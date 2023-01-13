Based on a popular video game of the same title, The Last of Us is a post-apocalyptic television series that will soon be hitting screens all over the world. The story begins with the outbreak of a mutant fungus that quickly spreads across the United States, turning a large group of the population into dangerous and aggressive creatures known as the Infected. Shortly after the outbreak begins, Joel attempts to flee the chaos but suffers a loss so devastating it changes the trajectory of his life forever. Twenty years later, in an apocalyptic, unrecognizable world, Joel is middle-aged and tormented by his previous trauma. Tasked with smuggling defiant 14-year-old Ellie out of quarantine and across the United States to the west, Joel must step up and fight for their lives as they make their way through the decimated society. Additionally, it seems Joel may be dealing with precious cargo: Ellie claims to be immune to the infection that has ravaged the continent for the past two decades, and could in fact be the key to the cure.

Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) plays Joel, a tough but vulnerable smuggler tasked with transporting Ellie across the country. Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) plays Ellie, an angry 14-year-old secretly keen to find a place where she belongs. Joining them are Gabriel Luna (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Joel's brother Tommy, Anna Torv (Mindhunter) as Joel's partner Tess, and Merle Dandridge (The Flight Attendant) as Marlene, head of the resistance movement. Also in the cast are Nico Parker (The Third Day) as Joel's daughter Sarah, Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) as survivalist Bill, and Storm Reid (Euphoria) as orphaned Bostonian Riley. Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker who voiced Ellie and Joel in the video games will also be in the series in different roles.

Keep reading to find out how to watch The Last of Us.

RELATED: 'The Last of Us' Was Always Destined for an Adaptation

Where Can You Watch The Last of Us?

The Last of Us will premiere on HBO and HBO Max in regions where the service is available. In the United Kingdom, The Last of Us will premiere on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

Watch on HBO Max

When Can You Watch The Last of Us?

Image via HBO

In March 2020, it was announced that production companies including Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Naughty Dog were working with HBO to adapt The Last of Us video game into a television series. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, casting took place over Zoom, however, filming was able to commence as normal at a later date. The series is said to be the largest Canadian production in television history, with filming beginning in Alberta in July 2021 and wrapping almost a year later in June 2022. A team of over 100 people was located and dressed in over 180 locations for the shoot. In the months since filming wrapped, a January 2023 premiere date was announced.

The Last of Us will premiere on January 15, 2023, at 9 PM ET in the United States. It will premiere a day later in the United Kingdom on January 16, 2023.

The Last of Us includes a total of nine episodes, and - as is the norm for HBO shows - will premiere weekly for the entirety of its run.

Watch The Last of Us Trailer

HBO Max released a trailer for The Last of Us on their official YouTube channel on December 3, 2022. The trailer has since accumulated a huge total of over 16 million views, a testament to the sheer amount of people eager to see this adaptation on screen. The video begins with a tense conversation between Joel and Ellie, seemingly at the start of their journey. Ellie asks Joel if she is family to him, and he replies in the negative, telling her she's "cargo". Additionally, we see shots of the desolate, post-apocalyptic United States, teeming with the dangerous Infected. Those remaining in what's left of society must avoid them at all costs in order to survive. It is revealed that somewhere out west, people are working on a cure, and Ellie explains that although she has been infected, she did not subsequently "turn into a monster" - therefore, she seems to be immune to the virus, making her the key to the cure. From the trailer, The Last of Us looks to be a cinematic, action-packed fight for survival, with almost every scene being an edge-of-your-seat watch.

RELATED: 'The Last of Us' Review: Everything a Great Adaptation Should Be

More Shows Like The Last of Us That Are Available to Stream Now

Image via HBO Max

The Walking Dead (2010 - 2022) - The Walking Dead begins with sheriff's deputy Rick Grimes waking up from a coma and finding himself smack bang in the middle of a zombie apocalypse. While Rick was unconscious in the hospital due to an on-duty accident, the entire world was overtaken by a virus that turns unsuspecting members of society into grotesque zombies. Referred to in the series as "walkers", the terrifying creatures are able to sniff out remaining humans and are able to hone in on the sounds of the survivors. In the series premiere, Rick learns that life as he knew it is well and truly over. He decides to head to Atlanta, where it is believed other refugees are gathering.

The 100 (2014 - 2020) - Set 97 years after an Earth-destroying apocalypse, The 100 begins in an orbiting space station housing the remains of civilization. Unsure whether it is safe to return to Earth, leaders come up with a plan in which they will send 100 juvenile delinquents to test the conditions of their abandoned planet. Among the 100 is Clarke, daughter of the chief medical officer on board. Clarke and the group are given orders to head directly to Mount Weather when they reach Earth, believing they will find supplies there. However, when one of their group meets a tragic end, the teenagers realize that Earth isn't as abandoned as they once thought.

You, Me and the Apocalypse (2015) - You, Me and the Apocalypse begins with the news that a comet will hit Earth in 34 days. A mismatched group of people sit and watch the events unfolding on TV in a bunker in Slough, a town in the United Kingdom. The first episode reveals that these people were living their own unconnected lives just a few short weeks ago. Among them are bank manager Jamie, determined to track down his missing fiancée before the comet hits, wrongly imprisoned librarian Rhonda, and fresh-faced Vatican employee Sister Celine.

Read More About ‘The Last of Us’