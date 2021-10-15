A legendary director, great cast and writers, and some brutal sword fighting - do you really need more reasons to watch it?

Honor, politics, and conflicting perspectives collide in The Last Duel, the brand new Rashomon-esque historical drama directed by Ridley Scott. The movie's script was penned by Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Nicole Holofcener, as an adaptation of the book of the same name by Eric Jager.

The Last Duel is the story of the last legally sanctioned duel fought in France during the 14th century. The movie stars Damon, Affleck, Jodie Comer, and Adam Driver in major roles. The film had its world premiere on September 10, 2021, at the Venice Film Festival and has already generated a slew of positive reviews. And now, The Last Duel is finally set for its US release so we've put together this handy guide answering every question you have about how to watch The Last Duel, whether it will be available on streaming, and when it arrives in theaters. Read on for all the details!

The Last Duel will be arriving in US theaters on October 15, 2021. The film was originally supposed to have a limited theatrical release on December 25, 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused a major delay. At least now, the movie seems to be on track to make its new release date.

Will The Last Duel Be Streaming Online?

No, it will not. That is, not when it releases anyway. Disney has confirmed that The Last Duel will be exclusively in theaters for at least 45 days from the date of its premiere.

Now that doesn't mean the film won't make it to streaming after that window closes. But, at least for the time being, you will not be getting the option to watch The Last Duel on your favorite streaming service. Whenever it does get added to streaming, you can probably expect The Last Duel to be made available on either Hulu or Disney+, most likely the former.

When Will The Last Duel Arrive on Digital or VOD?

Again, neither Disney nor 20th Century Studios has made any announcement on whether The Last Duel will get a VOD release. Even if it does, that won't be until after the 45-day theatrical window is over and done with. So until that happens, your best bet to watch the movie would be to head to your local theater.

Is The Last Duel in Movie Theaters?

Yes, The Last Duel is coming to theaters. While the fluctuating coronavirus situation has made box office sales quite unpredictable, The Last Duel is one of the few films that are still receiving an exclusive theater run. You can head to the movie's website using this link and check for show timings and tickets.

The Last Duel's theatrical window is expected to end on November 29, 2021, so until then, your best bet to catch the film will be going to the theaters. That said, do take every precaution and check your state's most recent safety guidelines before booking your tickets. Stay safe and have fun!

Best Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Movies to Watch Right Now?

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have been friends from a very young age and they've both separately had great careers. But it's always fun to see them together on screen and the duo has appeared in quite a few movies together. Generally, one of them has taken on a major role while the other plays a supporting one, as is the case with The Last Duel as well.

If you'd like to watch more movies featuring these two great actors together, here are the best ones you can check out (in no particular order):

School Ties: One of Affleck and Damon's earliest movies, School Ties is a 1992 drama film set in an elite prep school. The film was directed by Robert Mandel and besides Damon and Affleck, it stars Brendan Fraser, Chris O'Donnell, Randall Batinkoff, Andrew Lowery, Cole Hauser, and Anthony Rapp​​​​​​. Fraser stars in the movie as a Jewish student who is forced to hide his heritage in order to fit in among his anti-semitic classmates. Matt Damon plays the lead antagonist while Ben Affleck has a minor role.

Watch it on Showtime

Glory Daze: This one has Affleck in a lead role and Damon as a minor non-speaking character. Glory Daze is a 1995 indie comedy written and directed by Rich Wilkes and Ben Affleck plays the main character Jack Freeman, a soon-to-be college graduate dealing with heartbreak and existential angst. Admittedly, there are some parts of the movie that might be a bit problematic and it's not nearly the best thing the two actors have been in. Watch it for the nostalgia or just to laugh at Affleck's ridiculous look.

Rent it on Amazon

Dogma: A movie that received denouncement, protests, and outright death threats due to its depiction of the Catholic Church, Dogma is probably the most irreverent comedy of all time. So fair warning, religious feelings may be hurt, although the Catholic Church itself hasn't made any objections to the movie. Written and directed by Kevin Smith, Dogma tells the story of two fallen angels, played by Damon and Affleck, who attempt to use a loophole to get back into heaven. Unfortunately, their plan threatens to destroy all of creation. The movie features many elements and references from Smith's other movies, including major roles being played by Jason Mewes and Smith himself as their iconic characters Jay and Silent Bob.

Dogma isn't available for streaming or rent on any service at the moment and probably won't be for a long time yet. So your best bet to watch it would be to go old-school and get a Blu-ray, DVD, or VHS tape (if you want to go really old-school).

Get it on Amazon

Field of Dreams: Here's something most people don't know about Matt Damon and Ben Affleck: both of them were extras on Field of Dreams. While that doesn't make it one of their most important movies (it's practically impossible to spot them), it's still a great movie that they both appeared in together. Damon told the Dan Patrick Show that he and Affleck took the job just so they could go to Fenway Park.

For those who don't know, Field of Dreams is a 1989 sports fantasy movie about a farmer (Kevin Costner) who builds a baseball field that becomes haunted by the ghosts of baseball legends. It's considered one of the most culturally significant films in the history of American cinema and a classic of the sports movie genre. Field of Dreams was written and directed by Phil Alden Robinson and based on the 1982 novel Shoeless Joe by W. P. Kinsella. The movie stars Costner, Amy Madigan, James Earl Jones, and Ray Liotta, as well as Burt Lancaster in his final film appearance.

Watch it on Peacock

Good Will Hunting: The movie that made their careers, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck wrote and starred in Good Will Hunting. The movie was directed by Gus Van Sant with Robin Williams, Stellan Skarsgård, and Minnie Driver playing key roles. Will Hunting (Damon) is an unrecognized genius and janitor who is a self-taught scholar. After assaulting a police officer, Will is given a deal that allows him to avoid jail time in exchange for studying mathematics and undergoing therapy. During his therapy sessions, Will examines his relationships with others and his own deep-seated trauma, gradually progressing as an individual.

The movie won Damon and Affleck an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, among other accolades. Robin Williams also received an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Will's therapist, Dr. Sean Maguire. Good Will Hunting is till date, one of the best movies that Matt Damon and Ben Affleck ever worked on, together or separately, and it's a must-watch for any movie lover.

Watch it on Starz

