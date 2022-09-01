It feel like we've been waiting for ages, but Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally getting released today, September 1, with two episodes. The highly-anticipated live-action series set in the fantasy world created by J.R.R. Tolkien serves as a prequel to Peter Jackson’s beloved film trilogy and explores Middle-Earth’s stories before Sauron became the Lord of the Ring.
Set in the Second Age of Middle-Earth, The Rings of Power explores the past of some key characters of Jackson’s trilogy, including Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), and Isildur (Maxim Baldry). The series will also show the remarkable human and dwarven kingdoms long before they’ve fallen to ruins, allowing fans to experience a whole new side of Middle-Earth. The series will also cover some of the most significant moments in Middle-Earth’s history, such as the creation of the titular rings of power by Sauron and Celembrimbor (Charles Edwards). Of course, we all know the rings led Middle-Earth to the brink of destruction, but it will be interesting to see how these magical tools were forged at a time of hope.
Since Prime Video knows fans are ready to journey through Middle-Earth once again, the streaming service is releasing two new episodes today, at 9 p.m. ET. The episodes will be available only at Prime Video, with following episodes getting released every Friday, at 12 a.m. ET. So, if you ever wondered if you should sign up for a Amazon Prime subscription, the time is now. In a few days, the internet will be filled with spoilers, and it will be impossible to avoid all the secrets the Rings of Power crew worked so hard to keep.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power epic cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Always and Forever), Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn, Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry as the Harfoot Sadoc Burrows, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh as Elanor "Nori" Brandyfoot, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers as Halbrand, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker as High King Gil-galad, Daniel Weyman as "The Stranger," and Sara Zwangobani.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres exclusively on Prime Video with two episodes today, September 1, at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes will be released every subsequent Friday at 12 a.m.. Check out the trailer and official synopsis for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power below:
Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.