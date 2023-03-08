It is almost time to wrap up the awards season with the long-awaited 95th Academy Awards. The 2023 Oscars ceremony is right around the corner, and it will be an eventful night with high chances of Everything Everywhere All at Once winning big. Other films with numerous nominations include TÁR (with Cate Blanchett being a front-runner for Best Actress), Martin McDonaugh's The Banshees of Inisherin, Baz Luhrmann's take on Elvis, and the hugely successful sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

According to Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO Bill Kramer, all 23 categories will be televised this year. To keep you updated on what you need to know to watch the awards show, here is a handy guide with all the details.

When and Where Will the 2023 Oscars Happen?

The ceremony takes place this Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. As per usual, the Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC and you can either watch it on TV or online through the ABC website or the ABC app by inputting the details from your TV provider.

Will the Oscars Be Available to Stream?

There are a few other ways to stream the ceremony if you currently have a live TV subscription. You can watch the awards show online if you are subscribed to the following options: Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, or Fubo TV.

Hulu + Live TV costs $69.99 per month with ads and $82.99 without ads. These two options also grant access to Disney+ and ESPN+ in addition to the live channels and Hulu exclusive content. The YouTube TV plan offers more than 100 different live channels. It costs $54.99 per month during the first three months of subscription, and it then bumps up to $64.99 per month thereafter. AT&T TV plans range from $60 per month to $140 per month, with personalized packages that include live channels and on-demand content. Fubo TV has three different options of plans to consider, which can cost anywhere from $74.99 per month to $94.99 per month.

Will There Be a Pre-Show and a Red Carpet?

Yes, there will be both. From 1 to 4 p.m. ET, viewers will be able to witness all the glitz and the glam through ABC's red carpet coverage, which will be hosted by Linsey Davis and Whit Johnson. Then, at 6:30 p.m. ET, Vanessa Hudgens (for the second year running), Lilly Singh, and Ashley Graham will lead ABC's pre-show, entitled Countdown to the Oscars. Like the red carpet coverage, the pre-show will include interviews with Oscar nominees, performers, and presenters.

Who Will Be the Host of the 2023 Oscars?

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will return to the Dolby Theatre this weekend to host the 2023 Oscars, and this is his third time occupying the prestigious role. The last ceremony that Kimmel hosted was in 2018, which happened to be the last time that the Academy Awards had a solo host. Two weeks ago, Kimmel shared a Top Gun-inspired ad, detailing why he is the perfect candidate to lead the ceremony.

Who Will Be Presenting the 2023 Oscars?

2022 Academy Award winners Ariana DeBose, Riz Ahmed, and Troy Kotsur will hand out awards to the 2023 recipients. Jennifer Connelly, Questlove, Glenn Close, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson, Janelle Monáe, Zoe Saldaña, Donnie Yen, and Deepika Padukone will also present awards throughout the night.

Which Are the 2023 Oscars Best Picture Nominees?

This year, the movies nominated for Best Picture include a number of highly acclaimed films. The list consists of All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, TÁR, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking.

To know where to watch all of these films before the Academy Awards ceremony, here is a handy guide by Aidan Kelly. Collider has also reviewed many of the films that were nominated this year, so check out what our editors and writers had to say about them.

Will There Be Any Live Performances at the 2023 Oscars?

Well, of course! Rihanna is set to appear in another prestigious event, following her halftime show at the Super Bowl. The pop singer will perform "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the 2023 Oscars. Sofia Carson and Diane Warren will perform "Applause" from Tell It Like A Woman. Indian stars Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhariva are set to light up the stage with their song-and-dance rendition of "Naatu Naatu" from RRR. Talking Heads frontman David Byrne will join Best Supporting Actress nominee Stephanie Hsu and Son Lux to perform Everything Everywhere All At Once's original song "This Is A Life".