Cold War spy thrillers are still some of the most tense and engaging movies and shows out there. The Ipcress File, a new series based on the 1963 novel The IPCRESS File by Len Deighton, has all that tension and those icy cool 60s vibes delivered in a slick modern package. Originally developed by ITV, AMC acquired the rights to bring the series to viewers in the US and Canada.

The Ipcress File stars Joe Cole, Peaky Blinder’s John Shelby, as Harry Palmer, a Sergeant in the British Military stuck in prison due to his fondness for smuggling and other illicit activities. When some of his old contacts become involved in something that could threaten national or even global security, Harry is let out of prison in exchange for becoming an Intelligence Officer, which is to say, a spy. Harry’s new coworkers include Jean Courtney, played by Murder on the Orient Express and Why Didn’t They Ask Evans star Lucy Boynton, and Major Dalby, played by Tom Hollander. Hollander is a veteran actor who you may have seen recently in works including The King's Man and Bohemian Rhapsody. Together they must fight against manipulation, treason, and the danger of workplace romances.

John Hodge, the screenwriter for such well-known films as Trainspotting, T2 Trainspotting, and The Beach, wrote the script for The Ipcress File in his first time writing for television. The Ipcress File is directed by James Watkins. Watkins also directed 2012’s The Woman in Black starring Daniel Radcliffe and the 2016 Black Mirror episode “Shut Up and Dance.”

While American audiences have been forced to wait, The Ipcress File aired in the UK from March 6 to April 10, 2022, so British critics have had plenty of time to consider this series. Critics have largely enjoyed the show and The Ipcress File has a 92% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Here are all the details on how you can watch the series.

Where Is The Ipcress File Streaming Online?

Viewers in the UK have been able to watch The Ipcress File by tuning into ITV or streaming the episodes on ITV’s website. Viewers in the US can now start watching The Ipcress File on AMC+ beginning May 19, 2022.

Can You Stream The Ipcress File Without AMC+?

Since The Ipcress File is releasing exclusively via AMC+ in the US, you will have to have a subscription to watch the series. AMC+ offers free 7-day trials and has a large library of both AMC originals like Mad Men and modern and not-so-modern classics including Blue Valentine and Moneyball.

That said, you can get AMC+ as an add-on with several streaming services and providers. The AMC+ add-on is available with Apple TV, Amazon Prime, The Roku Channel, Comcast Xfinity, Dish, DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Will The Ipcress File Air on AMC?

Unfortunately, no. The Ipcress File will only be available for streaming in the US and it won't be airing on AMC.

Watch the Official Trailer for The Ipcress File

The trailer, full of 60s fashion and style, shows how Harry came to be working for a secret intelligence unit. A mix of explosions and dry wit suggest this could be a fun spy series for anyone looking for an exciting retro thriller with a side of deadpan humor. The trailer shows that director James Watkins uses quite a few Dutch angle shots and varied camera angles, perhaps to create a sense of disorientation or menace as Harry falls down the rabbit hole and discovers just how deadly and high-stakes the intelligence world can be. With the lives of kidnapped nuclear scientists on the line, Harry must use all his resources and connections as the fate of the world could be held in his notoriously sticky fingers. If the trailer is any indication, this is going to be an exciting series, perfectly tailored for spy fans everywhere.

The Ipcress File Episode Guide

Episode 1 - May 19, 2022

During the Cold War, ex-smuggler Harry Palmer is enrolled as a reluctant but talented spy; sent to Berlin, Harry embarks on a dangerous mission and his survival depends on his own wits and the interventions of Maddox.

Episode 2 - May 26, 2022

Palmer embraces his intuition, but gun-for-hire Randall is always one step ahead; a tip-off from a key witness draws Jean and Palmer closer to the truth, but their discovery only opens the door to a mystery.

Episode 3 - Jun 2, 2022

As they chase Randall to Beirut where he holds Dawson, Harry and Jean's relationship intensifies; suspicious Americans watch Dalby and find him in secret talks with a Russian spy; Colonel Stok offers Dalby a tempting trade.

Episode 4 - Jun 9, 2022

Suspecting an American hand in Dawson's abduction, Dalby challenges General Cathcart by sending Harry and Jean to the neutron bomb test; Harry follows a trail of clues into big trouble; Maddox undermines Jean's trust in her colleague.

Episode 5 - Jun 16, 2022

Harry is handed over to the Chinese military where he is subjected to a bewildering regime of mental torture; Dalby's love for Dr. Lavotchkin takes its toll on his better judgment.

Episode 6 - Jun 23, 2022

Harry Palmer runs from the brainwashing but cannot hide from the agents of Cathcart's conspiracy; Jean discovers the origin of Maddox's conflict; Dalby learns his organization is to be axed; Harry worries about what has been planted in his mind.

More Spy Films and Shows You Can Watch Now

The Ipcress File (1965): This 1965 movie is, of course, based on the same novel as the new series. Starring Michael Caine as Harry Palmer, and directed by Sidney J. Furie, this spy thriller won a BAFTA for Best British Film in 1965 and spawned several sequels. Unfortunately for digital media aficionados, this 1965 film isn’t currently available to stream, but it is available to buy on DVD and Blu-Ray.

The Spy Who Came In From the Cold (1965): Based on a novel by John le Carre, writer of classic thriller novels including Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and The Constant Gardener (both of which also received film adaptations), this 1965 film is a cynical thriller of double or perhaps even triple crosses starring Richard Burton as Alec Leamas, a British spy in East Germany. This twisty tale of morally ambiguous spies and the naive idealists who get caught in their traps is a must-see for fans of the genre. The Spy Who Came in from the Cold is streaming for free on the Paramount subsidiary Pluto TV.

The Avengers (1961-1969): No, we’re not talking about the Avengers you’re probably thinking of (though Emma Peele and Natasha Romanoff do share some similarities), instead this is the 1960s spy series The Avengers. Throughout its run, stars of The Avengers included Patrick Macnee as John Steed, Honor Blackman as Cathy Gale, and of course Diana Rigg as Emma Peel. This series on stylish masters of espionage clad in bowler hats and catsuits ran from 1961 to 1969 and amassed a devoted fan base. Episodes of The Avengers are available to purchase on Amazon.

