The Kardashians are back with a new reality television show, but are they better than ever?

After Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended, many thought that the hype surrounding one of the world's most famous families would die down. The family, whose long-running reality television series ran for a whopping 20 seasons, has been in the public eye for over a decade. For those who have been feeling their absence, fear no more; The Kardashians are returning to the screen with a new show simply titled The Kardashians, which will premiere on Hulu Thursday, April 14th. Grab your notebook and pen: with much media scandal to cover–including Kim's highly public divorce from rapper Kanye West, and Kourtney's courtship of punk-rock drummer Travis Barker–you might need to take notes to keep up. Showrunner Danielle King is hoping that the series can capture the same spark as the original Keeping Up With the Kardashian's while providing insight into the various entanglements of the illustrious family.

Regardless of how you feel about the Kardashian family, there is no mistaking their massive influence. They have forged a formidable empire in the fashion and beauty industry. They are one of the most publicized families on the planet and even their baby name announcements are liable to become international spectacle. With this newest show, Hulu revealed that the family signed a major multi-year deal to create new content for the streaming service.

The new show will consist of 2 seasons and 40 episodes, promising a plethora of content that has fans salivating. Although it is unclear why the Kardashians chose to leave E!, we can see why they would choose an entity like Hulu to house their newest endeavor. The streaming services’ quick turnaround and broad reach are perfect for the brand of reality drama that we can expect from the show. For fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, you can still find it available on Hulu, DIRECTV, Peacock Premium, and Pluto TV.

Image via Hulu

Related:‘SNL’: Watch Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson As Aladdin and Jasmine Take Their Relationship to a Whole New World

How and When Can I Once Again Keep up With the Kardashians? It's on Hulu, Right?

Yes, the show is set to premiere on Hulu on April 14th in the United States, Puerto Rico, and certain parts of Japan. As for the rest of the world, you can find The Kardashians on Disney+ under the more adult skewered Star section.

Kim Kardashian announced in September 2020 that their hit reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians would be ending the following year. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes, and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.” She went on to thank series co-creator Ryan Seacrest, E! Television network, and their production team Bunim/Murray

The hiatus did not last for too long with Hulu dropping the first teaser for the new show on December 31, 2021. In the clip, the family addresses their fans, and wishes them a Happy New Year, before revealing they have a new project on the way. The initial synopsis that the service released read: “The Kardashian/Jenner family bring their exciting next chapter to Hulu in this new, intimate journey into their lives.”

Is There a Trailer for The Kardashians?

In February, the network shared a new promo video. The video announced the show’s April 14th premiere date. In the official trailer for the series, they promise that we will see, “a whole new side of the family.” The highlight of the trailer is a mafia like exchange between Kris and her daughter Khloé; in some sort of meeting, Khloé utters the mantra “Never go against the family,” to which her mother, in a pink suit jacket and golden hooped earrings repeats: “Never go against the family.” The trailer evinces all the reality-show drama that viewers have become accustomed to, and hints at some key moments within the show including a call between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Travis and Kourtney’s engagement, Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy, and Khloé and Tristan Thompson’s tumultuous relationship.

According to matriarch Kris Jenner: “This is the next chapter. In the new show, you’ll see us evolving as a family, fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they’ve been emotionally invested in our show just like we are.” She continues, “I can’t say much about what’s coming but spoiler, we’re going to look fabulous and everyone’s going to watch."

What's The Kardashians About?

Image via Hulu

The official synopsis for the series reads:

“The family you know and love is here with a brand-new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.”

The show promises to explore the dissolution of Kim's marriage to rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West, and her budding relationship with comedian Pete Davidson. We can expect appearances from the majority of the Kardashian clan. Kris, Khloé, Kourtney, Kim, Kendall, and Kylie are all slated to return. We can also expect appearances from West, Scott Disick, father to Kourtney's children, Tristan Thompson, Khloé's on-and-off-again boyfriend, and Travis Barker, punk-rock drummer and Kourtney's new romantic partner.

Though she hasn't filmed with Pete Davidson yet, the trailer explicitly mentions Davidson as the two embark on the beginning stages of their relationship. The series will go into detail about how the two met, how things progressed, and the details of the start of their relationship. Although Pete Davidson will not appear on film, we may still see the Saturday Night Live! comedian in subsequently filmed footage.

Some other notable absences from the series are Caitlin Jenner, who was not included in the deal, and brother Rob Kardashian. We don't have any news yet if Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster and Kendall Jenner's boyfriend Devin Booker will feature in the show. Fans are also wondering if Kylie Jenner's baby Wolf Jacques will make its TV debut.

Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston will executive produce The Kardashians alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones, with Danielle King serving as showrunner in addition to executive producing.

'The Kardashians' Trailer Reveals the Return of Reality TV's Richest Family

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Lyndon Nicholas (5 Articles Published) Lyndon Nicholas is a Resource Writer for Collider interested in film, television, media, video games, and all things blerd culture. More From Lyndon Nicholas