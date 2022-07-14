When it’s Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans pitted against each other in a kill or be killed situation, you know that there’s no way you can miss that movie. Netflix’s latest action thriller, The Gray Man, featuring these two stars, is billed as the most expensive movie the streaming service ever made, and it’ll join the new lineup of new films like Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Day Shift, and more coming this 2022 on the network.

The plot follows Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), call sign Sierra Six, who is on the run after he discovers incriminating secrets about the agency. Soon, he becomes the target of his former colleague and a host of international assassins who would do anything to get their hands on the secret or stop him from going public with it.

The Gray Man comes from the Russo Brothers, namely Anthony and Joe Russo, and is based on the eponymous novel by Mark Greaney, published in 2009. This star-studded action thriller also features Ana de Armas, Rege Jean-Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, and Dhanush among others.

Check out how you can watch The Gray Man, and when and where you can watch it.

Is The Gray Man in Movie Theaters?

Yes, The Gray Man is getting a limited theater release, premiering on Friday, July 15, 2022. After that, it will be available for streaming on and from July 22, 2022.

It’s recommended that you still follow health and safety guidelines regarding Covid-19 when going to the theaters to watch the movie.

Is The Gray Man Streaming Online?

The Gray Man is also getting an online release. After its limited theatrical release on July 15, 2022, the movie will be available on Netflix.

To stream The Gray Man on Netflix, you can access it on your browser or you can download the streaming app on your Android or iOS devices.

Can You Watch The Gray Man Without Netflix?

The answer is both yes and no. If you want to watch The Gray Man right away, then you can head to a theater near you and watch it before its streaming release. But if you miss watching it in the theaters or don’t feel safe yet to be in a theater, and would rather enjoy the thrill of the thriller sitting at your home, then you can wait for a week and stream it on Netflix. So, in a way, yes, you can watch The Gray Man without Netflix, and no, you cannot watch it anywhere else other than Netflix.

All Netflix original and other popular content are easily available for a subscription. You can subscribe to Netflix for unlimited access to movies, shows, sports, and interactive content. Plans are available for $9.99, $15.49, and $19.99, depending on the number of screens you want to use at the same time. Prices are also variable for HD and non-HD content.

When Will The Gray Man Arrive on Digital or VOD?

There’s no news/announcement so far about the VOD availability of The Gray Man. If there is a physical media release, then it’ll only be available after a few months of the movie’s premiere.

Watch The Gray Man Trailer

The official trailer of The Gray Man, released in May 2022, shows that this will be an ultimate action movie, as classic as it can get, with guns, bombs, car chases (and crashes), ruthless assassins – the whole shebang. The high points of the trailer, though, are the scenes where Evans’s Lloyd and Gosling’s Sierra Six combat each other. Ana de Armas’s Dani is also quite a badass herself, wielding stun guns and racing cars to an explosion. If the movie is as fiery as the trailer promises, then this is going to be one thrilling movie that wouldn’t let you leave your seat.

Watch the trailer here.

What is The Gray Man About?

Here’s the official synopsis of The Gray Man from Netflix -

“When a shadowy CIA agent uncovers damning agency secrets, he’s hunted across the globe by a sociopathic rogue operative who’s put a bounty on his head.”

Sierra is a black ops agent who finds incriminating information about the CIA, and he must be shut down by every one of those who can’t let that secret out. Lloyd Hansen is one of them. Lloyd is Sierra’s former colleague, and it seems that there’s been some bad blood between them. Now, who’s going to get who is the question.

Other Ryan Gosling Thrillers You Can Watch Right Now

Ryan Gosling might have earned a name as a romantic hero, but he has explored a few roles on the darker side and they are equally good. Check out these other thriller movies featuring the Notebook star –

Murder by Numbers: This 2001 psychological crime thriller features Gosling as Richard Haywood as a sociopathic high-school student who wants to plan the “perfect murder” with his best friend. After a series of crimes hit the town, Haywood and his partner become the prime suspects of a tenacious homicide detective, Cassie Mayweather, played by Sandra Bullock. The movie also stars Michael Pitt, Agnes Bruckner, and Ben Chaplin, among others.

Gangster Squad: This period action thriller is a fictionalized account of real-life LAPD detectives and officers who brought down infamous gangster Mickey Cohen and his gang in 1949. It is based on the eponymous non-fiction book by aul Lieberman. In this movie, Gosling stars as Sergeant Jerry Wooters, a WWII veteran, and an LAPD cop. Directed by Reuben Fleischer, the movie also boasts an ensemble cast with Sean Penn, Josh Brolin, Nick Nolte, Anthony Mackie, Emma Stone, and more.

Blade Runner 2049: This popular neo-noir sci-fi thriller is a sequel to the 1982 iconic sci-fi film Blade Runner. It takes off 30 years from the events of the first movie and features Gosling as an LAPD officer, K – a bioengineered humanoid who hunts and kills rogue replicants. He uncovers a secret that could put the whole society at risk. So, he goes on a search for a former “blade runner” who has been missing for decades, but who could help him. The movie also features Harrison Ford, Robin Wright, Sylvia Hoeks, Mackenzie Davis, and Ana de Armas, among others.