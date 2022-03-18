The upcoming mobster thriller, The Outfit, is said to be a masterful and gripping tale that tells the story of how one wise English tailor attempts to survive a fateful night with the likes of ruthless Chicago mobsters. A visually stunning film, the set is filled with warm ambient lighting glowing from art deco lamps as events go from calm to wildly chaotic in the dark shop. Along with the film's set, its costume design is breathtaking, with the thrilling film centering around an accomplished tailor, whose well-organized storefront is the perfect stage for everything to go wrong one dark and fateful night. Directed and co-written by Oscar award-winning writer Graham Moore, the single set drama builds in anticipation as tensions rise between those riding out the events of a terrifying night.

Mark Rylance, recognizable from his role as the friendly giant in The BFG, stars as the English tailor, Leonard, alongside Zoey Deutch (The Politician), Johnny Flynn (Emma), and Dylan O’Brien (The Maze Runner). Rylance’s calculating and calm demeanor as he is thrust into the deadly games of big-time gangsters has been praised by critics, who have given the film a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. O’Brien makes an appearance as a cold-blooded and well-dressed mobster named Richie.

If you’re excited to see the beautiful and heart-stopping thriller and are hoping to learn when and where you’ll be able to view it, then let this article be your one-stop-shop. We’ve stitched together all the details you need to know in order to see The Outfit.

The Outfit made its premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival and was originally scheduled to be released on February 25, 2022. An announcement was made by the film's distributor, Focus Features in late January, stating that the thriller will now be released on Friday, March 18, 2022. Luckily this new date isn’t too far out from the original release date, with audiences on the edge of their seats already, waiting to see what happens in the tight quarters of the storefront.

Is The Outfit Streaming Online?

Unfortunately, The Outfit is not going to be available to stream online just yet. It is likely, though, that the thriller will eventually be available online, yet Focus Features has made no comment on when that may happen or which platform the film will be available on.

Will The Outfit be Available on Digital or VOD?

It’s likely you’ll eventually be able to rent or purchase the gripping thriller online, but at this time there is no word on when that will be.

Watch the Official Trailer for The Outfit

The official trailer for The Outfit was released by Focus Features in November 2021. It shows the many rolls of fabric in the tailor’s shop illuminated by warm, glowing light as Leonard (Mark Rylance) makes satisfactory cuts into the material. A master of his craft he has learned to understand his customers in order to make their suits perfect. He explains to Mable, the young woman assisting at his shop, that many of their customers are not good people. When some of those customers hold them hostage during a high-stakes deal, they become accomplices in order to survive.

What Is The Outfit About?

The official plot of The Outfit is as follows:

“Leonard (Mark Rylance), a master English tailor who's ended up in Chicago, operates a corner tailor shop with his assistant (Zoey Deutch) where he makes beautiful clothes for the only people around who can afford them: a family of vicious gangsters. One night, two killers (Dylan O'Brien, Johnny Flynn) knock on his door in need of a favor - And Leonard is thrust onto the board in a deadly game of deception and murder.”

In the film, ‘The Outfit’ is the name of a dangerous network of gangs that sprawls from Santa Monica to Coney Island. When a message arrives at Leonard's shop from ‘The Outfit’ for the family of gangsters, Leonard must make his own calculated moves to keep him and his assistant, Mable, safe. What secrets are in the briefcase, what is recorded on the tape, and whose blood is being mopped up on the hardwood floor are mysteries that audiences will have to wait to get to the bottom of.

Who Is the Director of The Outfit?

The Outfit was directed by Oscar-winning screenwriter Graham Moore, who is known for co-writing the 2014 historical drama film The Imitation Game, which tells the story of Alan Turing, the genius mathematician who cracked the German Enigma code during World War II. Moore co-wrote The Outfit alongside Johnathan McClain, who is also an actor known for portraying Alan Silver in the drama series Mad Men. This will be McClain's first time writing for film.

Who Created the Costumes for The Outfit?

Along with the heart-stopping film’s production design and cinematography receiving praise, The Outfit's costume design received particularly high acclaim. The film’s attention to detail, along with the important role that the suits and their creation plays in the plot, is intriguing as well as eye-catching. The costume design for The Outfit was carried out by Sophie O’Neill and Zac Posen. O’Neill is known for her work designing costumes for The King’s Man and The Theory of Everything, both films with handsome suits and timeless fashion. Posen is a costume designer as well as an actor and producer. Previously he designed the costumes for the character Madame Duret, portrayed by Uma Thurman, in the 2018 fantasy horror film Down A Dark Hall. Madame Duret, beautiful, mysterious, and bold, was adorned in classic styles, high necklines, and form-fitting vests. It is easy to see why these two designers were chosen for the visually striking film.

The Outfit has already received positive reviews from critics, who have called the thriller a fresh take on the genre as well as a literate and thrilling picture.

