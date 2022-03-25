A novelist, a fictional hero, and a crazy billionaire, land on an unwanted jungle adventure. Sounds insane? Well, it should, because that’s exactly what The Lost City is aiming for. The new romantic adventure comedy featuring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Daniel Radcliffe, has all the ingredients of a great movie.

The plot follows a disgruntled romance-adventure novelist, who is promoting her latest novel and is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire because he thinks the lost city mentioned in Sage’s new novel is for real, and she can help him find it. Her novel’s cover model goes to rescue her. And the rest, as you would expect, is a series of chaotic and hilarious events but with a romantic touch.

Written by Seth Gordon and directed by Adam and Aaron Nee, The Lost City also stars Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Patti Harrison, Oscar Nuñez, Raymond Lee, and Bowen Yang, in supporting roles, and Brad Pitt in a surprise role.

With a fun and exciting story, an ensemble cast, romance, adventure, and action, all packed in one, The Lost City seems very promising. So, check out this handy guide on when, where, and how you can watch the upcoming adventure comedy movie.

Image via Paramount

Related:'The Lost City' Release Date, Surprise Cast Members, and Everything We Know So Far

Watch The Lost City Trailer

Paramount Pictures released the official trailer for The Lost City in February 2022. The three-minute trailer zooms through sequences and directly jumps into the story as DNCE’s "Cake by the Ocean" plays in the background. The clip reveals our protagonist, Loretta Sage, played by Sandra Bullock, and we quickly learn that she is a recluse, and is not big on adventures. And that’s exactly when things start to take an unexpected turn. The next few scenes are a collage of chaos, action, chase sequences, and Alan and Loretta’s endless challenges to survive the tropical jungle. We also see a hint of romance between the two leading characters.

The trailer also shows the characters played by the other cast members, like Daniel Radcliffe and Da'Vine Joy Randolph. But the most important surprise comes at the very end of the trailer, with Brad Pitt featuring as a government agent, who comes to rescue Loretta, much to Alan’s dislike. Overall, the trailer of The Lost City assures that this romance-adventure comedy movie is going to be an extremely fun and entertaining watch.

Is The Lost City Streaming Online?

The Lost City is distributed by Paramount Pictures and is expected to also arrive on its streaming service, Paramount Plus, about a month or two (typically 30-45 days) after the theatrical release. This hasn't been confirmed yet though see we don't have a definite date for when the movie will be released on streaming.

Image via Paramount

Is The Lost City in Movie Theaters?

The Lost City was earlier scheduled to be released in April 2022. But now, it’s arriving in theaters across the United States and in other select countries on March 25, 2022, while in the United Kingdom, the movie will come to the theaters on April 15, 2022. The movie had its global premiere at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival in Austin, Texas, on March 12, 2022.

When it comes to visiting theaters, the ongoing pandemic situation is under control. However, with the latest Covid variant leading to cases here and there, some restrictions are still to be followed. Your local theaters could be observing some caution and following social distancing, and other health guidelines, and so should you while going to the theaters.

When Will The Lost City Arrive on Digital or VOD?

So far, there’s no official news/announcement from Paramount Pictures about the digital release of The Lost City. But it’s most likely to come to Paramount’s streaming platform. And for DVDs and Blu-ray, they usually get released after 12-16 weeks from the theatrical premiere. So, we can expect the same timeline for The Lost City, and if so, its DVD release should happen sometime around May 2022. The movie might also become available on video on demand around the same time.

Related:'The Lost City' Images Reveal Brad Pitt's Cameo in Sandra Bullock-Channing Tatum Adventure Movie

What Is The Lost City About?

Image via Paramount

Loretta Sage is a best-selling novelist who writes romantic-adventure stories featuring a hero and his unimaginable adventures around the world. But she is remotely not adventurous. Her life revolves around writing and living her big city life until her latest book gets published. Sage is on a book tour with her assistant and the cover model for her novels Alan Caprison when she gets kidnapped by a rich madman, Abigail Fairfax, who thinks Sage’s latest novel holds key to an ancient lost city and ergo, its treasures.

Here’s the official synopsis of The Lost City –

“Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.” While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.”

In the course of what seems to be a crazy, useless hunt, Sage realizes that there might really be a lost city and that somehow, she happened to write about something real. Meanwhile, Alan follows to rescue Loretta. Though he only poses for the book covers, he thinks of himself to be the actual protagonist. His goal is to save Sage from her captor and prove himself to be a hero. But he has no survival skills. Thus, both get stranded in the challenging tropical jungle with no idea or way to escape. However, they must find their way to the ancient treasure before Fairfax gets his greedy hands on them.

In short, The Lost City is a fun movie about a jungle adventure of a very oddly fitting duo, who have no idea of how to survive in the wild. With of course, some hint of romance budding between a hit novelist and her fictional hero. It is also about a novelist who has made fame and fortune out of imagination. Despite writing about far-fetched places, Sage has never been to one. The movie also shows how it can get when a writer’s imagination suddenly becomes all real.

The 7 Best Sandra Bullock Comedies, Ranked

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Maddie P (21 Articles Published) Maddie is a freelance Resource Writer at Collider. She is also a content marketing consultant and works with lifestyle brands. When not working, Maddie is often found baking, improvising on recipes, and managing her newfound Instagram store. More From Maddie P