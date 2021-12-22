“Everything that has a beginning has an end." Everything, that is, but franchise filmmaking. That means it's time to get your mind blown once again because The Matrix is back with a new movie for the first time since the original trilogy came to a close in 2003 - and so are the key players. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss make their return as Neo and Trinity in The Matrix Resurrections, alongside franchise co-creator Lana Wachowski back in the director's chair.

Warner Bros. has been especially mysterious in the lead-up to The Matrix 4, holding off on releasing a trailer until just weeks before release, leaving us with all kinds of questions to ponder in the meantime. Why is Morpheus so different now (with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stepping into the role originated by Laurence Fishburne)? Is this another cycle in the Matrix reloads? And can the new film possibly prove to be as groundbreaking as the original?

No doubt, you're going to want to know the answers to all those questions before they get spoiled, so we've put together an easy watch guide with everything you need to know about where The Matrix 4 is streaming, when it's in theaters, and how to watch the original trilogy right now.

Is The Matrix Resurrections Streaming Online?

Image via Warner Bros.

Yes! You can watch The Matrix 4 streaming right now on HBO Max. The film arrived on the streaming service on December 22. Here’s the direct link, so you can bookmark it or dive right into Neo and Trinity’s new adventure.

The Matrix 4 is only available to watch with the ad-free HBO Max subscription ($14.99/month), and initially, only for 31 days from its theatrical release. So if you want to watch it on streaming, you’ve got a month to do so, or you’ll have to wait for the film to cycle through its theatrical and home video release before it returns to HBO Max.

If, understandably, you don’t want to watch the action epic on whatever device you’re reading this on, you can also watch in the HBO Max app on most smart TVs, gaming consoles, and streaming devices, and you’ll find a full list of compatible devices here.

When Is The Matrix Resurrections in Theaters Near Me?

Image via Warner Bros.

It’s been nearly two decades, but you can finally plug into The Matrix again on the big screen. The Matrix Resurrections arrives in theaters nationwide on December 22, the same day it arrives on HBO Max. Warner Bros. will release the film in 3,550 theaters in the U.S., with early box office estimates promising a strong debut from the long-await franchise return, even up against the juggernaut performance of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is entering its second week for the holiday weekend.

If you’re for showtimes and ticket options near you, head over to the official website, which has an easy-to-navigate ticketing page, including the option to filter by IMAX screenings, AMC Prime, and more. There’s even a dedicated section for theaters near you offering private screenings.

As for international release dates, The Matrix 4 arrived in Russia, Thailand and Kazakhstan on December 16, and the film rolls out in the majority of major territories alongside the U.S. release date on December 22, including Brazil, Canada, France, and the UK. The film continues to release internationally throughout the end of the year, including Germany and the Netherlands on December 23, Norway and Romania on December 24, and Australia and New Zealand on December 26. Italy rounds out one of the latest release dates, with the film arriving on January 1, 2022. If you don’t see your location listed above, you can see a more complete list of The Matrix 4 release dates here.

RELATED: The 7 Best 'Matrix' Action Sequences, Ranked

When Does The Matrix 4 Leave HBO Max?

You've got 31 days to watch The Matrix 4 on streaming before it leaves HBO Max on January 22, 2022. The film is available to all ad-free subscribers at no extra cost, which means you can watch it as many times as you want during that window (and if you're a big fan of franchise Easter eggs, you're probably going to want to watch it a few times to catch them all), but after that, you'll have to wait a few months before the film makes its way back to streaming.

Is the Original Matrix Trilogy Streaming Anywhere?

Image via Warner Bros.

Good news - if you’re watching The Matrix Resurrections on HBO Max, you’re exactly where you need to be to watch the original trilogy. All three films are streaming on HBO Max right now, as well as on Hulu. However, if you’re looking for The Animatrix, you’ll only find that streaming on - you guessed it - HBO Max.

Here’s a clickable list of links to all the available options:

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

The Animatrix (2003)

7 Movies Like 'The Matrix' for More Reality-Shattering Action Sci-Fi Extravaganzas Whoa.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email