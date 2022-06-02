After three years of waiting, the third season of Seth MacFarlane’s sci-fi comedy adventure The Orville is finally here. Carrying the full title of The Orville: New Horizons, the show has returned from an extended hiatus after being dropped by Fox, and subsequently picked up and revived by Hulu. MacFarlane has stayed busy though - his multi-billion dollar deal with NBCUniversal has proved fruitful, with the upcoming Peacock series Ted, based on his film of the same name, launching shortly.

The fate of The Orville’s third season was difficult to determine for quite a while, with the COVID-19 pandemic halting production back in October 2019. However, thanks to Disney’s acquisition of the 20th Century Fox television catalog, production was greenlit once again and wrapped in August 2021. With the extra time taken to produce the series and the power of Disney’s backing, The Orville season 3 promises to be the most ambitious effort yet, and early signs and sneak peeks are showing just how intense the action may get.

The Orville follows the adventures of the crew aboard the USS Orville, an exploration spaceship discovering the far reaches of the universe in the 25th century. The captain of the ship, Ed Mercer (played by MacFarlane), is an ambitious officer who suffered personal setbacks after finding his wife in bed with an alien. His wife also happens to be his second in command, Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki), and the two, along with a crew of both humans and aliens, navigate their personal relationships while also attempting to maintain their professional standing.

After such a long time, and after a change in networks, how can you watch the new season of The Orville? Read the guide below, and find out!

Image via Hulu

Watch the Orville Season 3 Trailer

You can check out the trailer for the new season here:

The trailer starts off with a paraphrased quote from the Percy Shelley poem Ozymandias, before launching into plenty of the intergalactic action and adventure the show has become known for. There’s also plenty of humor, including a fun Star Wars reference in the middle of the video. There’s also a bit of meta-humor, with a character at the end of the trailer seeming to comment on the show’s hiatus saying, “definitely worth the wait”.

You can also take a look at a sneak peek from the season here:

As you can see, there has been a significant increase in the quality and the scale of the action this season, which is a great sign. Hopefully, this level of production stays throughout the entire run.

When Will The Orville Season 3 Premiere?

The Orville Season 3 will begin with an episode titled “Electric Sheep”, which will drop on Hulu on June 2, 2022. It is likely that the remaining ten episodes will be released on a weekly basis.

Where Is The Orville Season 3 Streaming Online?

As a Hulu exclusive, you can catch The Orville Season 3 through your Hulu subscription. The previous two seasons of The Orville are available on Hulu as well, so if you haven’t caught up yet, this is the perfect place to check it all out.

Can You Watch The Orville Season 3 Without Hulu?

Not at this stage, unfortunately. However, if you are yet to sign up for Hulu, there are a number of options to get you started, including as part of the Disney Bundle, which also connects you with Disney+ and ESPN Plus, all for a single monthly charge, or through a Live TV subscription.

Do You Need to Watch The Orville Seasons 1 and 2 Before New Horizons?

Image via Fox

Like its sci-fi serial influences, The Orville doesn’t necessarily demand to be watched in order or with extensive background information, but catching up on the relationships between the crew in previous seasons will significantly increase viewing enjoyment.

More Shows and Movies Like The Orville That You Can Watch Now

If you find that you can’t wait for the new episodes, and you need your fix now, there’s plenty of similar fare out there that will satisfy your hunger. For more of MacFarlane’s work, consider checking out some of his animated adult comedies - Family Guy is his first and most famous, while spinoff The Cleveland Show and CIA sitcom American Dad are both also highly regarded.

Though if you’re after something that is more in line with the sci-fi elements of The Orville, perhaps you should check out some of MacFarlane’s direct influences. Star Trek and its successor Star Trek: The Next Generation both heavily feature the sci-fi adventures that The Orville relies on. It’s also worth checking out the newer Star Trek series, Picard, which has been released to critical acclaim. Additionally, give the series Firefly a go, which has a similar premise of a space crew traveling the galaxy, although under wildly different circumstances. And if you appreciate the satire of The Orville, check out Galaxy Quest, a film based on the cast of a fictional TV series being transported to a real-life intergalactic battle.

'The Orville' Season 3: Release Date, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far About 'New Horizons'

