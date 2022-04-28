The argument for the greatest films of all time is full of contenders that have inspired countless movie lovers across the world. One title that is often mentioned in the age-old debate about the best movie ever is unquestionably The Godfather. The quintessential gangster movie was a major success when it was released and launched the careers of everyone involved. Today it is considered a cultural milestone in American cinema and a classic tale of family and chasing the American dream.

However, the path of bringing this story to the screen is a dramatic tale of its own, and it’s now the basis of the new miniseries, The Offer. This dramatic retelling of the first film’s inception follows Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller) through the trials and tribulations of bringing Mario Puzo’s epic novel to life on screen. It might be seen as a classic now, but the film had many enemies who did not want to see the production come to fruition. The Offer brings us into the world of '70s Hollywood to witness the cutthroat industry at one of its creative high points, and most vicious eras.

The Offer features a stacked ensemble cast. Joining Teller is Matthew Goode as famed producer Robert Evans, Dan Fogler as The Godfather’s director Francis Ford Coppola, Patrick Gallo as the novel’s writer, Mario Puzo, and Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Columbo, a famed mob boss who threatened to derail the film’s production for its depiction of Italian-Americans. This just scratches the surface of a deep roster of characters that helped, or opposed, the creation of one the greatest films of all time.

The Godfather has developed a massive following since debuting 50 years ago, and The Offer gives longtime fans a chance to go behind the scenes of what went into creating the classic film. Here we’ve put together a handy guide for anyone interested in catching The Offer on streaming, with information on where you can watch it and even where you can find the original films to fully celebrate the 50th anniversary of this towering achievement in cinema.

Where Is The Offer Streaming Online?

The Offer will be available to stream through Paramount+. The first three episodes will be released to Paramount+ subscribers immediately on April 28, 2022, with the following seven episodes releasing weekly after the premiere. The Offer is exclusive to Paramount+ and stands to be one of the most attractive original offerings from the streamer ever.

Watch the Official Trailer for The Offer

The official trailer for The Offer was posted to Paramount+'s YouTube page to give fans of The Godfather a preview of the drama that unfolded behind the scenes and a glimpse of what the miniseries has in store. We get to see some of the performances on display as the stakes of creating what was a very ambitious project are palpable even in just the trailer’s couple of minutes.

There’s also a previously released teaser trailer that gives some additional context to the struggle the film’s creators faced in executing their vision. These approximately three minutes of footage are all we have ahead of the miniseries premiere, but they’re enough to build the anticipation and get audiences excited to learn more about the intricate world of The Godfather and Hollywood of the early '70s.

Can You Watch The Offer Without Paramount+?

The Offer is a Paramount+ original and exclusive to subscribers of the service. Paramount Pictures is the home of the original trilogy, so it’s only fitting this miniseries celebrating the first film’s creation be exclusively on Paramount’s own streaming service. First-time subscribers will receive a free seven-day trial before being billed for their selected plan. Paramount+ is available in two tiers: supported with ads for $4.99 a month, and ad-free premium viewing for $9.99 a month. Their plans can be paid for through monthly or annual payments, with the annual plan saving you 16% on the monthly price.​​​

Where Can You Watch the Original Godfather Films?

Paramount+ is turning out to be the gift that doesn't stop giving, at least, as far as fans of the original Godfather films are concerned. The Godfather trilogy is now streaming on the service, to coincide with the premiere of The Offer. The streaming release includes both the original 1972 film and 1974's The Godfather Part II, as well as The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone, a 2020 recut of 1990's The Godfather Part III.

Fans of collecting physical editions of their favorite films will be interested to learn The Godfather trilogy was recently released on 4K Blu-ray after a meticulous remaster supervised and approved by Francis Ford Coppola. This presentation is unequivocally the best way to view the original trilogy. They preserve the cinematic nature of the viewing experience while cleaning up the picture for its best-ever quality.

Currently, the best way to view these remastered presentations is by purchasing the brand-new box set, released just a month before the premiere of The Offer in celebration of the first film’s 50th anniversary. 4K Blu-ray and standard Blu-ray editions are available from most major retailers, and it comes loaded with bonus features and additional insights into these legendary pictures. That makes them the perfect companion piece to The Offer for diehard fans of the Godfather films.

What Else Can You Stream on Paramount+?

Apart from the trilogy that inspired The Offer, Paramount+ also boasts an underrated arsenal of classic films for cinephiles who would be drawn to stories like The Godfather. Classics such as Rosemary’s Baby, Once Upon a Time in the West, and Pulp Fiction are all available on Paramount+ alongside new episodes of The Offer. The streamer also boasts an impressive list of TV shows covering everything from Star Trek to classic cartoons. That should be plenty to keep you busy while you wait for the next new episode.

