The new series The Lincoln Lawyer marks the second adaptation of the fictional lawyer created by bestselling author, Michael Connelly. Not to be confused with the 2011 movie, which was the first adaptation of the character, the legal drama series is based on Connelly’s 2008 book The Brass Verdict, the second book in the Lincoln Lawyer series.

The plot follows Mickey Haller, a morally ambiguous defense lawyer who works out of his Lincoln Town Car rather than an office like you would see regular lawyers do. But despite working from the back of his car, Haller specializes in taking up cases that are complex and might often question one’s morality. Developed by Ted Humphrey (The Good Wife) and created by David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies), The Lincoln Lawyer stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, the titular lawyer. The series also stars Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, and Christopher Gorham in major roles. Find out how, where, and when you can watch the much-awaited first season of The Lincoln Lawyer.

Image via Netflix

Related:'The Lincoln Lawyer': Neftlix Reveals Images and Release Date for Drama Series Starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Neve Campbell

Is The Lincoln Lawyer Streaming online?

Image via Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer is a Netflix original show, which means it will be available for streaming only on the service. You can sign up for Netflix on your smart devices. In case you're not keen on watching a show on your browser, you can also install the Netflix app on gaming consoles, various smart TVs, Roku, and Fire TV devices.

When Did The Lincoln Lawyer Premiere?

The Lincoln Lawyer premieres on Netflix on May 13, 2022.

How Many Episodes Does The Lincoln Lawyer Have?

The all-new Netflix legal drama consists of ten, one-hour episodes, all of which will stream together on the day of the show’s release, that is, May 13, 2022. David Grossman, Alonso Alvarez, Bill D'Elia, Erin Feeley, and Liz Friedlander serve as directors for some episodes. Unfortunately, that's everything we know about the episodes so far.

Can You Watch The Lincoln Lawyer Without Netflix?

As we said above, The Lincoln Lawyer is a Netflix original series. Hence, it is exclusively available on this streaming service.

You can easily get a Netflix subscription and use it either on the web or as a mobile app. There are three subscription plans to choose from: Basic, Standard, and Premium. The Basic plan is available for $9.99 per month, the Standard for $14.99 per month, and the Premium plan for $19.99 per month. These plans vary based on the video quality and the number of screens you want to use at the same time. With all Netflix plans, you can watch unlimited movies, and TV shows, and also play games.

Related:Adria Arjona and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo Talk ‘6 Underground’, Michael Bay, and the Car Chase

Watch Official Trailer for The Lincoln Lawyer

The official trailer for The Lincoln Lawyer, released by Netflix in April 2022, introduces the LA lawyer with his snazzy blue Lincoln Town Car and swagger. Mickey Haller (Garcia-Rulfo) operates out of his car very comfortably so, because he “thinks better on the road” and takes on all kinds of cases, particularly the ones where the accused is actually guilty. It’s clear from the first look at the character that he knows what he does and why he does it, and he doesn’t regret it. This says a lot about what to expect from the character arc of Mickey Haller.

Apart from the legal thrill and slick scenes of crime and investigation, the trailer also hints at some personal conflicts with his estranged wife and daughter. The trailer also introduces us to other major characters that appear in the course of the story, like Haller’s wife, Maggie McPherson (Neve Campbell), his chauffeur Izzy (Jazz Raycole), and his assistant Lorna (Becki Newton), among others.

What Is the Plot of The Lincoln Lawyer?

Here’s the official synopsis of The Lincoln Lawyer:

When his former law partner is killed, Mickey Haller is left to take over the firm, including a high-profile murder trial. With the biggest case he's ever had to tackle out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car, Mickey discovers there may be more at stake than he thought.

The Lincoln Lawyer is essentially about Mickey Haller and how he runs his one-man show in the big city, with complex cases while he navigates his own character and personal challenges.

Related:Underrated Crime Shows Streaming on Netflix Right Now

More Legal Series You Can Watch on Netflix

Image via AMC

If you are a fan of legal thrillers and courtroom dramas, then here are a few more options that you can explore before or after The Lincoln Lawyer (or simultaneously!). And yes, they are all available on Netflix.

Better Call Saul: If Mickey Haller’s moral compass is iffy, Saul Goodman’s is better not even mentioned. A spin-off of the hit award-winning series Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul focuses on Jimmy McGill, a con-man turned lowly lawyer, who changes his identity and work ethic to prove to the world his worth. In the process, he gets his hands dirty with shady corporations and drug cartels. The highly acclaimed series stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Giancarlo Esposito, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Michael McKean, and Tony Dalton in major roles.

How to Get Away With Murder: Created by Peter Nowalk and starring Viola Davis in the leading role, this Shonda Rhimes series remains one of the most popular legal drama thrillers on television. The multiple award-winning series follows a lawyer and law professor, Annalise Keating, and her five students and how they cover up a murder, for years. The series ran for six seasons, with new twists and turns, characters, and new challenges that force all of them to stick together.

Suits: A class apart from Haller and Goodman, Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) personifies ideals, charisma, and suavity. He is popular among clients and colleagues but becomes more interesting when he hires Michael (Patrick J. Adams), a college dropout, to be his assistant. Together, they solve cases and work their way through the complex legal system. Created by Aaron Korsch, and featuring an ensemble cast, Suits is a highly popular and critically acclaimed series of the 2010s.

Why ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Was the Start of the McConaissance

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Maddie P (45 Articles Published) Maddie is a freelance Resource Writer at Collider. She is also a content marketing consultant and works with lifestyle brands. When not working, Maddie is often found baking, improvising on recipes, and managing her newfound Instagram store. More From Maddie P

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe