Prepare yourself for a creepy magical adventure into the legends of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table. Written, edited, produced, and directed by David Lowery, The Green Knight is a brand-new epic fantasy film from A24, the acclaimed independent entertainment company.

The Green Knight boasts a star-studded ensemble cast including Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire) as Sir Gawain, Alicia Vikander (The Danish Girl) as Lady, Joel Edgerton (The Great Gatsby) as Lord, Sarita Choudhury (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2) as Gawain's Mother, Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible- Rogue Nation) as King Arthur, Kate Dickie (Game of Thrones) as Queen Guinevere, Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk) as a scavenger, and Ralph Ineson (Gunpowder Milkshake) as the titular Green Knight. Interestingly enough, Joel Edgerton previously played Gawain in the 2004 movie King Arthur.

The movie is based on the poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, one of the classic Arthurian legends. The Green Knight follows the story of King Arthur's brave and headstrong nephew Sir Gawain (Patel). Risking his own head, Sir Gawain goes on a quest to confront the tree-like creature known as the Green Knight.

The first reactions to the movie are already in and they are overwhelmingly positive. So ahead of its release, we’re here to answer every question you have about where to watch the film, whether it’ll be available online, and when it will arrive in theaters.

Is The Green Knight Streaming Online?

No, The Green Knight will not be having a streaming release right now. While most studios have chosen to release movies online and in theaters at the same time because of the COVID-19 situation, A24 is not joining the dual rollout bandwagon.

A24 has stayed firm on a theatrical release for The Green Knight. There has been some criticism of the dual rollout model because of how it affects the theatre business. In any case, this is one movie you’re going to have to head to theaters to watch, at least for now.

When Will The Green Knight Arrive on Digital or VOD?

Although it won’t release on streaming immediately, there’s still some hope that The Green Knight will get a home release eventually. It could take a few months before the film gets released on Digital and Video-On-Demand though so heading to the theaters is still the best option if you want to catch the movie when it premieres.

As it stands, The Green Knight will only be in theaters for the time being. And it’s unlikely that this will change before the Fall of 2021, at the earliest.

Is The Green Knight in Movie Theaters?

The Green Knight is currently scheduled to be released in the United States on July 30, 2021. This comes after a series of delays in its release schedule.

The movie was originally scheduled to have its world premiere at the South by Southwest festival on March 16, 2020. According to the original plan, this would have been followed by a theatrical release on May 29, 2020. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench into the works and the festival was canceled, with the film being pulled from the schedule.

It has been a long wait for the movie’s premiere but it does look like The Green Knight is going to be worth the time it’s taken to bring it to the big screen. With the number of coronavirus cases dropping across the country and the vaccine rollout being expanded, movie lovers can finally head back to their local theaters. But that said, do check your state's most recent safety guidelines before you book your tickets for the show and take every necessary precaution.

Fans in the UK are going to have to wait a little longer to watch The Green Knight. The film was supposed to hit theaters in the country on August 6 but Variety reports that the movie has been pulled from the release schedule at the last minute by its UK distributors, Entertainment Film Distributors. The sudden change of plans is due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the country and it's currently unclear when the movie might have its UK premiere.

What Other A24 Movies Can You Watch Online?

A24 has earned 25 Academy Award nominations and a huge number of awards. The independent studio is known for its offbeat content and quite a few of their best shows and movies are available for streaming in the US. Read on for some of the best A24 movies you can stream online ahead of watching The Green Knight.

Moonlight: The first LGBTQ+ film and the first film with an all-black cast to receive the Academy Award for Best Picture, Moonlight is a coming-of-age drama looking at the life of a young black man growing up in Miami. It stars Trevante Rhodes, André Holland, Janelle Monáe, Ashton Sanders, Jharrel Jerome, Naomie Harris, and Mahershala Ali and explores important themes of identity and sexuality.

Watch it on Showtime

Lady Bird: Directed by Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird is a coming-of-age comedy-drama about a high school senior navigating her many difficult relationships. The movie won multiple awards and nominations, with a cast including Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Tracy Letts, Lucas Hedges, Timothée Chalamet, Beanie Feldstein, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Lois Smith.

Watch it on Netflix

Ex Machina: This sci-fi psychological thriller directed by Alex Garland looks at the complexities of artificial intelligence and the dangers it might pose. The movie features the talents of Alicia Vikander, Domhnall Gleeson, Sonoya Mizuno, and Oscar Isaac.

Watch it on Showtime

Uncut Gems: Starring Adam Sandler as a gambling addict and jeweler who takes risky bets with a rare jewel in order to pay off his massive gambling debts. Besides Sandler, the movie also stars Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel, and Eric Bogosian.

Watch it on Netflix

The Disaster Artist: The infamous, cult classic The Room is widely considered to be one of the worst movies ever made. The Disaster Artist is the story of how it was made. Directed by James Franco, the movie is a biographical comedy-drama about the friendship of actors Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero. The film stars James Franco, Dave Franco, Alison Brie, Ari Graynor, Josh Hutcherson, Jacki Weaver, and Seth Rogen and has earned multiple awards and nominations.

Watch it on Netflix

