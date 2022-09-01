It feel like we've been waiting for ages, but Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally getting released today, September 1, with two episodes. The highly-anticipated live-action series set in the fantasy world created by J.R.R. Tolkien serves as a prequel to Peter Jackson’s beloved film trilogy and explores Middle-Earth’s stories before Sauron became the Lord of the Ring.

Set in the Second Age of Middle-Earth, The Rings of Power explores the past of some key characters of Jackson’s trilogy, including Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), and Isildur (Maxim Baldry). The series will also show the remarkable human and dwarven kingdoms long before they’ve fallen to ruins, allowing fans to experience a whole new side of Middle-Earth. The series will also cover some of the most significant moments in Middle-Earth’s history, such as the creation of the titular rings of power by Sauron and Celembrimbor (Charles Edwards). Of course, we all know the rings led Middle-Earth to the brink of destruction, but it will be interesting to see how these magical tools were forged at a time of hope.

Since Prime Video knows fans are ready to journey through Middle-Earth once again, the streaming service is releasing two new episodes today, at 9 p.m. ET. The episodes will be available only at Prime Video, with following episodes getting released every Friday, at 12 a.m. ET. So, if you ever wondered if you should sign up for a Amazon Prime subscription, the time is now. In a few days, the internet will be filled with spoilers, and it will be impossible to avoid all the secrets the Rings of Power crew worked so hard to keep.

Image via Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power epic cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Always and Forever), Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn, Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry as the Harfoot Sadoc Burrows, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh as Elanor "Nori" Brandyfoot, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers as Halbrand, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker as High King Gil-galad, Daniel Weyman as "The Stranger," and Sara Zwangobani.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres exclusively on Prime Video with two episodes today, September 1, at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes will be released every subsequent Friday at 12 a.m.. Check out the trailer and official synopsis for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power below: