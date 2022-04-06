Find out how you can watch the latest season of this mystery drama.

Moving to a new town after the death of a loved one is almost always an indication of a supernatural mystery about to come into play and The Hardy Boys offers all of that spooky small-town drama and more. The show is based on The Hardy Boys book series created by Edward Stratemeyer. It was first announced in September 2019 and released on Hulu in 2020. The series was developed by Jason Stone and Steve Cochrane and produced by Nelvana and Lambur Productions.

The Hardy Boys follows two brothers, 16-year-old Frank (Rohan Campbell) and 12-year-old Joe (Alexander Elliot), and their father, Fenton (James Tupper), who arrive in Bridgeport and set out to uncover the truth surrounding a tragedy. In their quest, they end up discovering something much more sinister. The boys team up with their friends and father to uncover the mysteries of Bridgeport.

With an epic final battle and some loose ends in the Season 1 finale of The Hardy Boys, fans are eager to see where the story goes in Season 2 and how they can watch it. If you’re one of those eager fans, here’s a guide containing everything you need to know about how to watch The Hardy Boys Season 2.

The Hardy Boys Season 2 is set to premiere on April 6, 2022.

Where Is The Hardy Boys Season 2 Streaming Online?

The Hardy Boys Season 2 is available for streaming exclusively on Hulu as of April 6, 2022. Don’t have Hulu? You can subscribe to their ad-supported plan at $6.99 per month or their no-ads subscription plan for $12.99 per month.

After its Season 1 release on Hulu on December 4, 2020, The Hardy Boys also began airing weekly on YTV Canada from March 5, 2021. The Hardy Boys Season 2 premiered on YTV on April 4, 2022, with new episodes released every Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Where Can You Watch The Hardy Boys Season 1?

You can stream all 13 episodes of The Hardy Boys Season 1 on Hulu.

How Many Episodes Does The Hardy Boys Season 2 Have?

The Hardy Boys Season 2 contains 10 episodes. Each episode has a runtime of about 44 - 48 minutes.

What Is The Hardy Boys Season 2 About?

Here's the official synopsis for The Hardy Boys Season 2 as it reads on Hulu:

“The second season picks up six months after the events of Season 1, building on the mystery and drama of the inaugural season and welcoming new friends and suspects. In Season 2, when a Bridgeport classmate mysteriously disappears, Frank and Joe Hardy drop their new normal routine to get back to detective work. But when they discover the mystical relic they destroyed last year is still in play, it becomes clear their simple missing person case is actually part of something far more sinister. The Hardy boys and their friends must quickly learn who they can and can’t trust as they race against time to unravel the truth, and ultimately realize that no one is safe from their past.”

Who Is in the Cast and Crew of The Hardy Boys Season 2?

Rohan Campbell and Alexander Elliot return to star as the titular Hardy Boys. You might recognize Rohan from the 2016 sports film, A Miracle on Christmas Lake and Alexander from the 2021 short film, Being Brave. Other stars include; Keana Lyn from The Yard (2011) and Christian Perri from PJ Masks (2018).

The Hardy Boys was directed by Jason Stone, Melanie Orr, Jeff Renfroe, and Casey Walker. The show is produced by Nelvana and Lambur Productions. Nelvana has previously made live-action shows such as Life with Boys (2011).

Watch the Official Trailer for The Hardy Boys Season 2

Hulu released the teaser for The Hardy Boys Season 2 on March 10, 2022. They further released the official trailer on March 23, 2022. The trailer follows Frank and Joe Hardy as they try to return to normalcy in Bridgeport six months after the events of Season 1. They’re making funny videos, going for bonfire nights, and cycling around town and Frank even admits that “things are finally starting to feel normal again.”

But, that all comes to an end when their friend Dennis disappears in the woods and the boys find themselves back investigating supernatural events. With Frank having strange dreams about Dennis, the kids having a hard time figuring out who to trust, and the Eye seemingly still tormenting them indirectly, The Hardy Boys Season 2 trailer proves the show is returning with more mysteries, twists, and turns.

More Shows like The Hardy Boys You Can Watch Right Now

There are lots of spooky mystery shows you can watch while waiting for the latest season of The Hardy Boys.

Stranger Things (2016 - Present): You can’t talk about kids in a small town, trying to solve a mystery surrounding their town without talking about The Duffer Brother’s Stranger Things. The 2016 mystery tells the story of Mike (Finn Wolfhard), and his best friends, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) whose world is thrown into a mystery when their fourth best friend, Will (Noah Schnapp) disappears. Stranger Things also stars Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Natalia Dyer, Sadie Sink, and Joe Keery. You can stream Stranger Things on Netflix.

Locke and Key (2020 - Present): Just like The Hardy Boys, the events in Locke and Key starts off after the death of a parent. In this 2020 fantasy drama, we follow the three Locke siblings, Kinsey (Emilia Jones), Tyler (Connor Jessup), and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott), and their mother, Nina (Darby Stanchfield) who move into Keyhouse, their ancestral home, after the murder of their father. Soon, they discover the house is full of magical keys that could be connected to their father’s death.

Locke and Key is based on the comic-book series of the same name created by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez. It was developed for TV by Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and Aron Eli Coleite. Locke and Key is available for streaming on Netflix.

Riverdale (2017 - Present): Riverdale is a teen mystery drama based on the characters of Archie Comics. The show follows Archie (K. J. Apa) and his friends, Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Veronica (Camila Mendes), and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) as they navigate murders, mysteries, romance, family, and school in their small town, Riverdale. The show was recently renewed for a seventh season.

