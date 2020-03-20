How to Watch ‘The Invisible Man’, ‘Onward’, ‘The Hunt’, and ‘Emma.’ On Demand

With nearly all the movie theaters in the country shut down for business, Hollywood is finding new ways to keep the masses entertained. While theater owners were previously steadfast about maintaining a three-month window between the time a film hit theaters and the time it was allowed to be made available to watch in your home, that window has now shattered on account of the coronavirus. And the first studio to break it, Universal Pictures, has a trio of new releases now available to rent on demand, with Disney also throwing in a surprise early release at the last minute.

Indeed, the extremely smart horror film The Invisible Man, the political satire The Hunt, and the critically acclaimed romantic comedy Emma. are all now available to rend on demand for $19.99 each, and you may be wondering how, exactly, to watch these movies.

The Invisible Man stars Elisabeth Moss and puts a domestic violence twist on the titular Universal monster, and previously first hit theaters on February 28th. It’s rated R for some strong bloody violence, and language.

The Hunt is the controversial satire from co-writer Damon Lindelof that pits liberals against conservatives—albeit not in the way you’re thinking. That film stars Betty Gilpin, Ike Barinholtz, and Hilary Swank and opened in theaters on March 13th, right before all the major theater chains shut down. It’s rated R for strong bloody violence, and language throughout.

Emma. is a new twist on the titular Jane Austen novel starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Callum Turner, Mia Goth, and Bill Nighy. The film has received rave reviews and is rated PG for brief partial nudity.

Additionally, Disney made the surprise announcement that the new Pixar movie Onward—which was released in theaters on March 13th—is being made available to purchase digitally starting March 20th at 8pm ET. The film will also be released on Disney+ extremely early on April 3rd.

So how can you watch these movies on demand? There are a few different ways—you can rent them online via a streaming service like Amazon Prime, or you can rent them directly through your cable company. The rentals usually only last for 48 hours, but considering the average movie ticket price is around $10, watching a film like Onward for $20—especially as a family of three or more—is a steal.

Here are all the on-demand services that will offers these movies to rent:

Amazon Prime

Apple iTunes

Altice

Charter

Comcast

Cox

Dish

DirecTV

FandangoNow

Frontier

Google Play

Sony

Verizon

Vudu

YouTube

And this is only the beginning. The Vin Diesel superhero movie Bloodshot, Guy Ritchie‘s The Gentlemen, Warner Bros.’ Birds of Prey and the Ben Affleck sports drama The Way Back will all be available VOD on March 24th, and the faith-based drama I Still Believe hits VOD on March 27th—all very early releases. And Universal’s animated sequel Trolls World Tour will be available VOD on April 10th.

So stay tuned for more, as theaters are expected to be closed for the next month at least. And if you’re looking for a different kind of viewing option, take a gander at our list of the 75 Best Movies on Netflix.