired. It’s going to be a terrific two months."

While this bombshell surprise brings delight to the four grandkids, Sonia’s children Larry (Alvin Alvarez), George (Bobby Gonzalez), Carlos (Jeffery Licon), and Lorena (Vaneza Pitynski), appear to be hesitant and overwhelmed by the gesture.

What to Expect From The Garcias

The spin-off looks like it will handle more serious subjects than its Nickelodeon days but will remain family-friendly. The trailer tackles generational gaps, blending together different cultures and heritage, and conflicting views on environmentalism. It looks like the narrative could shift between the present and the past tense as well, and it will be compelling to see how the Garcia family has evolved since 2004.

What promises to stay the same is plenty of adventures and tender moments, as the different family members find ways to acclimate themselves in the resort town. Brother George is shown chowing down on some “Mexican popcorn,” some extra-spicy chapulines, or AKA toasted grasshoppers. Sister Lorena is reinvigorated by being inside a hair salon again. The kids are starting off some rockets on the beach and are getting busy in the kitchen. Even some good old-fashioned sibling rivalry and new passions may come up.

“While no one is even quite certain where the path they’re on will lead, with the support and love of those around you, it’s always about the journey,” one of the grandchildren says during the trailer.

More Shows Like The Garcias That You Can Watch Now

For fans who just can’t get enough of the Garcia family, check out The Garcias: Behind the Scenes. The short documentary shows the long-awaited reunions between cast members, how the show has impacted Latin representation in Hollywood, and what it was like to film on-site in Mexico. And if you're looking for more like The Garcias, here are three shows you should check out:

Gentefied: This Netflix original comedy-drama only ran for two seasons but it's a really fun watch. Gentefied follows three Mexican-American cousins who struggle to run their family taco shop while protecting their neighborhood and culture from gentrification. You can watch the entirety of the show on Netflix.

On My Block: Another Netflix original that was canceled too soon, On My Block is a teen dramedy following four kids in a rough inner-city Los Angeles neighborhood. The show explores their friendship and the strains placed on them when they begin high school. The series ran for four seasons, all of which you can find on Netflix.

One Day at A Time: This sitcom is a reboot of the original 1975 show so that gives it one thing in common with The Garcias. Additionally, One Day at A Time is also the story of a Latinx family who hold on to each other through thick and thin. The reboot stars Justina Machado as Penelope Alvarez, a United States Army Nurse Corps veteran who raises her kids as a single mom with the help of her mother, while dealing with the trauma of her past and trying to better her family's prospects. The show is funny and heartwarming and it also deals with serious issues like mental illness, immigration, discrimination, gender identity, and racism. The series ran for four seasons in total, three on Netflix and one on Pop.

